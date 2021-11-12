Several Bomb Threats Prompt Evacuations at NYU, MIT & USC Universities
01:12 GMT 12.11.2021 (Updated: 01:51 GMT 12.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Charles KrupaIn this April 3, 2017 file photo, students walk past the "Great Dome" atop Building 10 on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus in Cambridge, Mass.
© AP Photo / Charles Krupa
A series of bomb threats has prompted evacuations at the University of Southern California, New York University, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
According to officials at the University of Southern California, Grace Ford Salvation Hall, Sample Hall and Wallis Annenberg Hall were all evacuated. The University of Southern California Department of Public Safety and the Los Angeles Police Department searched the buildings and concluded they are safe.
#BREAKING: Officials at USC are reporting a bomb threat that has prompted evacuations and a police presence. Authorities are asking that people avoid the area. https://t.co/6kcl7xn9sl pic.twitter.com/tFgW8kzfVT— CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) November 12, 2021
According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a threat made against the Green building prompted its evacuation. The Cambridge Police, after conducting a comprehensive search, located no threats.
The Cambridge Police were notified and are working to investigating these threats, which were received via phone, in collaboration with MIT PD and their officials. At this time, no evidence has been found to substantiate the threats. https://t.co/3c9YG63Cv0— Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) November 11, 2021
New York University received threats on three buildings, the Stern School of Business, the Center for Neural Science, and the Hebrew Union College. All three buildings were evacuated and police are investigating the matter. It is not yet known if the threat made against NYU is credible.
NYU has received bomb threats for three locations: the Stern School of Business, Center for Neural Science, and Hebrew Union Collage (an independent institution). Police are responding. Buildings are being evacuated.— New York University (@nyuniversity) November 12, 2021
Today's rash of University targetted bomb threats continues a troubling trend. On November 7, bomb threats were made against three Ivy League schools; Brown, Cornell, and Yale. In each instance, no explosives were found.
7 November, 20:59 GMT
It is unclear if the string of bomb threats is connected.