Emiliano Sala: 'Reckless' Man Who Organised Flight That Killed Footballer Gets 18-Month Jail Term

In January 2019 Cardiff City, facing relegation from the English Premier League, signed a new striker whose goals they hoped would save them. But Emiliano Sala... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International

A man who hired an unqualified pilot to fly football star Emiliano Sala from France to Wales has been jailed for 18 months for endangering an aircraft.David Henderson, 67, from East Yorkshire, was convicted by a jury at Cardiff Crown Court last month.Sala, 28, and pilot David Ibbotson, 59, died when their single-engine Piper Malibu plunged into the English Channel in the darkness.Ibbotson was not qualified to fly the plane at night.The judge said Henderson was "reckless, not merely negligent."Mr Justice Foxton said Henderson had shown "a cavalier attitude" towards safety and had breached Civil Aviation Authority regulations "for reason of profit."Henderson had previously pleaded guilty to arranging a flight for a passenger without permission or authorisation.The trial heard the flight from Nantes to Cardiff in January 2019, had been set up by Henderson on behalf of football agent Willie McKay, who was involved in the £15 million transfer.Sala, a centre forward, was being signed by Cardiff in a desperate attempt to score the goals to keep them in the English Premier League.Ultimately Cardiff were relegated.

