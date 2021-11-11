https://sputniknews.com/20211111/russia-successfully-tests-space-radiation-shield--1090658666.html

Russia Successfully Tests 'Space Radiation Shield'

Space radiation may ride roughshod over a satellite's electrical circuits and result in a full-fledged burnout of its onboard systems. This remains one of the... 11.11.2021, Sputnik International

Specialists from the Russian Space Systems holding (RSS) have successfully tested a miniature device designed to protect the electronic onboard systems of state-of-the-art satellites from сosmic radiation, the company's press service told Sputnik on Thursday.The impact of space radiation's heavy charged particles on the electrical circuits of satellites can lead to an abnormal voltage surge and complete burnout of onboard systems, a process that lasts several milliseconds.Satellite manufacturers typically use special space category microelectronics to resolve the problem, but RSS specialists went even further when trying to find a new way to secure onboard systems, according to the press service.RSS specialists have already wrapped up four stages of tests for the gadget, including mathematical, computer, circuit simulation, and laser testing.The company noted that thanks to the gadget's compact dimensions, it can be used on both CubeSat-class space vehicle satellites weighing up to 1.3 kilos and massive interplanetary space outposts.

