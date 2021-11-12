Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211112/bomb-threats-prompt-evacuations-at-nyu-mit--usc-universities-1090670885.html
Several Bomb Threats Prompt Evacuations at NYU, MIT & USC Universities
Several Bomb Threats Prompt Evacuations at NYU, MIT & USC Universities
A series of bomb threats has prompted evacuations at the University of Southern California, New York University, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. 12.11.2021, Sputnik International
According to officials at the University of Southern California, Grace Ford Salvation Hall, Sample Hall and Wallis Annenberg Hall were all evacuated. The University of Southern California Department of Public Safety and the Los Angeles Police Department searched the buildings and concluded they are safe. According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a threat made against the Green building prompted its evacuation. The Cambridge Police, after conducting a comprehensive search, located no threats. New York University received threats on three buildings, the Stern School of Business, the Center for Neural Science, and the Hebrew Union College. All three buildings were evacuated and police are investigating the matter. It is not yet known if the threat made against NYU is credible. Today's rash of University targetted bomb threats continues a troubling trend. On November 7, bomb threats were made against three Ivy League schools; Brown, Cornell, and Yale. In each instance, no explosives were found. It is unclear if the string of bomb threats is connected.
Several Bomb Threats Prompt Evacuations at NYU, MIT & USC Universities

01:12 GMT 12.11.2021
© AP Photo / Charles KrupaIn this April 3, 2017 file photo, students walk past the "Great Dome" atop Building 10 on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus in Cambridge, Mass.
In this April 3, 2017 file photo, students walk past the Great Dome atop Building 10 on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus in Cambridge, Mass. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
© AP Photo / Charles Krupa
Nevin Brown
All materials
A series of bomb threats has prompted evacuations at the University of Southern California, New York University, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
According to officials at the University of Southern California, Grace Ford Salvation Hall, Sample Hall and Wallis Annenberg Hall were all evacuated. The University of Southern California Department of Public Safety and the Los Angeles Police Department searched the buildings and concluded they are safe.
According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a threat made against the Green building prompted its evacuation. The Cambridge Police, after conducting a comprehensive search, located no threats.
New York University received threats on three buildings, the Stern School of Business, the Center for Neural Science, and the Hebrew Union College. All three buildings were evacuated and police are investigating the matter. It is not yet known if the threat made against NYU is credible.
Today's rash of University targetted bomb threats continues a troubling trend. On November 7, bomb threats were made against three Ivy League schools; Brown, Cornell, and Yale. In each instance, no explosives were found.
Bomb Threat Alerts Trigger Evacuations at Three Ivy League Schools
7 November, 20:59 GMT
Bomb Threat Alerts Trigger Evacuations at Three Ivy League Schools
7 November, 20:59 GMT
It is unclear if the string of bomb threats is connected.
