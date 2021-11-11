https://sputniknews.com/20211111/russia-scrambles-warplanes-as-uk-rc-135-aircraft-approaches-crimea-1090654618.html

Russia Scrambles Su-30 Warplane as UK RC-135 Aircraft Approaches Crimea

NATO activity near Russia’s borders has escalated dramatically in recent weeks, as the bloc is preparing for military drills in the Black Sea and... 11.11.2021, Sputnik International

The Russian military dispatched an Su-30 fighter jet as a British RC-135 reconnaissance plane tried to approached the border of Crimea, the Russian Defence Ministry stated on Thursday.According to the statement, the British aircraft had to turn back after the Russian plane approached. The encounter marks yet another instance in a string of reconnaissance flights over the Black Sea that NATO countries have been carrying out amid military drills near the Russian border.

