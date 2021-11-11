Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211111/pentagon-to-launch-zero-trust-cybersecurity-office-in-december-due-to-solarwinds-attack---report-1090642136.html
Pentagon to Launch 'Zero Trust' Cybersecurity Office in December Due to SolarWinds Attack - Report
Pentagon to Launch 'Zero Trust' Cybersecurity Office in December Due to SolarWinds Attack - Report
Zero trust assumes that there is no trust between networks, devices, or users, and therefore necessitates constant, real-time verification of data accessing... 11.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-11T03:06+0000
2021-11-11T03:06+0000
cyber war
us
cyber crime
cyber security
us pentagon
hacker
solar winds
military & intelligence
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0b/1090642695_0:141:2048:1293_1920x0_80_0_0_b1e4649daf2b2c1ff3fadbe1cfe2ae71.jpg
US Department of Defense Chief Information Security Officer David McKeown stated that the Pentagon will formally open a new agency committed to speeding the implementation of a new "zero trust" cybersecurity approach next month, C4SIRNET reported on Wednesday. According to the report, the agency will report to the DoD's chief information officer and be overseen by an unnamed senior executive. The action is reported to be part of a push to complete zero trust deployment in the wake of the SolarWinds hacker attack which breached federal systems.Moreover, McKeown noted that while the Department of Defense has embraced several components that are supposed to operate together to create a "zero trust" environment, it is not being prescriptive about which products its enclaves use as long as they work together.His remarks came nearly six months after the Biden administration issued an order to boost cybersecurity at government organizations in the aftermath of the SolarWinds hack. The sophisticated attempt, according to McKeown, highlighted the lengths to which intruders will go and the need for improved protection. Despite the fact that SolarWinds was a widely trusted piece of software, it began "beaconing out" from within networks, he reportedly said.McKeown stated that the Pentagon believes that "zero trust is the only solution out there right now that gives us a fighting chance on detecting these folks that may have a foothold on our network or this anomalous software that we’ve allowed in."US media reported last month that the hackers behind the SolarWinds intrusion attempted to access US government networks, as well as European government networks.In early January, US intelligence agencies claimed Moscow was likely behind the massive cyberattack on US tech companies and government agencies in December 2020. Russia has vehemently denied any involvement in cyberattacks on numerous occasions.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0b/1090642695_185:0:1909:1293_1920x0_80_0_0_0c0c42ae0b1a4c6be7358ad56913507e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cyber war, us, cyber crime, cyber security, us pentagon, hacker, solar winds, military & intelligence

Pentagon to Launch 'Zero Trust' Cybersecurity Office in December Due to SolarWinds Attack - Report

03:06 GMT 11.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / DODThis undated file photo released by the US Department of Defense shows an aerial view of The Pentagon in Washington, DC, headquarters of the Department of Defense.
This undated file photo released by the US Department of Defense shows an aerial view of The Pentagon in Washington, DC, headquarters of the Department of Defense. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / DOD
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
Zero trust assumes that there is no trust between networks, devices, or users, and therefore necessitates constant, real-time verification of data accessing users. It is a shift from perimeter-based security, in which an intruder can typically travel freely within a network once they've gained access.
US Department of Defense Chief Information Security Officer David McKeown stated that the Pentagon will formally open a new agency committed to speeding the implementation of a new "zero trust" cybersecurity approach next month, C4SIRNET reported on Wednesday.
According to the report, the agency will report to the DoD's chief information officer and be overseen by an unnamed senior executive. The action is reported to be part of a push to complete zero trust deployment in the wake of the SolarWinds hacker attack which breached federal systems.
"We’ve redoubled our efforts, we’ve fought for dollars internally to get after this problem faster," McKeown is quoted as saying at C4ISRNET’s CyberCon event. "We’re standing up a portfolio management office that will ... rationalize all network environments out there, prioritize and set each one of them on a path of zero trust over the coming five, six, seven years."
Moreover, McKeown noted that while the Department of Defense has embraced several components that are supposed to operate together to create a "zero trust" environment, it is not being prescriptive about which products its enclaves use as long as they work together.
"We’ve got a lot of attention on this now, and we’ve got senior leadership in the department on board and putting their money where their mouth is and helping us to implement this at a very fast pace," he said.
His remarks came nearly six months after the Biden administration issued an order to boost cybersecurity at government organizations in the aftermath of the SolarWinds hack.
The sophisticated attempt, according to McKeown, highlighted the lengths to which intruders will go and the need for improved protection. Despite the fact that SolarWinds was a widely trusted piece of software, it began "beaconing out" from within networks, he reportedly said.
"We have to be able to detect something like that," McKeown said. "Not only the external compromises but the internal malicious behavior and potential supply chain risks need to be looked at."
McKeown stated that the Pentagon believes that "zero trust is the only solution out there right now that gives us a fighting chance on detecting these folks that may have a foothold on our network or this anomalous software that we’ve allowed in."
US media reported last month that the hackers behind the SolarWinds intrusion attempted to access US government networks, as well as European government networks.
In early January, US intelligence agencies claimed Moscow was likely behind the massive cyberattack on US tech companies and government agencies in December 2020. Russia has vehemently denied any involvement in cyberattacks on numerous occasions.
102000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:57 GMTCuomo Accusers Told Probers Ex-Gov. Was 'Checking Out' Every Woman at Work, New Transcripts Show
03:42 GMTGerman Greens Want to Get Post of Foreign Minister in Future Government, Reports Say
03:36 GMTAlgerian Foreign Minister Calls for Restoring Syrian Membership in Arab League
03:30 GMT‘Just Journey’: Biden Explains Supply Chains, Saying Again That Americans Don’t Understand Them
03:06 GMTPentagon to Launch 'Zero Trust' Cybersecurity Office in December Due to SolarWinds Attack - Report
03:05 GMTElon Musk Sells $1.1Bln in Tesla Stock to Cover Tax Obligations
02:22 GMTQuidditch Is Over? US TikToker Captures Lonely Broomstick Flying in the Sky - Video
02:11 GMTDeSantis Threatens to Send Migrants Flown Into Florida to Biden's Home State of Delaware
02:00 GMTPizza Express Pokes Fun at Eva Longoria After She Says Had Best Italian Food at Their Restaurant
01:10 GMTOnline Petition to Exclude Travis Scott From Coachella 2022 Reaches 30,000 Signatures
00:55 GMTNewsom Claims He Cancelled Trip to Climate Summit Because Kids Wanted Him Home for Halloween
00:13 GMTSanta Fe DA Says No Proof of Sabotage in Fatal Alec Baldwin Movie Set Shooting
00:01 GMTXi Says Cooperation With US ‘Only Right Choice’ Ahead of Biden Meeting Tentatively Set for Monday
Yesterday‘Rust’ Film Crew Member Sues Actor Baldwin, Others Over Fatal Shooting
YesterdayMeghan Markle Thanks Prince Harry Who Quoted Spider-Man When Talking About Responsibility
YesterdayBBC Quits Stonewalls 'Diversity Champions Programme' and 'Workplace Equality Index'
YesterdayUS Sues Uber for Overcharging Disabled Riders With ‘Wait Time’ Fees
YesterdayViolent Domestic Extremists to Pose Significant Threat to US Homeland Into 2022
YesterdayStaffers at Astroworld Were Instructed to Refer to Possible Dead Fans as 'Smurfs' - Report
Yesterday‘Through Racial Lens’: Nearly Half of Elite Private Schools in US Adopted CRT, Study Shows