Emiliano Sala: 'Reckless' Man Who Organised Flight That Killed Footballer Gets 18-Month Jail Term
Emiliano Sala: 'Reckless' Man Who Organised Flight That Killed Footballer Gets 18-Month Jail Term
In January 2019 Cardiff City, facing relegation from the English Premier League, signed a new striker whose goals they hoped would save them. But Emiliano Sala... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International
A man who hired an unqualified pilot to fly football star Emiliano Sala from France to Wales has been jailed for 18 months for endangering an aircraft.David Henderson, 67, from East Yorkshire, was convicted by a jury at Cardiff Crown Court last month.Sala, 28, and pilot David Ibbotson, 59, died when their single-engine Piper Malibu plunged into the English Channel in the darkness.Ibbotson was not qualified to fly the plane at night.The judge said Henderson was "reckless, not merely negligent."Mr Justice Foxton said Henderson had shown "a cavalier attitude" towards safety and had breached Civil Aviation Authority regulations "for reason of profit."Henderson had previously pleaded guilty to arranging a flight for a passenger without permission or authorisation.The trial heard the flight from Nantes to Cardiff in January 2019, had been set up by Henderson on behalf of football agent Willie McKay, who was involved in the £15 million transfer.Sala, a centre forward, was being signed by Cardiff in a desperate attempt to score the goals to keep them in the English Premier League.Ultimately Cardiff were relegated.
Emiliano Sala: 'Reckless' Man Who Organised Flight That Killed Footballer Gets 18-Month Jail Term

12:21 GMT 12.11.2021 (Updated: 12:29 GMT 12.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Thibault CamusNantes soccer team supporters stand by a poster of Argentinian player Emiliano Sala and reading "Let's keep hope" outside La Beaujoire stadium before the French soccer League One match Nantes against Saint-Etienne, in Nantes, western France, Wednesday, Jan.30, 2019
In January 2019 Cardiff City, facing relegation from the English Premier League, signed a new striker whose goals they hoped would save them. But Emiliano Sala never played a game for them because he was killed when the light aircraft he was on crashed into the English Channel.
A man who hired an unqualified pilot to fly football star Emiliano Sala from France to Wales has been jailed for 18 months for endangering an aircraft.
David Henderson, 67, from East Yorkshire, was convicted by a jury at Cardiff Crown Court last month.
Sala, 28, and pilot David Ibbotson, 59, died when their single-engine Piper Malibu plunged into the English Channel in the darkness.
Ibbotson was not qualified to fly the plane at night.
The judge said Henderson was "reckless, not merely negligent."
Mr Justice Foxton said Henderson had shown "a cavalier attitude" towards safety and had breached Civil Aviation Authority regulations "for reason of profit."
Henderson had previously pleaded guilty to arranging a flight for a passenger without permission or authorisation.
The trial heard the flight from Nantes to Cardiff in January 2019, had been set up by Henderson on behalf of football agent Willie McKay, who was involved in the £15 million transfer.
Sala, a centre forward, was being signed by Cardiff in a desperate attempt to score the goals to keep them in the English Premier League.
Ultimately Cardiff were relegated.
