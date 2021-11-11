https://sputniknews.com/20211111/pentagon-to-launch-zero-trust-cybersecurity-office-in-december-due-to-solarwinds-attack---report-1090642136.html

Pentagon to Launch 'Zero Trust' Cybersecurity Office in December Due to SolarWinds Attack - Report

Pentagon to Launch 'Zero Trust' Cybersecurity Office in December Due to SolarWinds Attack - Report

Zero trust assumes that there is no trust between networks, devices, or users, and therefore necessitates constant, real-time verification of data accessing... 11.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-11T03:06+0000

2021-11-11T03:06+0000

2021-11-11T03:06+0000

cyber war

us

cyber crime

cyber security

us pentagon

hacker

solar winds

military & intelligence

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0b/1090642695_0:141:2048:1293_1920x0_80_0_0_b1e4649daf2b2c1ff3fadbe1cfe2ae71.jpg

US Department of Defense Chief Information Security Officer David McKeown stated that the Pentagon will formally open a new agency committed to speeding the implementation of a new "zero trust" cybersecurity approach next month, C4SIRNET reported on Wednesday. According to the report, the agency will report to the DoD's chief information officer and be overseen by an unnamed senior executive. The action is reported to be part of a push to complete zero trust deployment in the wake of the SolarWinds hacker attack which breached federal systems.Moreover, McKeown noted that while the Department of Defense has embraced several components that are supposed to operate together to create a "zero trust" environment, it is not being prescriptive about which products its enclaves use as long as they work together.His remarks came nearly six months after the Biden administration issued an order to boost cybersecurity at government organizations in the aftermath of the SolarWinds hack. The sophisticated attempt, according to McKeown, highlighted the lengths to which intruders will go and the need for improved protection. Despite the fact that SolarWinds was a widely trusted piece of software, it began "beaconing out" from within networks, he reportedly said.McKeown stated that the Pentagon believes that "zero trust is the only solution out there right now that gives us a fighting chance on detecting these folks that may have a foothold on our network or this anomalous software that we’ve allowed in."US media reported last month that the hackers behind the SolarWinds intrusion attempted to access US government networks, as well as European government networks.In early January, US intelligence agencies claimed Moscow was likely behind the massive cyberattack on US tech companies and government agencies in December 2020. Russia has vehemently denied any involvement in cyberattacks on numerous occasions.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

cyber war, us, cyber crime, cyber security, us pentagon, hacker, solar winds, military & intelligence