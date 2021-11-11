https://sputniknews.com/20211111/madame-cringe-harris-grilled-online-for-allegedly-using-french-accent-during-her-visit-to-paris-1090655124.html
'Madame Cringe': Harris Grilled Online for Allegedly Using 'French Accent' During Her Visit to Paris
'Madame Cringe': Harris Grilled Online for Allegedly Using 'French Accent' During Her Visit to Paris
Kamala Harris, along with Joe Biden, has recently seen a dramatic decrease in her approval ratings. According to a recent poll by USA Today/Suffolk, Harris'...
'Madame Cringe': Harris Grilled Online for Allegedly Using 'French Accent' During Her Visit to Paris
13:11 GMT 11.11.2021 (Updated: 13:23 GMT 11.11.2021)
Kamala Harris, along with Joe Biden, has recently seen a dramatic decrease in her approval ratings. According to a recent poll by USA Today/Suffolk, Harris' ratings are even worse than Biden's, as only 28% of Americans appear to approve of her performance as VP.
US Vice President Kamala Harris has been panned online after a clip from her visit to a laboratory in Paris went viral, with some of her critics alleging that she was condescending to the French scientists and even used a fake "French accent".
During her trip to France, Harris visited the Pasteur Institute (Institut Pasteur), where she discussed US-French cooperation in scientific research with a group of scientists. The remarks that appeared to irritate some users were about how politicians could use the scientific method.
"A hypothesis - it's well-thought-out, it's well-planned, they start out with a hypothesis and then they test it out knowing invariably, you're trying something for the first time, there will be glitches, there will be mistakes", Harris said, noting how everyone then proceeds to analyse the mistakes and "no one gets beat up about it".
Politicians, according to her, always have to stick with "The Plan" - and, when using these words, Harris underscored them in a way that was interpreted by some users to be her fake "French accent".
"In government, we campaign with ‘The Plan'", Harris continued. "Uppercase T, uppercase P, 'The Plan!' And then the environment is such we're expected to defend 'The Plan' even when the first time we roll it out there may be some glitches and it's time to reevaluate and then do it again".
The so-called "French accent" was immediately mocked by many critics, with users thinking up new nicknames for Harris like "Madame Cringe" and even crafting a hashtag, #AuRevoir. Harris was also blasted as "tone-deaf" and "condescending".
Some users made a joking reference to one of Harris' most notorious phrases: "And I haven't been to Europe", which she said when asked to comment about why she, as the appointed border czar, had been refraining from visiting the southern US border amid the migrant crisis.
Others, however, defended the US vice president, arguing that they can hardly hear any "French accent" in the viral clip.
Several netizens even came up with another clip of Harris where she emphasises "The Plan" in a similar way.
This is hardly the first time Kamala Harris has been mocked on social media - her recent video speaking to kids to promote science also prompted chuckles in Twitter threads.
Apart from this, Harris has found herself to be one of the most unpopular vice presidents in US history, with her approval ratings plummetting to only 28% of Americans who feel positive about her performance in office, as shown in a USA Today/Suffolk poll
. President Joe Biden also does not enjoy massive public support, with his approval ratings hitting a new low of 38%.