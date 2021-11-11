Registration was successful!
Poland Holds Independence Day March in Warsaw
Yikes! Meghan Markle Admits She Gave Information to Authors of Biography After Previously Denying It
Yikes! Meghan Markle Admits She Gave Information to Authors of Biography After Previously Denying It
"Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family" talks about their life as senior royals and relationship with other members of the...
2021-11-11T12:12+0000
2021-11-11T12:12+0000
prince harry
uk royal family
meghan markle
uk
Meghan Markle has admitted that she instructed her former communications secretary to give information to the authors of her unauthorised biography. Her statement was submitted to the UK Court of Appeal as part of a legal battle between the royal and the publisher of The Mail on Sunday, Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).The Duchess of Sussex apologised to the court for failing to remember that she told her ex-PR chief Jason Knauf what information to reveal to the authors of "Finding Freedom". Previously, both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry denied that they spoke with the authors of the book.Jason Knauf told the court that the book was "discussed on a routine basis" in person and over email. Multiple messages and emails were reviewed by the court. In one of the messages, Prince Harry writes that the couple will publicly distance themselves from the book.The Duke of Sussex replied: Finding Freedom and Meghan Markle's LetterThe unauthorised biography, released last year, talks about the life of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as senior royals as well as about their relationship with other members of the family and their controversial decision to quit royal life and move to North America, which the media dubbed Megxit. Among other things, it painted some royals in an unflattering light. Claims made in the biography include:The issue of the biography came to light during the court battle between Meghan Markle and Associated Newspapers Limited. The company is trying to appeal a verdict by the UK High Court. In 2019, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sued the publisher of The Mail on Sunday for printing excerpts of a letter the Duchess of Sussex wrote to her father Thomas. The couple accused the publisher of breach of privacy and copyright infringement. Earlier this year, the judge sided with the royals ruling that the publication was manifestly excessive and hence unlawful.Associated Newspapers Limited appealed the verdict and presented new information they obtained from the Duchess’ former communications director. QC Andrew Caldecott has argued that correspondence between Jason Krauf and Meghan Markle shows that the royal suspected that the letter might be leaked to the press.He quoted from a witness statement in which Mr Krauf said the Duchess "asked me to review the text of the letter, saying, 'Obviously, everything I have drafted is with the understanding that it could be leaked'".The court hearing will last until Friday, with the judges expected to give their ruling at a later date.
prince harry, uk royal family, meghan markle, uk

Yikes! Meghan Markle Admits She Gave Information to Authors of Biography After Previously Denying It

12:12 GMT 11.11.2021
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
"Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family" talks about their life as senior royals and relationship with other members of the family. It was penned by journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, who spoke with over 100 sources, some close to the Sussexes. The pair have distanced themselves from the book.
Meghan Markle has admitted that she instructed her former communications secretary to give information to the authors of her unauthorised biography. Her statement was submitted to the UK Court of Appeal as part of a legal battle between the royal and the publisher of The Mail on Sunday, Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).

The Duchess of Sussex apologised to the court for failing to remember that she told her ex-PR chief Jason Knauf what information to reveal to the authors of "Finding Freedom". Previously, both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry denied that they spoke with the authors of the book.

Jason Knauf told the court that the book was "discussed on a routine basis" in person and over email. Multiple messages and emails were reviewed by the court. In one of the messages, Prince Harry writes that the couple will publicly distance themselves from the book.

"Morning sir. Please see attached the topic areas Omid and Carolyn want to discuss. Please can you decide if you would like to share these with the duchess. Let me know what you think. I will see them this week to help them with factual accuracy and context", Mr Knauf wrote to Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex replied:

"I think definitely share this with the duchess and make the suggestion to her that you have here. She will be 100% supportive and I totally agree that we have to be able to say we didn't have anything to do with it".

Finding Freedom and Meghan Markle's Letter

The unauthorised biography, released last year, talks about the life of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as senior royals as well as about their relationship with other members of the family and their controversial decision to quit royal life and move to North America, which the media dubbed Megxit. Among other things, it painted some royals in an unflattering light. Claims made in the biography include:
Harry accused his brother of snobbery after Prince William cautioned him not to rush into marriage and take as much time as needed to know "this girl";
Meghan was "disappointed" that Kate Middleton, wife of Harry’s brother Prince William, did not welcome Meghan into the family;
Prince Harry believed that his father Prince Charles valued his image more than relations with his son.
The issue of the biography came to light during the court battle between Meghan Markle and Associated Newspapers Limited. The company is trying to appeal a verdict by the UK High Court. In 2019, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sued the publisher of The Mail on Sunday for printing excerpts of a letter the Duchess of Sussex wrote to her father Thomas. The couple accused the publisher of breach of privacy and copyright infringement. Earlier this year, the judge sided with the royals ruling that the publication was manifestly excessive and hence unlawful.

Associated Newspapers Limited appealed the verdict and presented new information they obtained from the Duchess’ former communications director. QC Andrew Caldecott has argued that correspondence between Jason Krauf and Meghan Markle shows that the royal suspected that the letter might be leaked to the press.

He quoted from a witness statement in which Mr Krauf said the Duchess "asked me to review the text of the letter, saying, 'Obviously, everything I have drafted is with the understanding that it could be leaked'".

The court hearing will last until Friday, with the judges expected to give their ruling at a later date.
