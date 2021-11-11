Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Poland Holds Independence Day March in Warsaw
https://sputniknews.com/20211111/kyle-rittenhouse-trial-exposes-ruling-class-biases-1090638720.html
Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Exposes Ruling Class' Biases
Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Exposes Ruling Class' Biases
Corporate Media Distorts Ethiopian Conflict, Venezuela’s Political Outlook, Sanctions Levied on West African Nations 11.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-11T10:52+0000
2021-11-11T12:12+0000
venezuela
ethiopia
guam
infrastructure
guinea
israel
by any means necessary
cop26
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090638671_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_88f6dd6b1b8357947601c6eeb30727bf.png
Kyle RIttenhouse Trial Exposes Ruling Class Loyalty To White Supremacy
Corporate Media Distorts Ethiopian Conflict, Venezuela’s Political Outlook, Sanctions Levied on West African Nations
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Bob Schlehuber, co-host of Political Misfits, to discuss on-the-ground stories from internally displaced persons in Ethiopia, the reality of the situation in Ethiopia according to Ethiopians, the distortions of information on the conflict promoted by corporate media, and the regional issues at play in the conflict.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Paul Dobson a writer for Venezuelaanalysis.com to discuss the upcoming regional elections in Venezuela and the back-and-forth tactics of right-wing opposition parties, US meddling in the 2015 elections via social media, and the potential reactions to the election results from the US and Europe.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss the imposition of sanctions on Mali and Guinea by the Economic Community of West African States, the relationship of ECOWAS to the United States, the developing situation in Guinea, and the patterns taking place across the African continent.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Esther Iverem, artist, author and independent journalist, and host and producer of On The Ground: Voices of Resistance from the Nation’s Capital on Pacifica Radio to discuss the lip service being offered as climate action at the COP 26 conference in Glasgow, the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse and the clear bias present throughout the judicial process and media coverage, the US deploying an iron dome missile defense system in Guam, and the corporate bailout that is the infrastructure bill.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
venezuela
ethiopia
guam
guinea
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Jacqueline Luqman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg
Jacqueline Luqman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090638671_0:0:933:700_1920x0_80_0_0_dce28da0f8dcbf4c1b89181c7ff7990a.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
venezuela, ethiopia, guam, infrastructure, guinea, israel, by any means necessary, cop26, аудио, radio

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Exposes Ruling Class' Biases

10:52 GMT 11.11.2021 (Updated: 12:12 GMT 11.11.2021)
Kyle RIttenhouse Trial Exposes Ruling Class Loyalty To White Supremacy
Subscribe
Jacqueline Luqman - Sputnik International
Jacqueline Luqman
All materialsWrite to the author
Sean Blackmon - Sputnik International
Sean Blackmon
All materials
Corporate Media Distorts Ethiopian Conflict, Venezuela’s Political Outlook, Sanctions Levied on West African Nations
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Bob Schlehuber, co-host of Political Misfits, to discuss on-the-ground stories from internally displaced persons in Ethiopia, the reality of the situation in Ethiopia according to Ethiopians, the distortions of information on the conflict promoted by corporate media, and the regional issues at play in the conflict.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Paul Dobson a writer for Venezuelaanalysis.com to discuss the upcoming regional elections in Venezuela and the back-and-forth tactics of right-wing opposition parties, US meddling in the 2015 elections via social media, and the potential reactions to the election results from the US and Europe.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss the imposition of sanctions on Mali and Guinea by the Economic Community of West African States, the relationship of ECOWAS to the United States, the developing situation in Guinea, and the patterns taking place across the African continent.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Esther Iverem, artist, author and independent journalist, and host and producer of On The Ground: Voices of Resistance from the Nation’s Capital on Pacifica Radio to discuss the lip service being offered as climate action at the COP 26 conference in Glasgow, the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse and the clear bias present throughout the judicial process and media coverage, the US deploying an iron dome missile defense system in Guam, and the corporate bailout that is the infrastructure bill.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:41 GMTHoney Bees 'Scream' for Help When Attacked by Giant Hornets
13:32 GMTDelhi Declaration Showcases India's Ability to Shape Regional Discourse on Afghanistan: Professor
13:18 GMTMan Stabs Woman 18 Times After She Refuses to Marry Him in India's Hyderabad
13:11 GMT'Madame Cringe': Harris Grilled Online for Allegedly Using 'French Accent' During Her Visit to Paris
13:05 GMTLukashenko Congratulates Polish People on Independence Day Amid Migrant Crisis
13:03 GMTIndian Navy Presence in Arctic Could Act as a Strategic Counterweight to China: Analyst
13:02 GMTPentagon Doesn't 'Have Whole Number' on Family Members of US Servicemen Remaining in Afghanistan
12:17 GMTRussia Slams Back Over US Warning Against Making 'Mistake' in Ukraine Amid Alleged Military Buildup
12:12 GMTYikes! Meghan Markle Admits She Gave Information to Authors of Biography After Previously Denying It
12:08 GMTLiverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Given First Premier League Manager’s Job at ‘Ambitious’ Aston Villa
12:08 GMT'Epitome of Russianness': World Marks 200 Years of Legendary Russian Author Fyodor Dostoevsky
11:50 GMTRussia Scrambles Su-30 Warplane as UK RC-135 Aircraft Approaches Crimea
11:47 GMTPoland Holds Independence Day March in Warsaw
11:40 GMTGeoffrey Cox's Side Job Earnings 'Dwarfed' His MP Pay, Report Says Amid 'Sleaze' Probe Row
11:02 GMTHunter Biden Snaps Back at Journalist Who Asked Him About 'Laptop From Hell'
10:41 GMTFormer South African President Who Freed Nelson Mandela Dies at 85
10:32 GMTSNP MPs Deny Defence Secretary’s Claim They Got Drunk on Armistice Day Trip to Gibraltar
09:38 GMT'Mad Money' Jim Cramer Names Three Metaverse Companies One Should Invest In
09:27 GMTUS Naval Presence Off Russia's Black Sea Coast 'Clearly a Provocation', EU Politician Says
09:19 GMT'Biden's Policies Making Life Worse': Republicans Bash Biden Over Record-High Inflation