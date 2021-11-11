https://sputniknews.com/20211111/madame-cringe-harris-grilled-online-for-allegedly-using-french-accent-during-her-visit-to-paris-1090655124.html

US Vice President Kamala Harris has been panned online after a clip from her visit to a laboratory in Paris went viral, with some of her critics alleging that she was condescending to the French scientists and even used a fake "French accent".During her trip to France, Harris visited the Pasteur Institute (Institut Pasteur), where she discussed US-French cooperation in scientific research with a group of scientists. The remarks that appeared to irritate some users were about how politicians could use the scientific method.Politicians, according to her, always have to stick with "The Plan" - and, when using these words, Harris underscored them in a way that was interpreted by some users to be her fake "French accent".The so-called "French accent" was immediately mocked by many critics, with users thinking up new nicknames for Harris like "Madame Cringe" and even crafting a hashtag, #AuRevoir. Harris was also blasted as "tone-deaf" and "condescending".Some users made a joking reference to one of Harris' most notorious phrases: "And I haven't been to Europe", which she said when asked to comment about why she, as the appointed border czar, had been refraining from visiting the southern US border amid the migrant crisis.Others, however, defended the US vice president, arguing that they can hardly hear any "French accent" in the viral clip.Several netizens even came up with another clip of Harris where she emphasises "The Plan" in a similar way.This is hardly the first time Kamala Harris has been mocked on social media - her recent video speaking to kids to promote science also prompted chuckles in Twitter threads.Apart from this, Harris has found herself to be one of the most unpopular vice presidents in US history, with her approval ratings plummetting to only 28% of Americans who feel positive about her performance in office, as shown in a USA Today/Suffolk poll. President Joe Biden also does not enjoy massive public support, with his approval ratings hitting a new low of 38%.

