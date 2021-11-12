C’est Honteux, Harris

While visiting the Pasteur Institute in Paris earlier this week, US Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to adopt a strongly-accented French while addressing scientists tasked with tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. "One of the things people in politics and government should really take from the approach of scientists — scientists operate with a hypothesis. I love that," she remarked. "A hypothesis," Harris continued. "It’s well-thought-out, it’s well-planned, they start out with a hypothesis and then they test it out knowing invariably, you’re trying something for the first time, there will be glitches, there will be mistakes." Harris' faux pas while visiting America's oldest ally came alongside a USA Today-Suffolk University poll which found that only 28% of US voters approve of the vice president's work, while a whopping 51% of those surveyed disapproved of Harris' efforts.
