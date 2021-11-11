https://sputniknews.com/20211111/newsom-claims-he-cancelled-trip-to-climate-summit-because-kids-wanted-him-home-for-halloween-1090641090.html

Newsom Claims He Cancelled Trip to Climate Summit Because Kids Wanted Him Home for Halloween

Newsom said for his kids, who range in age from 5 to 12, missing Halloween is worse than missing Christmas. “I had to cancel that trip,” he insisted. 11.11.2021, Sputnik International

Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom explained Tuesday in his first appearance since abruptly cancelling his plans to travel to the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, last week that his children wanted him home for Halloween.During a live-streamed conversation at the California Economic Summit Tuesday, Newsom said his children staged "an intervention" over dinner a few nights before his scheduled trip, and called for him to remain at home, according to Politico.“I woke up that next morning with something probably familiar to a lot of parents, that knot in your stomach, that I had no damn choice.Though the California governor initially defended the decision to attend the conference, he ultimately changed his mind after giving it much thought.Initially, Newsom did not publicly acknowledge his reason behind canceling his trip prior to Tuesday, Politico noted, citing only “family obligations."His sudden withdrawal from the climate conference brought rebuke from multiple political figures that were not in favor of his absence.California State Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez was among Democrats who defended Newsom, thanking him for being “open” with the struggles that parents face.Kiley fired back with another tweet making it clear that “no one is criticizing Newsom for spending time with his kids. They're criticizing him for falling off the map after denying millions of parents the right to make choices for their own kids.”

