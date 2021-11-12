Emily Ratajkowski Reveals She Has Not Heard From Robin Thicke Since Making Groping Allegation
© AP Photo / Evan AgostiniModel Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 9, 2020. The British model and activist has a book deal. She is working on an essay collection called “My Body.” Metropolitan Books will publish it in 2022.
Actress-model Emily Ratajkowski recently released the book “My Body”, in which she accuses singer-songwriter Robin Thicke of groping her bare breasts while shooting for his 2013 music video “Blurred Lines”. Emily danced topless alongside Robin in the music video that went on to become a massive hit.
Emily Ratajkowski has revealed that she has not heard from Robin Thicke since making a sexual misconduct allegation against the singer.
The 30-year-old opened up about her experience in one of the essays in the book, aptly titled after the name of the song "Blurred Lines".
While promoting her book "My Body" on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen", Emily didn’t spill the beans about the incident, but said that “I had a great time on that set in many ways. This one moment happened”.
"It's also really a picture of just like a young girl starting to model and be a working model and think about the prospect of money and success, and I just want people to read the whole essay", she added.
When host Andy asked Emily if she was expecting to hear from Robin after the whole revelation, she said, "No. The essay wasn't written as a gotcha moment. It's about me sort of setting the record straight and sharing the whole truth and my experience with the world".
"In that essay particularly I want people to kind of talk about power dynamics that I think are often shrouded on sets, but also just on dates and in the world in general", Emily said.
"I think when you're 19 and, you know, you're coming into adulthood as a young woman, you can feel like you're the most powerful person in the room. And there's some power, but attention validation that comes with that, but it's more complicated than that", she added.
Emily revealed that it wasn’t easy for her to open up about the incident and describe it in her book.
“I had a hard time writing that essay for a bunch of different reasons but ultimately I decided to include it in the book because my experience on the BL set and how I talked about it says so much about the evolution of my beliefs and politics”, Emily wrote on Instagram.
