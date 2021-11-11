https://sputniknews.com/20211111/kyle-rittenhouse-trial-exposes-ruling-class-biases-1090638720.html

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Exposes Ruling Class' Biases

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Bob Schlehuber, co-host of Political Misfits, to discuss on-the-ground stories from internally displaced persons in Ethiopia, the reality of the situation in Ethiopia according to Ethiopians, the distortions of information on the conflict promoted by corporate media, and the regional issues at play in the conflict.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Paul Dobson a writer for Venezuelaanalysis.com to discuss the upcoming regional elections in Venezuela and the back-and-forth tactics of right-wing opposition parties, US meddling in the 2015 elections via social media, and the potential reactions to the election results from the US and Europe.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss the imposition of sanctions on Mali and Guinea by the Economic Community of West African States, the relationship of ECOWAS to the United States, the developing situation in Guinea, and the patterns taking place across the African continent.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Esther Iverem, artist, author and independent journalist, and host and producer of On The Ground: Voices of Resistance from the Nation’s Capital on Pacifica Radio to discuss the lip service being offered as climate action at the COP 26 conference in Glasgow, the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse and the clear bias present throughout the judicial process and media coverage, the US deploying an iron dome missile defense system in Guam, and the corporate bailout that is the infrastructure bill.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

