Chinese Communist Party Brands Upcoming US Democracy Summit as 'Ironic'

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The idea of the United States holding a democracy summit at the time when a whole range of democratic issues is mounting in Western nations...

The purpose of the summit is nothing more than to suppress other states and split the world into various camps, he went on, adding that China always pursues a clear approach and praises "all favourable offers and friendly criticism" in this regard.In August, the White House announced that US President Joe Biden would host the first of two Summits for Democracy in a video format from 9-10 December to gather global leaders for a discussion of challenges, successes, and ways to "strengthen the foundation for democratic renewal".The 19th CPC Central Committee held its sixth plenary session from 8-11 November 2021, attended by the country's party elite. The participants discussed the Chinese domestic and international policies, experiences, and achievements in various fields over the past century. They agreed that the CPC activities led to its strengthening and improvement over the historical period in question.

