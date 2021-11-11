Registration was successful!
Poland Holds Independence Day March in Warsaw
Russia Scrambles Su-30 Warplane as UK RC-135 Aircraft Approaches Crimea
Russia Scrambles Su-30 Warplane as UK RC-135 Aircraft Approaches Crimea
NATO activity near Russia's borders has escalated dramatically in recent weeks, as the bloc is preparing for military drills in the Black Sea and... 11.11.2021
crimea
united kingdom
russia
flight
reconnaissance flight
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
The Russian military dispatched an Su-30 fighter jet as a British RC-135 reconnaissance plane tried to approached the border of Crimea, the Russian Defence Ministry stated on Thursday.According to the statement, the British aircraft had to turn back after the Russian plane approached. The encounter marks yet another instance in a string of reconnaissance flights over the Black Sea that NATO countries have been carrying out amid military drills near the Russian border.
News
crimea, united kingdom, russia, flight, reconnaissance flight

Russia Scrambles Su-30 Warplane as UK RC-135 Aircraft Approaches Crimea

11:50 GMT 11.11.2021 (Updated: 12:04 GMT 11.11.2021)
NATO activity near Russia’s borders has escalated dramatically in recent weeks, as the bloc is preparing for military drills in the Black Sea and Mediterranean.
The Russian military dispatched an Su-30 fighter jet as a British RC-135 reconnaissance plane tried to approached the border of Crimea, the Russian Defence Ministry stated on Thursday.
According to the statement, the British aircraft had to turn back after the Russian plane approached.
The encounter marks yet another instance in a string of reconnaissance flights over the Black Sea that NATO countries have been carrying out amid military drills near the Russian border.
