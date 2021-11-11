Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
NASA’s Next SpaceX Crew-3 Mission With 4 Astronauts Kicks Off at Kennedy Space Center
https://sputniknews.com/20211111/newsom-claims-he-cancelled-trip-to-climate-summit-because-kids-wanted-him-home-for-halloween-1090641090.html
Newsom Claims He Cancelled Trip to Climate Summit Because Kids Wanted Him Home for Halloween
Newsom Claims He Cancelled Trip to Climate Summit Because Kids Wanted Him Home for Halloween
Newsom said for his kids, who range in age from 5 to 12, missing Halloween is worse than missing Christmas. “I had to cancel that trip,” he insisted. 11.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-11T00:55+0000
2021-11-11T00:55+0000
us
california
halloween
kids
gavin newsom
cop26
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0b/1083584491_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3d97ce26946c03b33d675c71cf276723.jpg
Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom explained Tuesday in his first appearance since abruptly cancelling his plans to travel to the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, last week that his children wanted him home for Halloween.During a live-streamed conversation at the California Economic Summit Tuesday, Newsom said his children staged "an intervention" over dinner a few nights before his scheduled trip, and called for him to remain at home, according to Politico.“I woke up that next morning with something probably familiar to a lot of parents, that knot in your stomach, that I had no damn choice.Though the California governor initially defended the decision to attend the conference, he ultimately changed his mind after giving it much thought.Initially, Newsom did not publicly acknowledge his reason behind canceling his trip prior to Tuesday, Politico noted, citing only “family obligations."His sudden withdrawal from the climate conference brought rebuke from multiple political figures that were not in favor of his absence.California State Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez was among Democrats who defended Newsom, thanking him for being “open” with the struggles that parents face.Kiley fired back with another tweet making it clear that “no one is criticizing Newsom for spending time with his kids. They're criticizing him for falling off the map after denying millions of parents the right to make choices for their own kids.”
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0b/1083584491_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f00703754efa2516190a4cf71a3c29b1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, california, halloween, kids, gavin newsom, cop26

Newsom Claims He Cancelled Trip to Climate Summit Because Kids Wanted Him Home for Halloween

00:55 GMT 11.11.2021
© AP Photo / Jeff ChiuFILE — In this July 26, 2021, file photo, Gov. Gavin Newsom appears at a news conference in Oakland, Calif. Supporters of the effort to recall Newsom are asking a court to prohibit him from calling the effort s"Republican recall" in the state's official voter guide. The lawsuit was filed by July 30, 2021, by Orrin Heatlie, the Republican activist who launched the recall effort.
FILE — In this July 26, 2021, file photo, Gov. Gavin Newsom appears at a news conference in Oakland, Calif. Supporters of the effort to recall Newsom are asking a court to prohibit him from calling the effort sRepublican recall in the state's official voter guide. The lawsuit was filed by July 30, 2021, by Orrin Heatlie, the Republican activist who launched the recall effort. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2021
© AP Photo / Jeff Chiu
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Adriana Montes
Reporter
All materials
Newsom said for his kids, who range in age from 5 to 12, missing Halloween is worse than missing Christmas. “I had to cancel that trip,” he insisted.
Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom explained Tuesday in his first appearance since abruptly cancelling his plans to travel to the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, last week that his children wanted him home for Halloween.
During a live-streamed conversation at the California Economic Summit Tuesday, Newsom said his children staged "an intervention" over dinner a few nights before his scheduled trip, and called for him to remain at home, according to Politico.
“I was ready to go, and I had that dinner — a lot of, you know, this dinner — with the family, and the kids literally, they kind of had an intervention, they said they couldn’t believe that I was going to miss Halloween,” Newsom reportedly said.
“I woke up that next morning with something probably familiar to a lot of parents, that knot in your stomach, that I had no damn choice.
Though the California governor initially defended the decision to attend the conference, he ultimately changed his mind after giving it much thought.
Initially, Newsom did not publicly acknowledge his reason behind canceling his trip prior to Tuesday, Politico noted, citing only “family obligations."
His sudden withdrawal from the climate conference brought rebuke from multiple political figures that were not in favor of his absence.
“A governor’s absence is always a matter of public concern. That’s especially true for a governor claiming sole authority to control people’s lives through a ‘State of Emergency,’” California State Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, a Republican, tweeted. Others shared their concern through a viral hashtag detailing #wheresgavin.
California State Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez was among Democrats who defended Newsom, thanking him for being “open” with the struggles that parents face.
Kiley fired back with another tweet making it clear that “no one is criticizing Newsom for spending time with his kids. They're criticizing him for falling off the map after denying millions of parents the right to make choices for their own kids.”
020000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:10 GMTOnline Petition to Exclude Travis Scott From Coachella 2022 Reaches 30,000 Signatures
00:55 GMTNewsom Claims He Cancelled Trip to Climate Summit Because Kids Wanted Him Home for Halloween
00:13 GMTSanta Fe DA Says No Proof of Sabotage in Fatal Alec Baldwin Movie Set Shooting
00:01 GMTXi Says Cooperation With US ‘Only Right Choice’ Ahead of Biden Meeting Tentatively Set for Monday
Yesterday‘Rust’ Film Crew Member Sues Actor Baldwin, Others Over Fatal Shooting
YesterdayMeghan Markle Thanks Prince Harry Who Quoted Spider-Man When Talking About Responsibility
YesterdayBBC Quits Stonewalls 'Diversity Champions Programme' and 'Workplace Equality Index'
YesterdayUS Sues Uber for Overcharging Disabled Riders With ‘Wait Time’ Fees
YesterdayDomestic Violent Extremists to Pose Significant Threat to US Homeland Into 2022
YesterdayStaffers at Astroworld Were Instructed to Refer to Possible Dead Fans as 'Smurfs' - Report
Yesterday‘Through Racial Lens’: Nearly Half of Elite Private Schools in US Adopted CRT, Study Shows
YesterdayNASA’s Next SpaceX Crew-3 Mission With 4 Astronauts Kicks Off at Kennedy Space Center
YesterdayCanada Could Share Experience With Ukraine on Language Policy, Russian Ambassador Says
YesterdayBiden to Sign $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill on Monday
Yesterday‘Covid Not Harmless to Children’: Surgeon General Blasts McConaughey’s Anti-Vaccine Mandate Stance
YesterdayKenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse’s Defense Moves to Mistrial Amid Prosecution Errors
YesterdayCuba Threatens to Sue Facebook Over Political Manipulation
YesterdayBankruptcy Is 'Matter of Days', Investor Says as China Evergrande Defaults on Interest Payments
YesterdayEx-State Chief Appointed People With 'Dubious Pakistan Connections': India's Maharashtra Minister
YesterdayMan Arrested for Giving Rape Threat to 10-Month-Old Daughter of Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli