A new government in Israel, elected earlier this year, has begun mulling strikes against nuclear sites in Iran in anticipation of upcoming talks between Tehran... 11.11.2021, Sputnik International
Truth-Teller
Israel doesn't want the US normalize ties with Iran because Israel became the spoiled child that doesn't want her mother to marry another man, because she is afraid the mother will not give her the attention that she use to get.
2
Esther
The similarity of the German Government of 1933/45 and the Palestinian jews is undeniable.
1
Iranian General: Israel 'Doomed to Termination' as Tel Aviv Threatens to Strike Nuclear Sites
A new government in Israel, elected earlier this year, has begun mulling strikes against nuclear sites in Iran in anticipation of upcoming talks between Tehran and Washington, and a new agreement to reinstitute the 2015 Iran nuclear deal - a move that would likely result in the lifting of American economic sanctions on the Islamic republic.
Iranian Air Force General Amir Ali Hajizadeh has warned Israel that it is "doomed to termination" if it gives the Islamic republic an "excuse" to fulfill the threat of nuclear attack. The top Iranian military brass made the comment in light of Tel Aviv's warnings that it could attack the country's nuclear fuel enrichment plants.
Hajizadeh further ridiculed Tel Aviv over its threats, suggesting that the latter is not in a position to issue warnings while pretending that it is the "only regime in the world arguing about how to survive".
"The [Israeli] regime that discusses its existence is doomed to termination and cannot talk about destroying other countries".
The general acknowledged that Israel is able to carry out strikes against Iran, but noted that Tehran would win in an armed conflict. Additionally, he noted that constant demands from Israeli allies for Tehran to limit its missile programme are vivid proof that Iran possesses the power to fulfill its threat of eliminating Israel, should the latter strike first.
"Our enemies say we should negotiate on missiles… and our drones have become splinters in their eyes. If they insist on limiting the capabilities of our missiles and drones, it shows our strength. We don’t need to mention our strength because the enemy talks enough about Iran’s missiles and defensive capabilities".
Earlier, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi revealed that his country's military had been carrying out preparations for a possible attack on Iranian nuclear sites. Tel Aviv has for years claimed that Tehran was developing nuclear weapons, begging global powers not to restore the 2015 Iran nuclear deal
, which fell apart after the administration of US President Donald Trump withdrew the US in 2018, arguing that it could boost Iran's capability to create a nuke.
Iran has consistently rejected allegations that it had been working on a nuclear device, insisting that such a weapon contradicts the state religion of Islam. Tehran has long pointed out that it uses nuclear technologies for energy generation. At the same time, Iran lamented that the international community completely ignores the fact that Israel has possessed nuclear weapons for decades, despite avoiding an international declaration of its status as a country that has nuclear weapons ready to use.
At the moment, the Islamic republic is planning on returning to the negotiating table in Vienna to reach an agreement with the US and other signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal) treaty to restore the accord and lift sanctions from Iran.
The last round of talks ended without tangible results due to the failure of Tehran and the US to agree on the terms of a return to the JCPOA compliance, as well as due to presidential elections in Iran that would result in a change of government. A new round of talks is set to start later in November
.