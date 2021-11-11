https://sputniknews.com/20211111/yikes-meghan-markle-admits-she-gave-information-to-authors-of-biography-after-previously-denying-it-1090654044.html

Yikes! Meghan Markle Admits She Gave Information to Authors of Biography After Previously Denying It

Yikes! Meghan Markle Admits She Gave Information to Authors of Biography After Previously Denying It

"Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family" talks about their life as senior royals and relationship with other members of the... 11.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-11T12:12+0000

2021-11-11T12:12+0000

2021-11-11T12:12+0000

prince harry

uk royal family

meghan markle

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/01/1083051574_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9d6a7521ff0c998f51751bec08ff27a4.jpg

Meghan Markle has admitted that she instructed her former communications secretary to give information to the authors of her unauthorised biography. Her statement was submitted to the UK Court of Appeal as part of a legal battle between the royal and the publisher of The Mail on Sunday, Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).The Duchess of Sussex apologised to the court for failing to remember that she told her ex-PR chief Jason Knauf what information to reveal to the authors of "Finding Freedom". Previously, both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry denied that they spoke with the authors of the book.Jason Knauf told the court that the book was "discussed on a routine basis" in person and over email. Multiple messages and emails were reviewed by the court. In one of the messages, Prince Harry writes that the couple will publicly distance themselves from the book.The Duke of Sussex replied: Finding Freedom and Meghan Markle's LetterThe unauthorised biography, released last year, talks about the life of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as senior royals as well as about their relationship with other members of the family and their controversial decision to quit royal life and move to North America, which the media dubbed Megxit. Among other things, it painted some royals in an unflattering light. Claims made in the biography include:The issue of the biography came to light during the court battle between Meghan Markle and Associated Newspapers Limited. The company is trying to appeal a verdict by the UK High Court. In 2019, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sued the publisher of The Mail on Sunday for printing excerpts of a letter the Duchess of Sussex wrote to her father Thomas. The couple accused the publisher of breach of privacy and copyright infringement. Earlier this year, the judge sided with the royals ruling that the publication was manifestly excessive and hence unlawful.Associated Newspapers Limited appealed the verdict and presented new information they obtained from the Duchess’ former communications director. QC Andrew Caldecott has argued that correspondence between Jason Krauf and Meghan Markle shows that the royal suspected that the letter might be leaked to the press.He quoted from a witness statement in which Mr Krauf said the Duchess "asked me to review the text of the letter, saying, 'Obviously, everything I have drafted is with the understanding that it could be leaked'".The court hearing will last until Friday, with the judges expected to give their ruling at a later date.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

prince harry, uk royal family, meghan markle, uk