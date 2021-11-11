https://sputniknews.com/20211111/sinkholes-depletion--waste-dead-sea-vanishing-but-israel-doesnt-have-concrete-plans-to-save-it-1090644926.html

Sinkholes, Depletion, & Waste: Dead Sea Vanishing, But Israel Doesn't Have Concrete Plans to Save It

The Dead Sea, one of Israel's main tourist attractions and the world's lowest point, has been shrinking for years.Giant sinkholes have already swallowed up several beaches and the sea, known for its mineral-rich water and mud, has so far lost some 25 metres since the 1990s, according to EcoPeace Middle East.Depleting ResourcesLeehee Goldenberg, attorney and head of energy, economics, and natural resources at Adam, Teva V'Din, an Israeli NGO that fights to strengthen the country's environmental protection, says the situation might only get worse with time.There are two major factors contributing to the current crisis. The first is that the water that used to flow into the Dead Sea has been dammed and diverted upstream by Israel, Jordan, Syria, and the Palestinian Authority, who use it for personal, industrial and agricultural purposes.The second issue is that Israel and Jordan have set up multiple factories in the area that continue to pump significant quantities of water from it, without thinking about the repercussions.Not at the Top of the AgendaThe problem, says the expert, is that Israel has not put the issue at the top of the nation's agenda.Every year, factories near the Dead Sea pump some 400 million cubic metres of water, which they use for manufacturing cosmetics. Interestingly enough, Israeli law has never limited the amount they can use, and various NGOs, including Adam, Teva V'Din, have been fighting to change that.Those efforts, however, have largely proven to be futile, and Goldenberg says this situation cannot continue for long.One such potential solution is a costly and rather sophisticated idea to desalinate water from the Mediterranean, and then pump it into the Sea of Galilee from where it would reach the Dead Sea.Another is by coming up with laws and regulations that would limit the ability of factories to pump water from the Dead Sea.

