Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Poland Holds Independence Day March in Warsaw
https://sputniknews.com/20211111/indian-navy-presence-in-arctic-could-act-as-a-strategic-counterweight-to-china-analyst-1090622956.html
Indian Navy Presence in Arctic Could Act as a Strategic Counterweight to China: Analyst
Indian Navy Presence in Arctic Could Act as a Strategic Counterweight to China: Analyst
India looks at the Arctic from the perspective of climate change and also as a strategic construct. New Delhi has shown its willingness to engage more with... 11.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-11T13:03+0000
2021-11-11T13:03+0000
arctic
indian navy
narendra modi
south china sea
us
vladimir putin
china
quadrilateral security dialogue (quad)
india
interviews
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/15/1082406290_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_06cf78651141879fca9f88f734000ce8.jpg
The melting ice in the Arctic has provided opportunities for energy-hungry nations to explore the possibilities of more imports via this region as transportation facilities may be available throughout the year.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spelled out the country’s interest in the region and said in 2019 that New Delhi is ready to play a significant role in the Arctic Council.However, it has also opened up a new zone of military competition, as China and the US have already increased their defence-related activities in the region. As the state with the longest Arctic coastline, Russia has included among its challenges in its 2035 strategy the “military build-up by foreign states in the Arctic and an increase of the potential for conflict in the region”.Sputnik spoke with Uttam Sinha, who works at the Delhi-based Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, about the opportunities for India in the Arctic region.Sputnik: India has received an LNG shipment from Russia's Gazprom under a long-term contract. The shipment travelled through the Northern Sea Route, Pacific Ocean, and Indian Ocean. As the Arctic route is expected to become more operational than present, how much importance does it hold for India’s trade and investment?Uttam Sinha: The receding ice along the Arctic coast is advancing shipping routes, with the Northern Sea Route (NSR) along the Russian coast gaining prominence. The NSR offers the shortest route between East Asian and Western European ports. The NSR’s salience as an alternative shipping route to the Suez Canal came to the limelight recently when a large cargo ship, the Ever Given, blocked the narrow passage of the Suez for six days as a result of its grounding. Though the opening up of NSR brings limited prospects for India, in terms of shipping distance and travel time, it could still offer a strategic alternative to India’s energy shipments once the oil and gas fields in the Russian high north develop. But far more significant for India is the developments in the Chennai-Vladivostok Maritime Corridor (CVMC) to connect the ports of Chennai, Visakhapatnam, and Kolkata with Vladivostok, Vostochny, and Olga on the east coast of Russia. The CVMC, in addition to the International North-South Corridor, could bring India and Russia physically closer than ever in terms of connectivity. Once fully operational, the CVMC would reduce the cargo transfer time between India and Russia to 24 days instead of 40 days via the European route. Consequently, the CVMC would jettison India’s strategic position in the South China Sea and broaden the Indo-Pacific region by enhancing its naval presence in order to secure its energy and trade shipments from the Russian Far East. The CVMC would also offer a strategic alternative for Russia to diversify its energy and other exports from its Far East to India and East Asian countries.Sputnik: How would any escalation in the Indo-Pacific be harmful to India if it wants to optimise the use of this route?Uttam Sinha: The melting of the ice, as said, brings in altogether a new geo-strategic seascape in the Arctic. The opening of the Arctic or the Blue Arctic will cause a spillover of great power competition. Likewise, rivalry in other areas like the Indo-Pacific will leave its tremors in the Arctic. China calls itself a "near-Arctic state"’ Since the US considers China as the most comprehensive threat, it will have to deal with it on two ocean fronts (the Arctic and Pacific). On the Arctic front, the US will work more closely with Japan which is its Quad partner. There has also been a significant increase in Russia’s military presence in the Arctic. For India, it will be essential to strengthen its partnership with Russia. After all, Russia is the largest investment destination for Indian oil and gas companies. There are wide-ranging areas of cooperation and benefits where India and Russia can work together.Sputnik: How can the NRC change the Indian Navy’s role in the Indo-Pacific and beyond?Uttam Sinha: India and Russia have strong defence cooperation. The defence ministers of the two countries meet annually on Military-Technical Cooperation. Bolstering this framework is the initiative on Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics Agreement and the proposed Navy-to-Navy MoU. This has the potential to grant India access to Russian naval port facilities in the Arctic and thereby add to its overall strategic reach. Likewise, the logistics cooperation can benefit Russia in accessing Indian naval port facilities in the Indian Ocean. However, skilled seafarers will be required with various energy and mineral extraction projects coming up in the Arctic and the Russian Far East. India provides almost 10 percent of global seafarers in the maritime industry and can use this strength to provide a workforce in the Arctic.Sputnik: Can it be inferred that India would be best not to engage in any military grouping in the South China Sea?Uttam Sinha: India has considerable stakes in the South China Sea. Roughly 50 percent of maritime trade with the Indo-Pacific countries passes through the South China Sea. Peace and stability, and freedom of navigation are of great interest to India. With India’s emphasis on the Indo-Pacific, it is keen to build stronger ties with Southeast Asian countries. A few months ago, India deployed naval vessels from its Eastern Fleet, sending a strong message to China of its strategic intent and reassuring friendly countries in the South China Sea of its regional role. India has also shown to its Quad partners (US, Japan, and Australia) that it has little hesitation in participating in annual joint drill exercises with the overall objective to ensure freedom of navigation at sea and strengthen the Quad in countering China.
https://sputniknews.com/20190812/india-russia-discussing-cooperation-in-gas-exploration-supplies-from-arctic---minister-1076528893.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/15/1082406290_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_92b1e0331c9d3d2388c31a85ffa75f10.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
arctic, indian navy, narendra modi, south china sea, us, vladimir putin, china, quadrilateral security dialogue (quad), india, interviews

Indian Navy Presence in Arctic Could Act as a Strategic Counterweight to China: Analyst

13:03 GMT 11.11.2021
© REUTERS / RUSSIAN SPACE AGENCY ROSCOSMOSThe Soyuz spacecraft with the Arktika-M satellite for monitoring the climate and environment in the Arctic, blasts off from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan February 28, 2021.
The Soyuz spacecraft with the Arktika-M satellite for monitoring the climate and environment in the Arctic, blasts off from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan February 28, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2021
© REUTERS / RUSSIAN SPACE AGENCY ROSCOSMOS
Subscribe
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
India looks at the Arctic from the perspective of climate change and also as a strategic construct. New Delhi has shown its willingness to engage more with Russia and some other countries to enhance its outreach in the Arctic region.
The melting ice in the Arctic has provided opportunities for energy-hungry nations to explore the possibilities of more imports via this region as transportation facilities may be available throughout the year.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spelled out the country’s interest in the region and said in 2019 that New Delhi is ready to play a significant role in the Arctic Council.
However, it has also opened up a new zone of military competition, as China and the US have already increased their defence-related activities in the region. As the state with the longest Arctic coastline, Russia has included among its challenges in its 2035 strategy the “military build-up by foreign states in the Arctic and an increase of the potential for conflict in the region”.
Sputnik spoke with Uttam Sinha, who works at the Delhi-based Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, about the opportunities for India in the Arctic region.
Sputnik: India has received an LNG shipment from Russia's Gazprom under a long-term contract. The shipment travelled through the Northern Sea Route, Pacific Ocean, and Indian Ocean. As the Arctic route is expected to become more operational than present, how much importance does it hold for India’s trade and investment?
Uttam Sinha: The receding ice along the Arctic coast is advancing shipping routes, with the Northern Sea Route (NSR) along the Russian coast gaining prominence. The NSR offers the shortest route between East Asian and Western European ports.
The NSR’s salience as an alternative shipping route to the Suez Canal came to the limelight recently when a large cargo ship, the Ever Given, blocked the narrow passage of the Suez for six days as a result of its grounding. Though the opening up of NSR brings limited prospects for India, in terms of shipping distance and travel time, it could still offer a strategic alternative to India’s energy shipments once the oil and gas fields in the Russian high north develop. But far more significant for India is the developments in the Chennai-Vladivostok Maritime Corridor (CVMC) to connect the ports of Chennai, Visakhapatnam, and Kolkata with Vladivostok, Vostochny, and Olga on the east coast of Russia.
Russian oil and gas fields in the Arctic - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2011
Russian oil and gas fields in the Arctic
7 October 2011, 06:44 GMT
The CVMC, in addition to the International North-South Corridor, could bring India and Russia physically closer than ever in terms of connectivity. Once fully operational, the CVMC would reduce the cargo transfer time between India and Russia to 24 days instead of 40 days via the European route.
Consequently, the CVMC would jettison India’s strategic position in the South China Sea and broaden the Indo-Pacific region by enhancing its naval presence in order to secure its energy and trade shipments from the Russian Far East. The CVMC would also offer a strategic alternative for Russia to diversify its energy and other exports from its Far East to India and East Asian countries.
Sputnik: How would any escalation in the Indo-Pacific be harmful to India if it wants to optimise the use of this route?
Uttam Sinha: The melting of the ice, as said, brings in altogether a new geo-strategic seascape in the Arctic. The opening of the Arctic or the Blue Arctic will cause a spillover of great power competition. Likewise, rivalry in other areas like the Indo-Pacific will leave its tremors in the Arctic. China calls itself a "near-Arctic state"’
Since the US considers China as the most comprehensive threat, it will have to deal with it on two ocean fronts (the Arctic and Pacific). On the Arctic front, the US will work more closely with Japan which is its Quad partner. There has also been a significant increase in Russia’s military presence in the Arctic.
Vladivostok, the city and port on the Far East of Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2019
India, Russia Discussing Cooperation in Gas Exploration, Supplies From Arctic - Minister
12 August 2019, 09:05 GMT

Broadly, there is an emerging strategic triangle in the Arctic with Russia-China-US power dynamics developing. India will be watchful of the events in the Arctic, though there are no strategic risks.

For India, it will be essential to strengthen its partnership with Russia. After all, Russia is the largest investment destination for Indian oil and gas companies. There are wide-ranging areas of cooperation and benefits where India and Russia can work together.
Sputnik: How can the NRC change the Indian Navy’s role in the Indo-Pacific and beyond?
Uttam Sinha: India and Russia have strong defence cooperation. The defence ministers of the two countries meet annually on Military-Technical Cooperation. Bolstering this framework is the initiative on Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics Agreement and the proposed Navy-to-Navy MoU. This has the potential to grant India access to Russian naval port facilities in the Arctic and thereby add to its overall strategic reach. Likewise, the logistics cooperation can benefit Russia in accessing Indian naval port facilities in the Indian Ocean.
India’s naval presence in the Arctic can act as a strategic counterweight to China’s strategic posturing in any hostile situation in the future.
However, skilled seafarers will be required with various energy and mineral extraction projects coming up in the Arctic and the Russian Far East. India provides almost 10 percent of global seafarers in the maritime industry and can use this strength to provide a workforce in the Arctic.
Sputnik: Can it be inferred that India would be best not to engage in any military grouping in the South China Sea?
Uttam Sinha: India has considerable stakes in the South China Sea. Roughly 50 percent of maritime trade with the Indo-Pacific countries passes through the South China Sea. Peace and stability, and freedom of navigation are of great interest to India.
With India’s emphasis on the Indo-Pacific, it is keen to build stronger ties with Southeast Asian countries. A few months ago, India deployed naval vessels from its Eastern Fleet, sending a strong message to China of its strategic intent and reassuring friendly countries in the South China Sea of its regional role. India has also shown to its Quad partners (US, Japan, and Australia) that it has little hesitation in participating in annual joint drill exercises with the overall objective to ensure freedom of navigation at sea and strengthen the Quad in countering China.
210000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:41 GMTHoney Bees 'Scream' for Help When Attacked by Giant Hornets
13:32 GMTDelhi Declaration Showcases India's Ability to Shape Regional Discourse on Afghanistan: Professor
13:18 GMTMan Stabs Woman 18 Times After She Refuses to Marry Him in India's Hyderabad
13:11 GMT'Madame Cringe': Harris Grilled Online for Allegedly Using 'French Accent' During Her Visit to Paris
13:05 GMTLukashenko Congratulates Polish People on Independence Day Amid Migrant Crisis
13:03 GMTIndian Navy Presence in Arctic Could Act as a Strategic Counterweight to China: Analyst
13:02 GMTPentagon Doesn't 'Have Whole Number' on Family Members of US Servicemen Remaining in Afghanistan
12:17 GMTRussia Slams Back Over US Warning Against Making 'Mistake' in Ukraine Amid Alleged Military Buildup
12:12 GMTYikes! Meghan Markle Admits She Gave Information to Authors of Biography After Previously Denying It
12:08 GMTLiverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Given First Premier League Manager’s Job at ‘Ambitious’ Aston Villa
12:08 GMT'Epitome of Russianness': World Marks 200 Years of Legendary Russian Author Fyodor Dostoevsky
11:50 GMTRussia Scrambles Su-30 Warplane as UK RC-135 Aircraft Approaches Crimea
11:47 GMTPoland Holds Independence Day March in Warsaw
11:40 GMTGeoffrey Cox's Side Job Earnings 'Dwarfed' His MP Pay, Report Says Amid 'Sleaze' Probe Row
11:02 GMTHunter Biden Snaps Back at Journalist Who Asked Him About 'Laptop From Hell'
10:41 GMTFormer South African President Who Freed Nelson Mandela Dies at 85
10:32 GMTSNP MPs Deny Defence Secretary’s Claim They Got Drunk on Armistice Day Trip to Gibraltar
09:38 GMT'Mad Money' Jim Cramer Names Three Metaverse Companies One Should Invest In
09:27 GMTUS Naval Presence Off Russia's Black Sea Coast 'Clearly a Provocation', EU Politician Says
09:19 GMT'Biden's Policies Making Life Worse': Republicans Bash Biden Over Record-High Inflation