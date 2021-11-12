https://sputniknews.com/20211112/blue-origin-mourns-shatner-space-mission-crew-mate-killed-in-plane-crash--statement-1090697741.html

Blue Origin Mourns Shatner Space Mission Crew Mate Killed in Plane Crash – Statement

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US high tech multi-millionaire Glen de Vries, who flew into space last month with 90-year-old "Star Trek" actor William Shatner, has... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International

A Friday release issued by Blue Origin via Twitter underscores the devastation felt across the company for the sudden loss. The light plane left Essex County Airport in Caldwell, New Jersey, on what should have been a routine trip to Sussex Airport but was reported missing, media reported. Emergency workers found its remains at Hampton Township 60 miles west of New York City, the reports said.De Vries, 49, founded Medidata Solutions, a successful advanced technology company, and was a trustee at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. He traveled aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft on October 13, spending more than 10 minutes in space after launching along with Shatner and others.Flight instructor Thomas Fischer, 54, was also killed in the crash, the reports said.

