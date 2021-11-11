Mamma Mia! 'F*** Joe Biden' Pizza Becomes Hit in Florida

A restaurant in Sarasota, Florida, has added an unusual item to its menu - the "F** Joe Biden" pizza or FJB is now available at Solorzano's.While the pizza has prompted mixed reactions among customers, founder Philip Solorzano noted that he also has no objections to the name of this new product.The pizzeria has so far managed to sell at least several dozen FJB pizzas and even managed to sell a full stock of t-shirts for fans
While the American president's ratings have witnessed a slide of late, some businesses have decided to cash in on discontent with the White House.
A restaurant in Sarasota, Florida, has added an unusual item to its menu - the "F** Joe Biden" pizza or FJB is now available at Solorzano's.
"Joe Biden, the f you can fill in yourselves", Kenneth Palin, the owner of the pizzeria, said, adding that many people agree with his message. "Business owners have also reached out to us and said hey, listen, we wish we were in a position to where we could be true to ourselves and say what we really want to say".
While the pizza has prompted mixed reactions among customers, founder Philip Solorzano noted that he also has no objections to the name of this new product.
"I'm not trying to be cocky. We have a very good product and we know what we're doing. We have outstanding loyal customers that love our product. They might not agree with our politics or some of the stupid things I post on Facebook and that's okay", founder Philip Solorzano said.
The pizzeria has so far managed to sell at least several dozen FJB pizzas and even managed to sell a full stock of t-shirts for fans