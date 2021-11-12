https://sputniknews.com/20211112/bomb-threats-prompt-evacuations-at-nyu-mit--usc-universities-1090670885.html

Several Bomb Threats Prompt Evacuations at NYU, MIT & USC Universities

According to officials at the University of Southern California, Grace Ford Salvation Hall, Sample Hall and Wallis Annenberg Hall were all evacuated. The University of Southern California Department of Public Safety and the Los Angeles Police Department searched the buildings and concluded they are safe. According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a threat made against the Green building prompted its evacuation. The Cambridge Police, after conducting a comprehensive search, located no threats. New York University received threats on three buildings, the Stern School of Business, the Center for Neural Science, and the Hebrew Union College. All three buildings were evacuated and police are investigating the matter. It is not yet known if the threat made against NYU is credible. Today's rash of University targetted bomb threats continues a troubling trend. On November 7, bomb threats were made against three Ivy League schools; Brown, Cornell, and Yale. In each instance, no explosives were found. It is unclear if the string of bomb threats is connected.

