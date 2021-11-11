Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Arlington Celebrates National Veterans Day With Observance Ceremony
https://sputniknews.com/20211111/kims-got-to-be-loving-squid-game-claim-north-korea-experts-1090661467.html
Kim's 'Got to Be Loving Squid Game', Claim North Korea Experts
Kim's 'Got to Be Loving Squid Game', Claim North Korea Experts
It is unclear, however, whether the leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), has seen or even heard about the synopsis of the... 11.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-11T16:39+0000
2021-11-11T16:39+0000
south korea
asia & pacific
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/03/1083514792_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_acee7f327978cd569c2400ded0c523e3.jpg
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un and senior members of the DPRK are probably "thrilled" about the release of Netflix's latest smash-hit series 'Squid Game', several experts in the region's politics have suggested because the highly popular series shows DPRK's southern neighbour in an extremely unflattering light, as a place where ultra-competitive capitalism has taken over and exerts its negative influence over ordinary people.Gordon Chang, another political expert and author of 'Losing South Korea', suggested that series such as 'Squid Game' and films such as Oscar-winning 'Parasite' by director Bong Joon-ho, undermine the faith South Koreans have in their own government and add a certain appeal to the promises of the communist DPRK to the extent that some people favour reunification with the North.'Squid Game' became an unexpected hit overshadowing every other series on Netflix around the world with an estimated number of viewers topping 130 million. The series tells a story of several hundred heavily indebted South Koreans, who agree to take part in children's games to try to win a prize of 45.6 billion won ($38 million). However, failure means death and only one of the contestants has the chance to walk away alive with the prize.
https://sputniknews.com/20211016/north-korean-website-slams-squid-game-as-showing-hell-like-horror-where-only-money-matters-1089969504.html
south korea
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/03/1083514792_277:0:2944:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_22fad665ea77fc4206d503cea29e9152.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
south korea, asia & pacific, democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

Kim's 'Got to Be Loving Squid Game', Claim North Korea Experts

16:39 GMT 11.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / STRThis undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 30, 2021 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un taking part in the First Workshop of KPA Commanders and Political Officers, at April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang.
This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 30, 2021 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un taking part in the First Workshop of KPA Commanders and Political Officers, at April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / STR
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
It is unclear, however, whether the leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), has seen or even heard about the synopsis of the record-breaking Netflix TV show which is set in a fictional South Korea.
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un and senior members of the DPRK are probably "thrilled" about the release of Netflix's latest smash-hit series 'Squid Game', several experts in the region's politics have suggested because the highly popular series shows DPRK's southern neighbour in an extremely unflattering light, as a place where ultra-competitive capitalism has taken over and exerts its negative influence over ordinary people.

"Kim’s got to be thrilled at how South Korea is being depicted to the world. He’s always railing about the influence of the West and consumerism and of South Korean and American society. He’s got to be loving 'Squid Game'," Michael Madden, a non-resident fellow at US-based think-tank The Stimson Centre, said in an interview with the New York Post.

Gordon Chang, another political expert and author of 'Losing South Korea', suggested that series such as 'Squid Game' and films such as Oscar-winning 'Parasite' by director Bong Joon-ho, undermine the faith South Koreans have in their own government and add a certain appeal to the promises of the communist DPRK to the extent that some people favour reunification with the North.

"[These filmmakers] make South Korea look horrific – even though it’s really not that bad — and the North Koreans love this and are taking advantage of it. They all think they’re involved in this existential struggle," Chang said.

Staff members wearing 'Squid Game' costumes stand guard at Strawberry Cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2021
North Korean Website Slams 'Squid Game' as Showing 'Hell-Like Horror Where Only Money Matters'
16 October, 11:24 GMT
'Squid Game' became an unexpected hit overshadowing every other series on Netflix around the world with an estimated number of viewers topping 130 million. The series tells a story of several hundred heavily indebted South Koreans, who agree to take part in children's games to try to win a prize of 45.6 billion won ($38 million). However, failure means death and only one of the contestants has the chance to walk away alive with the prize.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:40 GMTLeBron James Derides Kyle Rittenhouse's Tears on Trial
16:39 GMTKim's 'Got to Be Loving Squid Game', Claim North Korea Experts
16:36 GMTRittenhouse Prosecutor Stood as Democrat in County Slammed for Suspect Postal Ballot
16:24 GMTArlington Celebrates National Veterans Day With Observance Ceremony
16:19 GMTGamma Rays Detected Coming From Nearby Galaxies For The First Time, New Study Claims
16:09 GMTEmmanuel Macron, Kamala Harris Address Paris Peace Forum
16:00 GMTIndia Rolls Out HGCO19 Jab as Rival mRNA COVID Vaccines are Probed for Links to Myocarditis
15:54 GMTWreath-Laying Ceremony Held in Arlington to Mark 100th Anniversary of Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
15:31 GMTDemocratic Senator May Ditch Biden's Build Back Better Bill Amid Soaring Inflation, Report Says
15:25 GMTChina's Ruling Party Urges Army, People to Unite Around Xi
15:22 GMTCzech President Zeman OKs Resignation of Babis-Led Cabinet
15:17 GMTSaakashvili Decides to End Hunger Strike if Transferred to Civilian Hospital
14:39 GMTIndian Trade Unions to Protest Against PM Modi's Monetisation Pipeline
14:38 GMTJeffrey Epstein’s Former Employee Claims He Saw Prince Andrew Groping Virginia Giuffre
14:34 GMT'Stop Copying US Economy': Three-Decade High US Inflation Triggers Fear Among Investors
14:32 GMTIndia 'As of Now, Has No Role to Play in Afghanistan', Says Strategic Analyst
14:03 GMTRussia Successfully Tests 'Space Radiation Shield'
14:00 GMTEarth Could Face 'Internet Apocalypse' Due to 'Cannibal Solar Storms', Scientists Warn
14:00 GMTTwo Russian Tu-160 Aircraft Perform Patrol in Belarusian Airspace - Video
13:49 GMTChinese E-Commerce Giant to Accept Digital Yuan During Singles' Day Sale in Major E-Currency Test