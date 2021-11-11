‘Just Journey’: Biden Explains Supply Chains, Saying Again That Americans Don’t Understand Them
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEINU.S. President Joe Biden delivers a speech during a visit to the Port of Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., November 10, 2021
Responding to criticism over shortages of consumer goods and increasing prices, Biden repeated his earlier assumption that the vast majority of Americans don’t understand how supply chains work and what triggered the current crisis.
US President Joe Biden again speculated that ordinary Americans don’t have “a clear understanding about how a supply chain works" and went on to explain the phenomenon in “simple terms.”
“You hear a lot about the supply chains in the news, but frankly, not a lot of people have a clear understanding, whether they have a Ph.D. or they didn't go to school, about how a supply chain works,” he said while speaking at the Port of Baltimore in Maryland on Wednesday about the recently passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.
The president hastened to explain "in simple terms” the “incredibly complex” mechanism of supply linkages, saying that this is “just the journey that a product takes to get to your doorstep.”
Pres. Biden explains what a supply chain is: "Even products as simple as a pencil can't have to use the wood from Brazil, graphite from India, before it comes together at a factory in the U.S. to get a pencil -- Sounds silly, but that's literally how it happens." pic.twitter.com/46Uu9V1pbx— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 10, 2021
Last week, Biden doubted that “ordinary, hard-working Americans” have any idea of how current supply chains operate while answering a question on criticism of the current economic situation in the US.