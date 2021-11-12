Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211112/closing-glaring-loophole-biden-inks-law-to-block-huaweis-access-to-new-us-equipment-licenses-1090687932.html
Closing Glaring Loophole? Biden Inks Law to Block Huawei's Access to New US Equipment Licenses
Closing Glaring Loophole? Biden Inks Law to Block Huawei's Access to New US Equipment Licenses
The Chinese tech giant Huawei has been a long-term target of Washington over claims that the firm poses a national security risk to the US due to the company's... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-12T13:59+0000
2021-11-12T13:59+0000
us
china
news
huawei
business
legislation
equipment
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0c/1090684394_0:205:3208:2010_1920x0_80_0_0_1c977c8e10d6bbe114500f0452c02993.jpg
US President Joe Biden has inked the Secure Equipment Act to keep Chinese telecom companies like Huawei Technologies Co and ZTE Corp from obtaining new equipment licenses from American regulators.The document, which was okayed by the Senate last month and approved by the House earlier in November, prevents the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) from granting or reviewing applications for licenses from companies that the agency determines are a security threat to the US.He also argued that the bill would "close a glaring loophole that Huawei and others are exploiting today to place their insecure gear into our networks".The signing of the Secure Equipment Act comes after the FCC blacklisted Huawei, ZTE, and a number of other Chinese technology firms in March as companies that pose "an unacceptable risk" to US national security.The crusade against the world's leading 5G giant Huawei was launched in mid-2018 by the Trump administration over allegations that the tech giant had ties with the Chinese government.The company was also later accused of exporting US technologies to Iran and its Chief Finance Officer Meng Wanzhou was arrested on fraud charges in Canada over claims that the company violated US sanctions while selling equipment to Tehran.In September 2021, Meng pleaded not guilty to the US charges of fraud and conspiracy as she attended an online hearing at a federal court in Brooklyn.Huawei has repeatedly denied all the accusations against its operations and accused Washington of pursuing anti-competitive practices in an attempt to boost America's business sector and stall China's economic advacement.
https://sputniknews.com/20210209/huaweis-ren-zhengfei-urges-bidens-government-to-adopt-open-policy-to-chinese-firms-in-trade-spat-1082025578.html
us
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0c/1090684394_238:0:2969:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4bfe5374780e8f39a78e25962fad3863.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, china, news, huawei, business, legislation, equipment

Closing Glaring Loophole? Biden Inks Law to Block Huawei's Access to New US Equipment Licenses

13:59 GMT 12.11.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVICSmartphone with a Huawei logo is seen in front of a U.S. flag in this illustration taken September 28, 2021
Smartphone with a Huawei logo is seen in front of a U.S. flag in this illustration taken September 28, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
The Chinese tech giant Huawei has been a long-term target of Washington over claims that the firm poses a national security risk to the US due to the company's alleged collaboration with the Chinese government. Both Huawei and Beijing reject the allegations.
US President Joe Biden has inked the Secure Equipment Act to keep Chinese telecom companies like Huawei Technologies Co and ZTE Corp from obtaining new equipment licenses from American regulators.
The document, which was okayed by the Senate last month and approved by the House earlier in November, prevents the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) from granting or reviewing applications for licenses from companies that the agency determines are a security threat to the US.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr called the law something that "will help to ensure that insecure gear from companies like Huawei and ZTE can no longer be inserted into America's communications networks".

He also argued that the bill would "close a glaring loophole that Huawei and others are exploiting today to place their insecure gear into our networks".
The signing of the Secure Equipment Act comes after the FCC blacklisted Huawei, ZTE, and a number of other Chinese technology firms in March as companies that pose "an unacceptable risk" to US national security.
Huawei chief executive and founder Ren Zhengfei - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2021
Huawei's Ren Zhengfei Urges Biden's Government To Adopt 'Open Policy' To Chinese Firms In Trade Spat
9 February, 12:16 GMT
The crusade against the world's leading 5G giant Huawei was launched in mid-2018 by the Trump administration over allegations that the tech giant had ties with the Chinese government.
The company was also later accused of exporting US technologies to Iran and its Chief Finance Officer Meng Wanzhou was arrested on fraud charges in Canada over claims that the company violated US sanctions while selling equipment to Tehran.
In September 2021, Meng pleaded not guilty to the US charges of fraud and conspiracy as she attended an online hearing at a federal court in Brooklyn.
Huawei has repeatedly denied all the accusations against its operations and accused Washington of pursuing anti-competitive practices in an attempt to boost America's business sector and stall China's economic advacement.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:59 GMTClosing Glaring Loophole? Biden Inks Law to Block Huawei's Access to New US Equipment Licenses
13:58 GMTMedvedev Calls for Thorough Probe Into Crimes in Russian Penitentiary System
13:51 GMTProject Veritas Lawyer Alleges DOJ, FBI Might Have Leaked Confidential Info to NYT
13:50 GMTWill Britney Spears be Freed From Conservatorship and If so, What Will Happen Next?
13:45 GMTLocally-Produced Sputnik V Vaccine to Be Available in Belarus in Summer of 2022
13:45 GMTGoddess Annapurna's Idol Stolen 100 Years Ago Retrieved From Canada, to Be Installed in Kashi Temple
13:41 GMTNo Date Set Yet for Assange's Wedding in Belmarsh Prison, UK Prison Service
13:35 GMTJ&J Plans to Split Into Two Companies to Separate Drug, Consumer Business
13:33 GMTTurkish Aviation Body Confirms Citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen Banned From Flights to Minsk
13:31 GMTRahul Gandhi Says Indian Gov't Has No Strategy on China as He Claims National Security Compromised
13:26 GMT‘Our Gov’t is Inclusive’: Taliban's Interim FM Doubles Down on Its Cabinet Amid Global Criticism
13:25 GMTBiden's Spending Bill: New Survey Doubts POTUS' Vow Americans Earning Under $400K Won't See Tax Hike
13:19 GMTLionel Messi's Net Worth Revealed After PSG Superstar's Career Earnings Cross $1 Billion
13:13 GMT'Thick Skinned' Morrison Not Worried Despite Macron Calling Him Liar Over Submarine Pact
13:09 GMTA Look Into 6 Jan. Panel Investigation: Who Has Been Subpoenaed and Why?
13:04 GMTWATCH LIVE: Kamala Harris Holds Press Conference in Paris
13:01 GMTScientists Find Never-Seen-Before Mineral Inside Diamond
13:00 GMTMadhya Pradesh Minister Vows to Ban Book 'Comparing Hindutva With Daesh Ideology'
12:23 GMTRussian Bombers Fly Over Belarus as Poland Builds Up Military Forces on Border – Video
12:21 GMTEmiliano Sala: 'Reckless' Man Who Organised Flight That Killed Footballer Gets 18-Month Jail Term