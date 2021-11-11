Registration was successful!
Indian Trade Unions to Protest Against PM Modi's Monetisation Pipeline
Indian Trade Unions to Protest Against PM Modi's Monetisation Pipeline
The National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) was launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led federal government on Monday to raise INR 6 trillion ($81 billion) by selling 25 international and domestic airports, 15 railway stations, and 160 coal mining projects.
A group of India's central trade unions has planned a series of protests against Narendra Modi's National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP). The demonstrations are slated to take place on Thursday.As many as 10 central trade unions have formed a joint platform to protest against the NMP.The collaborative platform is comprised of the Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU), the All-India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), the Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), the All-India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), the Trade Union Coordination Committee (TUCC), the Self-Employed Women's Association, the All-India Central Council of Trade Unions, the Labour Progressive Federation, and the United Trade Union CongressSpeaking with Sputnik, Shankar Dasgupta, general secretary of the All-India United Trade Union Centre, said: "We will be holding the first convention or protest in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar area. We will speak about our demands, and warn the federal government to take back the NMP."Stating that the NMP is a move against ordinary Indians, Dasgupta stressed the government cannot hand over its assets to private businesses in the name of disinvestment. The national convention of trade unions is the first in a series of demonstrations to reach out to citizens, the trade unions said. According to Dasgupta, it will be followed by state-level conventions and protests all over the country.In September, the trade unions said in a statement: "The NMP is nothing but a nefarious design to hand over all infrastructural assets to private hands virtually free for revenue generation by them without any obligation of capital cost and share a small part of that huge revenue with the government". Yet, according to the federal government, the NMP serves as a medium-term roadmap for identifying potential monetisation-ready projects across various infrastructure sectors.
Deexa Khanduri
Deexa Khanduri
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
The National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) was launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led federal government on Monday to raise INR 6 trillion ($81 billion) by selling 25 international and domestic airports, 15 railway stations, and 160 coal mining projects.
A group of India's central trade unions has planned a series of protests against Narendra Modi's National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP). The demonstrations are slated to take place on Thursday.
As many as 10 central trade unions have formed a joint platform to protest against the NMP.
The collaborative platform is comprised of the Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU), the All-India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), the Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), the All-India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), the Trade Union Coordination Committee (TUCC), the Self-Employed Women's Association, the All-India Central Council of Trade Unions, the Labour Progressive Federation, and the United Trade Union Congress
Speaking with Sputnik, Shankar Dasgupta, general secretary of the All-India United Trade Union Centre, said: "We will be holding the first convention or protest in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar area. We will speak about our demands, and warn the federal government to take back the NMP."
Stating that the NMP is a move against ordinary Indians, Dasgupta stressed the government cannot hand over its assets to private businesses in the name of disinvestment.
The national convention of trade unions is the first in a series of demonstrations to reach out to citizens, the trade unions said.
According to Dasgupta, it will be followed by state-level conventions and protests all over the country.
In September, the trade unions said in a statement: "The NMP is nothing but a nefarious design to hand over all infrastructural assets to private hands virtually free for revenue generation by them without any obligation of capital cost and share a small part of that huge revenue with the government".
Yet, according to the federal government, the NMP serves as a medium-term roadmap for identifying potential monetisation-ready projects across various infrastructure sectors.
