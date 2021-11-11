Registration was successful!
Poland Holds Independence Day March in Warsaw
The Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Continues, and Russia Suggests Solutions to the Refugee Crisis
The Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Continues, and Russia Suggests Solutions to the Refugee Crisis
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Kyle Rittenhouse testifying in his trial... 11.11.2021, Sputnik International
the backstory
The Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Continues, and Russia Suggests Solutions to the Refugee Crisis
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Kyle Rittenhouse testifying in his trial, and YouTube hiding the dislike counter button.
GUESTPeter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | Asylum Applications in the EU, Border Walls, and Sanctions on BelarusJoel Segal - Former Congressional Staffer, Co-Author of HR 676 | Infrastructure Bill, Omnibus Bills, and The FunkadelicIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Peter Oliver about migrants along the Polish border, cheap labor, and refugees in Greece. Peter talked about the refugees in Turkey and President Erdogan using refugees as political pawns against Greece. Peter spoke on the asylum policy in the European Union and Germany unable to receive more refugees.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Joel Segal about the Trump voters, Biden got infrastructure done, and Medicare for all. Joel discussed the recent passing of the infrastructure bill and the Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill. Joel spoke on the Republican party and the dangers he sees in Trump voters.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
the backstory, аудио, radio

The Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Continues, and Russia Suggests Solutions to the Refugee Crisis

10:52 GMT 11.11.2021 (Updated: 11:36 GMT 11.11.2021)
The Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Continues, and Russia Suggests Solutions to the Refugee Crisis
John Kiriakou
John Kiriakou
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Kyle Rittenhouse testifying in his trial, and YouTube hiding the dislike counter button.
GUEST
Peter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | Asylum Applications in the EU, Border Walls, and Sanctions on Belarus
Joel Segal - Former Congressional Staffer, Co-Author of HR 676 | Infrastructure Bill, Omnibus Bills, and The Funkadelic
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Peter Oliver about migrants along the Polish border, cheap labor, and refugees in Greece. Peter talked about the refugees in Turkey and President Erdogan using refugees as political pawns against Greece. Peter spoke on the asylum policy in the European Union and Germany unable to receive more refugees.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Joel Segal about the Trump voters, Biden got infrastructure done, and Medicare for all. Joel discussed the recent passing of the infrastructure bill and the Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill. Joel spoke on the Republican party and the dangers he sees in Trump voters.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
