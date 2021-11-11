https://sputniknews.com/20211111/mamma-mia-f-joe-biden-pizza-becomes-hit-in-florida-1090644681.html

Mamma Mia! 'F*** Joe Biden' Pizza Becomes Hit in Florida

Mamma Mia! 'F*** Joe Biden' Pizza Becomes Hit in Florida

While the American president's ratings have witnessed a slide of late, some businesses have decided to cash in on discontent with the White House. 11.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-11T06:47+0000

2021-11-11T06:47+0000

2021-11-11T06:47+0000

joe biden

us

pizza

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106518/76/1065187632_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_bee900efb3f3dbdbdb75fcd22c306df5.jpg

A restaurant in Sarasota, Florida, has added an unusual item to its menu - the "F** Joe Biden" pizza or FJB is now available at Solorzano's.While the pizza has prompted mixed reactions among customers, founder Philip Solorzano noted that he also has no objections to the name of this new product.The pizzeria has so far managed to sell at least several dozen FJB pizzas and even managed to sell a full stock of t-shirts for fans

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

joe biden, us, pizza