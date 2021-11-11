https://sputniknews.com/20211111/xi-says-cooperation-with-us-only-right-choice-ahead-of-biden-meeting-tentatively-set-for-monday-1090640301.html

Xi Says Cooperation With US ‘Only Right Choice’ Ahead of Biden Meeting Tentatively Set for Monday

Xi Says Cooperation With US ‘Only Right Choice’ Ahead of Biden Meeting Tentatively Set for Monday

With a third summit between the US and Chinese leaders expected next week, Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed his hope that the two superpowers can... 11.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-11T00:01+0000

2021-11-11T00:01+0000

2021-11-11T00:07+0000

joe biden

xi jinping

us

china

asia-pacific

summit

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/07/1082008929_0:3:3001:1691_1920x0_80_0_0_96060e7a083d985b4fc2d72b8b7c4ffe.jpg

“Right now, China-US relations are at a critical historical juncture,” Xi said in a letter to the National Committee on US-China Relations. The letter was read to the New York-based non-profit at its annual gala on Tuesday by China’s ambassador to the United States, Qin Gang.“Both countries will gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation,” Xi said. “Cooperation is the only right choice.”The letter added that China aims to “jointly address regional and international issues as well as global challenges and … properly manage differences, so as to bring China-US relations back to the right track of sound and steady development.”Coming SummitThe letter comes amid reports that Xi and US President Joe Biden will hold a remote conference next week. When their chief diplomats met in Switzerland last month, they pledged to hold a summit before the end of the year, and while neither government has confirmed reports that the meeting will be next week, Politico on Wednesday gave the most precise report yet, saying that a US official informed them it was tentatively scheduled for Monday.US-Chinese relations have deteriorated markedly in the last five years, with Biden continuing the policy set by his predecessor, Donald Trump, of pursuing great power competition with Russia and China. With the socialist giant identified by Washington as the US’ chief rival for the 21st century and an aspiring successor to the US as a leading world power, the US has pursued an increasingly antagonistic agenda, accusing China of abuses of its own population, aggression on the international stage, and unfair practices in business and trade.A Chinese government adviser who asked to remain anonymous told the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post on Wednesday that “The two sides have engaged in finger-pointing on many fronts. They have to see how to rebuild mutual trust. The US has kept containing China and using the Taiwan issue as leverage to pressure China.”Taiwan TensionsTwo unrelated reports on Tuesday gave scope to just how antagonistic that relationship has become, with the Pentagon and Taiwanese defense ministry separately revealing that US troops have been stationed on the autonomous island since at least 2008 and that hundreds more have traveled there for training in the last few years. The timeline closely tracks the growth of US weapons sales to Taiwan as well.China regards Taiwan, which is ruled by the former republican government it defeated on the mainland in the civil war in 1949, as part of its sovereign territory that’s presently in rebellion. US aid to Taiwan violates the fundamental principle of US-China relations: that only one Chinese government exists, which is in Beijing.Reframing the SituationJake Sullivan, the White House’s national security adviser, recently tried to reframe the US approach to China by suggesting that Biden had departed from Trump’s policy in important ways.Rather, "the goal of America's China policy is to create a circumstance in which two major powers are going to have to operate in an international system for the foreseeable future," he added.Still, Sullivan noted the US was looking to create an international coalition capable of pressuring China into playing by the “international rules-based order” created by the United States after World War II.

R Davis I wouldn’t trust either one of those scum bags any further than I could throw them. Biden being a brain-dead potato and the other a world class criminal. 0

1

us

china

asia-pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

joe biden, xi jinping, us, china, asia-pacific, summit