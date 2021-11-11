Registration was successful!
Washington Post Faces Criticism Over Steele Dossier; What's Next for Assange?
Washington Post Faces Criticism Over Steele Dossier; What's Next for Assange?
Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple argues that media outlets must review their coverage of the Steele dossier and be ready to retract stories that they... 11.11.2021, Sputnik International
Washington Post Faces Criticism Over Steele Dossier; What's Next for Assange?
Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple argues that media outlets must review their coverage of the Steele dossier and be ready to retract stories that they find to be unverifiable or false.
Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss Russia-gate. Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple argues that media outlets must review their coverage of the Steele dossier and be ready to retract stories that they find to be unverifiable or false. Also, the firm "New Knowledge" was creating false "Russian" accounts online to mislead voters in Louisiana, but was still used by the US Senate to write an extensive document regarding alleged Russian interference in the 2016 elections.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. The British High Court has heard the arguments in the US appeal of the Court's decision regarding the extradition of Julian Assange. Joe Lauria's latest piece dissects the case and evaluates the potential outcomes.Jonathan Kuttab, human rights lawyer, joins us to discuss US foreign policy. The US currently has special operations teams drilling with military personnel in 33 of the 44 nations in Europe. Also, a new CBO report has outlined measures that would allow Congress to cut one trillion dollars from the military budget over the next decade.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice-presidential candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss Nicaragua. President Daniel Ortega and his Sandinista party won the Nicaraguan elections with over 70% of the votes. The Biden administration and the Organization of American States (OAS) are making outrageous claims to discredit the overwhelming statement by the Nicaraguan people.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israel continues their sabre rattling with claims of how they will wage war against the Islamic Republic. Marjorie Cohn, professor of law at the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss the Supreme Court's upcoming ruling regarding the Texas abortion ban case. Professor Marjorie Cohn has penned an article in which she argues that the SCOTUS will likely allow a challenge to the Texas legislation, but may still overturn Roe v. Wade.Obi Egbuna, activist and US rep for The Zimbabwean Newspapers, joins us to discuss the leadership of Black politicians in America. Recent revelations that the Congressional Black Caucus helped Speaker Nancy Pelosi overcome the objections of House progressives regarding important fiscal legislation have renewed the discussion about the effectiveness of Black politicians and powerbrokers in the struggle for a fair and just society.Arial Gold, national co-director of Code-Pink, joins us to discuss Israel. Palestinian activists are complaining about the recent revelations that Israeli intelligence agencies used the Pegasus spyware platform to tap their phones. Also, we examine the West's role in the ever-increasing number of Israeli settlements in the occupied territories.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
julian assange, nicaragua, abortions ban, texas, israeli-palestininan conflict, oas, us congressional black caucus, the critical hour, new knowledge

Washington Post Faces Criticism Over Steele Dossier; What's Next for Assange?

10:52 GMT 11.11.2021
Washington Post Faces Criticism Over Steele Dossier; What's Next for Assange?
Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple argues that media outlets must review their coverage of the Steele dossier and be ready to retract stories that they find to be unverifiable or false.
Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss Russia-gate. Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple argues that media outlets must review their coverage of the Steele dossier and be ready to retract stories that they find to be unverifiable or false. Also, the firm "New Knowledge" was creating false "Russian" accounts online to mislead voters in Louisiana, but was still used by the US Senate to write an extensive document regarding alleged Russian interference in the 2016 elections.
Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. The British High Court has heard the arguments in the US appeal of the Court's decision regarding the extradition of Julian Assange. Joe Lauria's latest piece dissects the case and evaluates the potential outcomes.
Jonathan Kuttab, human rights lawyer, joins us to discuss US foreign policy. The US currently has special operations teams drilling with military personnel in 33 of the 44 nations in Europe. Also, a new CBO report has outlined measures that would allow Congress to cut one trillion dollars from the military budget over the next decade.
Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice-presidential candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss Nicaragua. President Daniel Ortega and his Sandinista party won the Nicaraguan elections with over 70% of the votes. The Biden administration and the Organization of American States (OAS) are making outrageous claims to discredit the overwhelming statement by the Nicaraguan people.
Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israel continues their sabre rattling with claims of how they will wage war against the Islamic Republic.
Marjorie Cohn, professor of law at the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss the Supreme Court's upcoming ruling regarding the Texas abortion ban case. Professor Marjorie Cohn has penned an article in which she argues that the SCOTUS will likely allow a challenge to the Texas legislation, but may still overturn Roe v. Wade.
Obi Egbuna, activist and US rep for The Zimbabwean Newspapers, joins us to discuss the leadership of Black politicians in America. Recent revelations that the Congressional Black Caucus helped Speaker Nancy Pelosi overcome the objections of House progressives regarding important fiscal legislation have renewed the discussion about the effectiveness of Black politicians and powerbrokers in the struggle for a fair and just society.
Arial Gold, national co-director of Code-Pink, joins us to discuss Israel. Palestinian activists are complaining about the recent revelations that Israeli intelligence agencies used the Pegasus spyware platform to tap their phones. Also, we examine the West's role in the ever-increasing number of Israeli settlements in the occupied territories.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
