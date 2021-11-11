Registration was successful!
LIVE: Wreath-Laying Ceremony Held in Arlington to Mark 100th Anniversary of Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
Saakashvili Decides to End Hunger Strike if Transferred to Civilian Hospital
Saakashvili Decides to End Hunger Strike if Transferred to Civilian Hospital
TBILISI (Sputnik) - Jailed former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili on Thursday decided to end hunger strike after appeals from the European Court of...
mikheil saakashvili
europe
georgia
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0b/1090661232_0:0:1631:918_1920x0_80_0_0_0805e940bce7ceec1eff956128f526e0.jpg
"I decided to take into account the calls of the Strasbourg Court and Western partners and end the hunger strike ... As soon as I am transferred from this institution to the appropriate institution, I will immediately end the hunger strike," Saakashvili said in a message, which was read out by Gvaramia.Saakashvili, who fled Georgia in 2013, was arrested on October 1 after returning to the country ahead of the municipal polls. On Monday, the former president, who went on a hunger strike as he considers himself a political prisoner, was moved to a prison hospital in Tbilisi.
mikheil saakashvili, europe, georgia

Saakashvili Decides to End Hunger Strike if Transferred to Civilian Hospital

15:17 GMT 11.11.2021
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the photo bankFormer Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili
TBILISI (Sputnik) - Jailed former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili on Thursday decided to end hunger strike after appeals from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) if he is transferred to a civilian hospital, according to his lawyer Nika Gvaramia.
"I decided to take into account the calls of the Strasbourg Court and Western partners and end the hunger strike ... As soon as I am transferred from this institution to the appropriate institution, I will immediately end the hunger strike," Saakashvili said in a message, which was read out by Gvaramia.
Saakashvili, who fled Georgia in 2013, was arrested on October 1 after returning to the country ahead of the municipal polls. On Monday, the former president, who went on a hunger strike as he considers himself a political prisoner, was moved to a prison hospital in Tbilisi.
