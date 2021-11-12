Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Kremlin Slams US Claims About Potential Russian Invasion of Ukraine as 'Groundless'
https://sputniknews.com/20211112/emily-ratajkowski-reveals-she-has-not-heard-from-robin-thicke-since-making-groping-allegation-1090676103.html
Emily Ratajkowski Reveals She Has Not Heard From Robin Thicke Since Making Groping Allegation
Emily Ratajkowski Reveals She Has Not Heard From Robin Thicke Since Making Groping Allegation
Actress-model Emily Ratajkowski recently released the book “My Body”, in which she accuses singer-songwriter Robin Thicke of groping her bare breasts while... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-12T09:49+0000
2021-11-12T09:49+0000
society
singer
emily ratajkowski
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/07/1081698322_0:0:2717:1529_1920x0_80_0_0_b9fa572429bf8c8639a1dbe8e1d5ec0e.jpg
Emily Ratajkowski has revealed that she has not heard from Robin Thicke since making a sexual misconduct allegation against the singer.The 30-year-old opened up about her experience in one of the essays in the book, aptly titled after the name of the song "Blurred Lines".While promoting her book "My Body" on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen", Emily didn’t spill the beans about the incident, but said that “I had a great time on that set in many ways. This one moment happened”.When host Andy asked Emily if she was expecting to hear from Robin after the whole revelation, she said, "No. The essay wasn't written as a gotcha moment. It's about me sort of setting the record straight and sharing the whole truth and my experience with the world". "In that essay particularly I want people to kind of talk about power dynamics that I think are often shrouded on sets, but also just on dates and in the world in general", Emily said.Emily revealed that it wasn’t easy for her to open up about the incident and describe it in her book.“I had a hard time writing that essay for a bunch of different reasons but ultimately I decided to include it in the book because my experience on the BL set and how I talked about it says so much about the evolution of my beliefs and politics”, Emily wrote on Instagram.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/07/1081698322_0:0:2717:2037_1920x0_80_0_0_eabf63c3dd0c056304213edd35b4c5b1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, singer, emily ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski Reveals She Has Not Heard From Robin Thicke Since Making Groping Allegation

09:49 GMT 12.11.2021
© AP Photo / Evan AgostiniModel Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 9, 2020. The British model and activist has a book deal. She is working on an essay collection called “My Body.” Metropolitan Books will publish it in 2022.
Model Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 9, 2020. The British model and activist has a book deal. She is working on an essay collection called “My Body.” Metropolitan Books will publish it in 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
© AP Photo / Evan Agostini
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
Actress-model Emily Ratajkowski recently released the book “My Body”, in which she accuses singer-songwriter Robin Thicke of groping her bare breasts while shooting for his 2013 music video “Blurred Lines”. Emily danced topless alongside Robin in the music video that went on to become a massive hit.
Emily Ratajkowski has revealed that she has not heard from Robin Thicke since making a sexual misconduct allegation against the singer.
The 30-year-old opened up about her experience in one of the essays in the book, aptly titled after the name of the song "Blurred Lines".
While promoting her book "My Body" on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen", Emily didn’t spill the beans about the incident, but said that “I had a great time on that set in many ways. This one moment happened”.

"It's also really a picture of just like a young girl starting to model and be a working model and think about the prospect of money and success, and I just want people to read the whole essay", she added.

When host Andy asked Emily if she was expecting to hear from Robin after the whole revelation, she said, "No. The essay wasn't written as a gotcha moment. It's about me sort of setting the record straight and sharing the whole truth and my experience with the world".
"In that essay particularly I want people to kind of talk about power dynamics that I think are often shrouded on sets, but also just on dates and in the world in general", Emily said.

"I think when you're 19 and, you know, you're coming into adulthood as a young woman, you can feel like you're the most powerful person in the room. And there's some power, but attention validation that comes with that, but it's more complicated than that", she added.

Emily revealed that it wasn’t easy for her to open up about the incident and describe it in her book.
“I had a hard time writing that essay for a bunch of different reasons but ultimately I decided to include it in the book because my experience on the BL set and how I talked about it says so much about the evolution of my beliefs and politics”, Emily wrote on Instagram.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:49 GMTEmily Ratajkowski Reveals She Has Not Heard From Robin Thicke Since Making Groping Allegation
09:48 GMTHoly Water and Prayers Used to Cleanse Belgian Church After Couple Have Sex on Altar
09:46 GMTKremlin Slams US Claims About Potential Russian Invasion of Ukraine as 'Groundless'
09:45 GMTExplosion Reportedly Hits Mosque in Nangarhar, Afghanistan, Injuring at Least 12
09:42 GMTDrug Cartels 'Murder Individuals' on American Side of US-Mexico Border Amid Migration Crisis
09:38 GMTNew COP26 Draft Declaration Waters Down Calls to End Fossil Fuel Use
09:08 GMTChinese Communist Party Brands Upcoming US Democracy Summit as 'Ironic'
09:01 GMTArizona School Board President 'Busted' for Collecting 1984-Style Dossier on Dissident Parents
08:49 GMTInternational Space Station Urgently Changes Orbit to Avoid Collision With Chinese Debris
08:46 GMTJurgen Klopp Blasts UK PM Johnson, Says Leaders Should Be Elected for Merits Not Weird Haircuts
07:57 GMTFake Vaccination Racket Busted in India's Uttar Pradesh
07:55 GMTIndia's Covaxin Has 77.8% Efficacy Rate Against Symptomatic COVID-19 Infection, Reveals Lancet Study
07:49 GMTThree Migrants Missing Off French Coast in English Channel
07:37 GMTKyle Rittenhouse's Mum Says Her Son 'Not a White Supremacist' as She Scolds Biden for 'Defaming' Him
07:28 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Gives His Shirt & Hug to Young Fan Following Portugal's Draw With Ireland - Video
07:24 GMTIndia's Top General Rebuffs Pentagon Report Alleging Chinese Village Was Built on Indian Territory
07:10 GMTFinland's First Somali MP Reportedly Sent Hangman's Noose in 'Severe Racist Harassment'
07:02 GMTMeghan Markle's Ex-PR Chief Regrets Not Giving Evidence After Duchess Won Lawsuit Against UK Tabloid
06:41 GMTEx-Indian Diplomat: New Delhi Becoming Part of US 'Agenda on Iran', 'Subordinating' Its Interests
06:11 GMTCanada to Withdraw Non-Essential Personnel From Embassy in Haiti