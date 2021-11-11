Registration was successful!
LIVE: Migrants Residing in Camps on Poland-Belarus Border
Migrants Residing in Camps on Poland-Belarus Border
Migrants Residing in Camps on Poland-Belarus Border
The situation concerning illegal migrants on the EU's eastern border remains tense, with Warsaw accusing Minsk of encouraging people to cross into Poland. 11.11.2021, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from the Poland-Belarus border, where several thousand refugees are stuck.In recent months, Poland along with neighbouring Latvia and Lithuania, have reported an influx of migrants trying to cross into the European Union from Belarus and accused Minsk of facilitating illegal migration to destabilise the bloc. Belarus denied those accusations, saying it has no funds to stop the migration due to European sanctions. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Migrants Residing in Camps on Poland-Belarus Border

08:04 GMT 11.11.2021
The situation concerning illegal migrants on the EU's eastern border remains tense, with Warsaw accusing Minsk of encouraging people to cross into Poland.
Sputnik is live from the Poland-Belarus border, where several thousand refugees are stuck.
In recent months, Poland along with neighbouring Latvia and Lithuania, have reported an influx of migrants trying to cross into the European Union from Belarus and accused Minsk of facilitating illegal migration to destabilise the bloc.
Belarus denied those accusations, saying it has no funds to stop the migration due to European sanctions.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
