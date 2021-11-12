Chinese Communist Party Brands Upcoming US Democracy Summit as 'Ironic'
09:08 GMT 12.11.2021 (Updated: 09:09 GMT 12.11.2021)
© REUTERS / Carlos Garcia RawlinsChinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks at the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 5, 2021.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The idea of the United States holding a democracy summit at the time when a whole range of democratic issues is mounting in Western nations is very ironic, Jiang Jinquan, head of the Chinese Communist Party's (CPC) Central Committee's policy research office, said on Friday.
"The United States will convene a so-called Summit for Democracy next month in an attempt to revive Western democracy. Holding this summit amid many democratic issues in Western countries is a downright huge irony", Jiang told a press conference on the Sixth Plenary Session of the Central Committee in Beijing.
The purpose of the summit is nothing more than to suppress other states and split the world into various camps, he went on, adding that China always pursues a clear approach and praises "all favourable offers and friendly criticism" in this regard.
© AP Photo / Lintao ZhangFILE - In this Dec. 4, 2013, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with then U.S. Vice President Joe Biden as they pose for photos at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2013, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with then U.S. Vice President Joe Biden as they pose for photos at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
© AP Photo / Lintao Zhang
In August, the White House announced that US President Joe Biden would host the first of two Summits for Democracy in a video format from 9-10 December to gather global leaders for a discussion of challenges, successes, and ways to "strengthen the foundation for democratic renewal".
The 19th CPC Central Committee held its sixth plenary session from 8-11 November 2021, attended by the country's party elite. The participants discussed the Chinese domestic and international policies, experiences, and achievements in various fields over the past century. They agreed that the CPC activities led to its strengthening and improvement over the historical period in question.