Man Stabs Woman 18 Times After She Refuses to Marry Him in India's Hyderabad

Man Stabs Woman 18 Times After She Refuses to Marry Him in India's Hyderabad

While the 23-year-old accused Baswa Raj has been put under arrest, the victim woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital, a police official has revealed. 11.11.2021

2021-11-11T13:18+0000

2021-11-11T13:18+0000

2021-11-11T13:18+0000

In a horrific incident, a 20-year-old woman was brutally attacked and stabbed 18 times allegedly by her former lover Baswa Raj on Wednesday in Hyderabad, Telangana. "The incident took place at the victim's apartment in [the] Hastinapuram area. The accused got angry as she refused to marry him", V. Ashok Reddy, an official at the Lal Bahadur Nagar Police Station, told Sputnik on Thursday. "When he came to know that she got engaged three months ago to another man, he lost his cool and stabbed her with a knife 18 times", the police official added. The victim, who was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, survived. She is currently undergoing treatment. Doctors have since said that she is stable and recovering.The police have arrested the accused. He was sent before a court on Thursday.

