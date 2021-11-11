Registration was successful!
SNP MPs Deny Defence Secretary’s Claim They Got Drunk on Armistice Day Trip to Gibraltar
SNP MPs Deny Defence Secretary’s Claim They Got Drunk on Armistice Day Trip to Gibraltar
A group of 15 MPs visited the Gibraltar - which has been British since 1713 - as part of an Armistice Day trip. The visit was part of the Armed Forces... 11.11.2021, Sputnik International
Two SNP MPs have rejected claims by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace they got drunk during an official Remembrance Sunday trip to the Rock of Gibraltar.David Linden and Drew Hendry denied Mr Wallace’s claims and the SNP called it "a Tory smear."A Labour MP - who has not been formally identified - has also been accused of bein so drunk she had to be taken out of Gibraltar airport in a wheelchair.Mr Wallace claimed they had shown a “lack of respect” for the armed forces and had been guilty of "undermining respect for Parliament.”The Daily Telegraph reported Mr Wallace as saying the trio had put their hosts "in a difficult position."The BBC claimed to have spoken to a witness who said the three MPs had been drinking in the departure lounge at Heathrow Airport and continued imbibing on the flight and were “inebriated” on arriving in Gibraltar.The incident comes as British soldiers, sailors and airmen mark Armistice Day on Thursday, 11 November.Mr Hendry accused Mr Wallace of making "false claims" and said: "That is a matter for their conscience. I'll focus on doing my job and respecting our troops as we mark Armistice Day."The Labour MP issued a statement to The Sun newspaper in which she said: “Everyone had had a few drinks on the flight. The issue for me is the medication I am taking. That affected my tolerance. I had the same amount to drink as the others. I do not know how many drinks I had, I wasn't counting. It was less than five.”
SNP MPs Deny Defence Secretary’s Claim They Got Drunk on Armistice Day Trip to Gibraltar

10:32 GMT 11.11.2021
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Gibraltar Port / The Port of Gibraltar The Port of Gibraltar
The Port of Gibraltar - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2021
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Gibraltar Port / The Port of Gibraltar
A group of 15 MPs visited the Gibraltar - which has been British since 1713 - as part of an Armistice Day trip. The visit was part of the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme, which aims to give MPs an insight into military life.
Two SNP MPs have rejected claims by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace they got drunk during an official Remembrance Sunday trip to the Rock of Gibraltar.
David Linden and Drew Hendry denied Mr Wallace’s claims and the SNP called it "a Tory smear."
A Labour MP - who has not been formally identified - has also been accused of bein so drunk she had to be taken out of Gibraltar airport in a wheelchair.
Mr Wallace claimed they had shown a “lack of respect” for the armed forces and had been guilty of "undermining respect for Parliament.”
The Daily Telegraph reported Mr Wallace as saying the trio had put their hosts "in a difficult position."
The BBC claimed to have spoken to a witness who said the three MPs had been drinking in the departure lounge at Heathrow Airport and continued imbibing on the flight and were “inebriated” on arriving in Gibraltar.
The incident comes as British soldiers, sailors and airmen mark Armistice Day on Thursday, 11 November.
Mr Hendry accused Mr Wallace of making "false claims" and said: "That is a matter for their conscience. I'll focus on doing my job and respecting our troops as we mark Armistice Day."
The Labour MP issued a statement to The Sun newspaper in which she said: “Everyone had had a few drinks on the flight. The issue for me is the medication I am taking. That affected my tolerance. I had the same amount to drink as the others. I do not know how many drinks I had, I wasn't counting. It was less than five.”
