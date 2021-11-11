https://sputniknews.com/20211111/saakashvili-decides-to-end-hunger-strike-if-transferred-to-civilian-hospital-1090661258.html

Saakashvili Decides to End Hunger Strike if Transferred to Civilian Hospital

TBILISI (Sputnik) - Jailed former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili on Thursday decided to end hunger strike after appeals from the European Court of... 11.11.2021, Sputnik International

"I decided to take into account the calls of the Strasbourg Court and Western partners and end the hunger strike ... As soon as I am transferred from this institution to the appropriate institution, I will immediately end the hunger strike," Saakashvili said in a message, which was read out by Gvaramia.Saakashvili, who fled Georgia in 2013, was arrested on October 1 after returning to the country ahead of the municipal polls. On Monday, the former president, who went on a hunger strike as he considers himself a political prisoner, was moved to a prison hospital in Tbilisi.

