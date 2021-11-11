https://sputniknews.com/20211111/pizza-express-pokes-fun-at-eva-longoria-after-she-says-had-best-italian-food-at-their-restaurant--1090641682.html
Pizza Express Pokes Fun at Eva Longoria After She Says Had Best Italian Food at Their Restaurant
Pizza Express Pokes Fun at Eva Longoria After She Says Had Best Italian Food at Their Restaurant
The story has gone viral, but we can't blame Longoria: according to social media users, the food there is actually really good. 11.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-11T02:00+0000
2021-11-11T02:00+0000
2021-11-11T02:22+0000
pizza
italian
pasta
eva longoria
hollywood
united kingdom
wales
cardiff
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0b/1090642201_0:0:3079:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_2470b8a2e152e2bc71bf9701378bbb37.jpg
Eva Longoria has given fans a laugh after her co-star Jack Whitehall revealed that she found the best pasta she’s ever had at a delightful little Italian restaurant, which ended up being none other than Pizza Express.Food critic Jay Rayner's Out To Lunch podcast, Whitehall, 33, claimed co-star Longoria was completely unaware that Pizza Express is a popular restaurant chain in the UK, according to the Daily Mail.Whitehall told Rayner: “She said, ''Oh my God, I found the most incredible little Italian last night. The owner, I think it's family-owned, he was so charming and I had the best pasta I have ever had anywhere in the world.”The account finished the tweet with a winking emoji.Whitehall also revealed that Longoria thought Cardiff was near London when she was on set for the comedy.An Italian staff member told Daily Mail at the Cardiff branch that they were not surprised she liked Pizza Express.Pizza Express was founded in 1965 by Peter Boizot, who brought back to London a pizza oven from Naples and a chef from Sicily from a trip to Italy.Cardiff added that Longoria couldn’t find a restaurant that was quite up to the standards of Beverly Hills in Cardiff until one day she came onto set and professed her discovery.‘”It’s called… Pizza Express.' I promise you, she said Pizza Express.”
united kingdom
wales
cardiff
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0b/1090642201_119:0:2850:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d5925a35b6abe91a6bb110a30b15a6c8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
pizza, italian, pasta, eva longoria, hollywood, united kingdom, wales, cardiff, viral
Pizza Express Pokes Fun at Eva Longoria After She Says Had Best Italian Food at Their Restaurant
02:00 GMT 11.11.2021 (Updated: 02:22 GMT 11.11.2021)
The story has gone viral, but we can't blame Longoria: according to social media users, the food there is actually really good.
Eva Longoria has given fans a laugh after her co-star Jack Whitehall revealed that she found the best pasta she’s ever had at a delightful little Italian restaurant, which ended up being none other than Pizza Express.
Food critic Jay Rayner's Out To Lunch podcast, Whitehall, 33, claimed co-star Longoria was completely unaware that Pizza Express is a popular restaurant chain in the UK, according to the Daily Mail.
Whitehall told Rayner: “She said, ''Oh my God, I found the most incredible little Italian last night. The owner, I think it's family-owned, he was so charming and I had the best pasta I have ever had anywhere in the world.”
Pizza Express tweeted a link to the podcast Tuesday, poking fun at Longoria for her comment saying, “Listen to this brilliant podcast from @jayrayner1 and, 30 minutes in, @jackwhitehall reveals the name of what Eva Longoria considers one of the best Italian restaurants in the world. It's a small family-run place in Cardiff.”
The account finished the tweet with a winking emoji.
Whitehall also revealed that Longoria thought Cardiff was near London when she was on set for the comedy.
An Italian staff member told Daily Mail at the Cardiff branch that they were not surprised she liked Pizza Express.
“I'm from Naples myself and I can tell you that our food's authentic. Our ingredients are fresh and we have high standards. It's no wonder she thought it was the best Italian food she's ever had.”
Pizza Express was founded in 1965 by Peter Boizot, who brought back to London a pizza oven from Naples and a chef from Sicily from a trip to Italy.
Cardiff added that Longoria couldn’t find a restaurant that was quite up to the standards of Beverly Hills in Cardiff until one day she came onto set and professed her discovery.
‘”It’s called… Pizza Express.' I promise you, she said Pizza Express.”