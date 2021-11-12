https://sputniknews.com/20211112/cristiano-ronaldo-gives-his-shirt--hug-to-young-fan-following-portugals-draw-with-ireland---video-1090674548.html
Cristiano Ronaldo Gives His Shirt & Hug to Young Fan Following Portugal's Draw With Ireland - Video
Cristiano Ronaldo Gives His Shirt & Hug to Young Fan Following Portugal's Draw With Ireland - Video
Cristiano Ronaldo is an absolute hero for his fans: on Thursday, one of his supporters nearly had tears in her eyes while meeting the 36-year-old football... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-12T07:28+0000
2021-11-12T07:28+0000
2021-11-12T07:35+0000
football
football
sport
cristiano ronaldo
football fans
world cup qualifier
sputnik
fans
sport
football
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0c/1090675894_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d3ba4094b6375f245146d4c8acd48917.jpg
Cristiano Ronaldo may have failed to power Portugal to a victory over the Republic of Ireland in their World Cup qualifying clash on Thursday night, but it was a gesture towards a young Irish fan that won him immense praise from around the world.While Portugal drew 0-0 with Ireland, much to the frustration of Ronaldo, it wasn't just the opposition defenders who were trying to get close to him. Several of his admirers also made a beeline for the former Real Madrid and Juventus forward.However, it was a bespectacled young girl who succeeded in breaking the security ring before arriving on the pitch to meet and greet Ronaldo. She was nearly in tears as she reached closer to him.Her tears quickly turned into a broad smile as Ronaldo delighted her by gifting his shirt. The Portuguese maestro subsequently left for the dressing room but not before giving the young fan a hug, which she will perhaps remember for her whole life.Some of Ronaldo's admirers questioned the wisdom of some football lovers who call him "arrogant", considering the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has always appreciated, interacted, and even helped fans in the past, others labelled him the "greatest of all time".On the other hand, a few praised his behaviour and attitude before declaring him a "class act" who "should always be loved".Though Ronaldo's gesture hogged all the headlines, his performance in Dublin wasn't impressive as Portugal somehow managed to cling on to a draw, eventually allowing them to secure a point against Ireland.Despite their failure to beat the home team, the draw kept Portugal on top of Group A with 17 points. While second-placed Serbia are snapping at their heels, Ronaldo and his men will have the opportunity to cement their position in the next few days as they host them in Lisbon on Sunday.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0c/1090675894_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9aa9735dd84473a9a8d5eb5bab314371.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
football, football, sport, cristiano ronaldo, football fans, world cup qualifier, sputnik, fans, sport, football, sport, football fans, fan, supporters, fans, football, football team, football legend, football star, supporter
Cristiano Ronaldo Gives His Shirt & Hug to Young Fan Following Portugal's Draw With Ireland - Video
07:28 GMT 12.11.2021 (Updated: 07:35 GMT 12.11.2021)
Cristiano Ronaldo is an absolute hero for his fans: on Thursday, one of his supporters nearly had tears in her eyes while meeting the 36-year-old football superstar.
Cristiano Ronaldo
may have failed to power Portugal to a victory over the Republic of Ireland in their World Cup qualifying clash on Thursday night, but it was a gesture towards a young Irish fan that won him immense praise from around the world.
While Portugal drew 0-0 with Ireland, much to the frustration of Ronaldo, it wasn't just the opposition defenders who were trying to get close to him. Several of his admirers also made a beeline for the former Real Madrid and Juventus forward
.
However, it was a bespectacled young girl who succeeded in breaking the security ring before arriving on the pitch to meet and greet Ronaldo. She was nearly in tears as she reached closer to him.
Her tears quickly turned into a broad smile as Ronaldo delighted her by gifting his shirt. The Portuguese maestro subsequently left for the dressing room but not before giving the young fan a hug, which she will perhaps remember for her whole life.
Some of Ronaldo's admirers questioned the wisdom of some football lovers who call him "arrogant", considering the five-time Ballon d'Or winner
has always appreciated, interacted, and even helped fans in the past, others labelled him the "greatest of all time".
On the other hand, a few praised his behaviour and attitude before declaring him a "class act" who "should always be loved".
Though Ronaldo's gesture hogged all the headlines, his performance in Dublin wasn't impressive as Portugal somehow managed to cling on to a draw, eventually allowing them to secure a point against Ireland.
Despite their failure to beat the home team, the draw kept Portugal on top of Group A with 17 points. While second-placed Serbia are snapping at their heels, Ronaldo and his men will have the opportunity to cement their position in the next few days as they host them in Lisbon on Sunday.