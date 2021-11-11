https://sputniknews.com/20211111/pizza-express-pokes-fun-at-eva-longoria-after-she-says-had-best-italian-food-at-their-restaurant--1090641682.html

Pizza Express Pokes Fun at Eva Longoria After She Says Had Best Italian Food at Their Restaurant

The story has gone viral, but we can't blame Longoria: according to social media users, the food there is actually really good. 11.11.2021, Sputnik International

Eva Longoria has given fans a laugh after her co-star Jack Whitehall revealed that she found the best pasta she’s ever had at a delightful little Italian restaurant, which ended up being none other than Pizza Express.Food critic Jay Rayner's Out To Lunch podcast, Whitehall, 33, claimed co-star Longoria was completely unaware that Pizza Express is a popular restaurant chain in the UK, according to the Daily Mail.Whitehall told Rayner: “She said, ''Oh my God, I found the most in­c­redible little Italian last night. The owner, I think it's family-owned, he was so charming and I had the best pasta I have ever had anywhere in the world.”The account finished the tweet with a winking emoji.Whitehall also revealed that Longoria thought Cardiff was near London when she was on set for the comedy.An Italian staff member told Daily Mail at the Cardiff branch that they were not surprised she liked Pizza Express.Pizza Express was founded in 1965 by Peter Boizot, who brought back to London a pizza oven from Naples and a chef from Sicily from a trip to Italy.Cardiff added that Longoria couldn’t find a restaurant that was quite up to the standards of Beverly Hills in Cardiff until one day she came onto set and professed her discovery.‘”It’s called… Pizza Express.' I promise you, she said Pizza Express.”

