Visitors of Dostoevsky Exhibit in US Offered to Decide if Writer Was 'Man of God'



WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - To celebrate the 200th anniversary of the birth of iconic Russian writer Fyodor Dostoevsky the University of Iowa is hosting an

Dostoevsky was born in Moscow on November 11, 1821, into the family of a doctor. The author of such prominent novels as "Crime and Punishment," "The Idiot," "The Possessed," and "The Brothers Karamazov," Dostoevsky is nearly the most read and well-known Russian writer abroad.The University of Iowa professor said the exhibition, entitled, "From Revolutionary Outcast to a Man of God: Dostoevsky at 200," has already been attended by more than 4,300 visitors since it opened in August.When asked whether, after leaving the exhibition, a person gets an answer to why Dostoevsky is a man of God, Barker said, "It's up to them to discover.""Of course, The 'Man of God' refers to this slightly derogative nickname that Rakitin gives to Alyosha Karamazov in Brothers Karamazov. He always calls him Alyosha Bojiy Chelovek, the little ‘Man of God’," Barker said. "There's been also anecdotal evidence of students showing up at the exhibition, like once a week and just reading a small section and then leaving and then coming back because they want to just slowly digest it and process it so that it wouldn't be all overwhelming at the same time."Man of GodBarker asks the question: "What is it in Dostoevsky that makes him a man of God?""It's not an easy answer, because Dostoevsky is not an easy writer. But I want readers to walk out of this exhibition, wanting to read more, wanting to know more and wanting to come to their own conclusions," Barker said.Barker pointed out that the Man of God section is in Sonechka Marmeladova reading the story of the resurrection of Lazarus to Raskolnikov in "Crime And Punishment."Barker also stressed that a great deal of discussion centers on the character of Father Zosima, who is a quintessential, crucial character in Brothers Karamazov.Barker said when approaching Dostoevsky's work people should start with "Poor Folk" and then work their way up to "Brothers Karamazov" because it is just an apotheosis of his writing."When students say they don't have time to read all of Tolstoy, and ask what would be the only work to read, I always say, 'War and Peace,' because it's just such a massive accomplishment," she said. "When my students tell me, so with Dostoevsky, should I just read 'Brothers Karamazov,' I just scream, 'No!' Because with Brothers Karamazov, you literally see the building blocks of that novel from very early on."ExhibitionBarker, a board member of Iowa City, which is a UNESCO City of Literature, shared that she has been doing literary celebrations of various writers, mostly Russian authors, in Iowa City since 2010, including marking the 100th anniversary of the death of Leo Tolstoy.Barker stressed that they aimed to organize the gallery space in a way where an interested exhibit viewer would gain a comprehensive understanding of the life and work of Dostoevsky, and the exhibition was geared not just towards Dostoevsky experts and fanatics but toward just a general reader who would want to be more deeply acquainted with his work.Barker noted that the description of the front vitrine involves a write up about the Russian traditions of pancake eating and tea drinking, Boris Kustodiev’s painting the "Merchant's Wife at Tea" (1918) and Isaac Levitan’s "Birch Grove" (1889).The exhibition then follows the life of Dostoevsky counterclockwise, Barker went on to say, from the first portrait of Dostoevsky to his birth in Moscow.The exhibition then follows Dostoevsky 's life to the post-Siberia years, marriage, the publication of 'Humiliated and Insulted,' 'Winter Notes of Summer Impressions' and his two trips abroad, the professor continued to say, noting that at that point the exhibition is divided into two parts."The viewers transition to 'Notes from the Underground' and the whole history of Dostoevsky’s writing [and] 'The Gambler' because it's very important in his personal life as well, since it was dictated to his future wife," she said. "I have her memoirs on display, and a number of items on display that are related to that time period. I have a record of Prokofiev’s opera Gambler, which happened to be based on Dostoevsky’s 'The Gambler.' Fascinating, Janacek and Prokofiev are the only two composers in history who wrote their substantial musical work based on both Tolstoy and Dostoevsky."Barker said that a huge portrait of Anna Grigoryevna and a number of excerpts from her diary about their early meeting are also displayed at the exhibit.On the other side of the exhibition space, she added, there are also five vitrines exhibiting Dostoevsky’s five prophetic novels at the end of his life."We're very lucky because the University of Iowa owns all five of these novels in English translations. So, we have all of these books on display, and they were printed in limited edition of 500 copies each," she added.Moreover, the exhibition has a display showing the afterlife of Dostoevsky - the books he inspired and the authors he influenced - and another showing his personal accounts, including diaries and letters.Barker said that in every display case they have some important book from the University of Iowa Archives and Special Collections, including the German translation of 'The Double,' 19th century travel guides to Russia, as well as a book published in Paris in 1854."At the same time, in every case, we have the copy of the same novel that is in print today that they can acquire in their local bookstore or order from Amazon, because I wanted readers to admire these very unusual special books that we have on display, which they can't take home. They cannot be taken out of the library. They can only be viewed in the Special Collections reading room," she added. "But I wanted the readers or the viewers of the exhibition to realize that all of these books are in print."Interest in Dostoevsky TodayBarker pointed out that with Dostoevsky, his name precedes him. People have heard the name.Barker said she tells people who come to the exhibition as well as to her students that Dostoevsky shows us the complexity of what it means to be human beings."Dostoevsky, because of his life experiences, was willing to hear everyone's story," she stressed. "He understands that human beings are capable of anything. Human beings are capable of the most horrendous crimes. But at the same time, Dostoevsky believes that there is light in every human being, and he always has the faith in the light of us human beings. And so students immediately start relating to the brighter side of Dostoevsky - the fact that he's so funny, he's so relatable."Barker shared that she is teaching "The Brothers Karamazov" on Facebook to almost 1,000 people from all over the world including Brazil, Australia, Pakistan, Malaysia, Europe, Georgia, and from all over the US."I always tell my students that you can understand any of his writing. You do not need to have any preparatory work… Dostoevsky will speak to you personally. You do not need a filter," she said. "I give them so much freedom to find themselves in Dostoevsky, that they fall in love with the books."Eventually, she added, readers find it way too relatable, that Dostoevsky is telling such incredible truths about what we are as human beings, "that we are taken aback.""We are almost insulted by his honesty. But once we accept the fact that we are not perfect, that we have all of these incredibly pathetic laws in us, but that our humanity is much more complex than we are willing to even admit to ourselves," she added.When asked about the future for Dostoevsky's heritage, Barker responds with the words of Begemot in Mikhail Bulgakov's novel "The Master and Margarita.""I protest. Dostoevsky is immortal," Barker said.Anniversary CelebrationOn November 11, Barker shared, they will have a party to honor Dostoevsky’s birthday."We’ll have a pancake party with Russian tea. We'll have Samovar, we'll have Russian pancakes," she revealed. "And I asked the choir of the Russian Orthodox Church or the Eastern Orthodox Church in Iowa City to come and sing some celebratory hymns inside the space. I'm going to bring American silly birthday hats for everyone. So we are going to be like, as silly as he would want us to be. We'll wear silly hats. We'll sing silly songs, we'll sing in Russian, and we'll have pancakes."Dostoevsky died on February 9, 1881, and was buried at the Alexander Nevsky Monastery. He was popular during his lifetime, but enduring worldwide fame came only after death. His legacy can hardly be overstated. His novels have had a profound influence on Russian and world literature. UNESCO ranks Dostoevsky among the few authors whose creations belong to all nations and to all times.

