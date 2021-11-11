https://sputniknews.com/20211111/just-journey-biden-explains-supply-chains-saying-again-that-americans-dont-understand-them-1090643130.html

‘Just Journey’: Biden Explains Supply Chains, Saying Again That Americans Don’t Understand Them

2021-11-11T03:30+0000

US President Joe Biden again speculated that ordinary Americans don’t have “a clear understanding about how a supply chain works" and went on to explain the phenomenon in “simple terms.”The president hastened to explain "in simple terms” the “incredibly complex” mechanism of supply linkages, saying that this is “just the journey that a product takes to get to your doorstep.”Last week, Biden doubted that “ordinary, hard-working Americans” have any idea of how current supply chains operate while answering a question on criticism of the current economic situation in the US.

