https://sputniknews.com/20211111/snp-mps-deny-defence-secretarys-claim-they-got-drunk-on-armistice-day-trip-to-gibraltar-1090651299.html

SNP MPs Deny Defence Secretary’s Claim They Got Drunk on Armistice Day Trip to Gibraltar

SNP MPs Deny Defence Secretary’s Claim They Got Drunk on Armistice Day Trip to Gibraltar

A group of 15 MPs visited the Gibraltar - which has been British since 1713 - as part of an Armistice Day trip. The visit was part of the Armed Forces... 11.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-11T10:32+0000

2021-11-11T10:32+0000

2021-11-11T10:32+0000

snp

gibraltar

ben wallace

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/15/1083428413_0:0:1535:863_1920x0_80_0_0_138433bfb4bb29d180ab078cc22e9263.jpg

Two SNP MPs have rejected claims by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace they got drunk during an official Remembrance Sunday trip to the Rock of Gibraltar.David Linden and Drew Hendry denied Mr Wallace’s claims and the SNP called it "a Tory smear."A Labour MP - who has not been formally identified - has also been accused of bein so drunk she had to be taken out of Gibraltar airport in a wheelchair.Mr Wallace claimed they had shown a “lack of respect” for the armed forces and had been guilty of "undermining respect for Parliament.”The Daily Telegraph reported Mr Wallace as saying the trio had put their hosts "in a difficult position."The BBC claimed to have spoken to a witness who said the three MPs had been drinking in the departure lounge at Heathrow Airport and continued imbibing on the flight and were “inebriated” on arriving in Gibraltar.The incident comes as British soldiers, sailors and airmen mark Armistice Day on Thursday, 11 November.Mr Hendry accused Mr Wallace of making "false claims" and said: "That is a matter for their conscience. I'll focus on doing my job and respecting our troops as we mark Armistice Day."The Labour MP issued a statement to The Sun newspaper in which she said: “Everyone had had a few drinks on the flight. The issue for me is the medication I am taking. That affected my tolerance. I had the same amount to drink as the others. I do not know how many drinks I had, I wasn't counting. It was less than five.”

gibraltar

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

snp, gibraltar, ben wallace