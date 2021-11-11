Ex-Afghan Military Pilots Join Taliban Air Force, Commander Says

https://sputniknews.com/20211111/ex-afghan-military-pilots-join-taliban-air-force---commander-1090664415.html

KABUL (Sputnik) - A number of former Afghan air force pilots have taken up service with the Taliban (sanctioned by the UN for terrorism), a provincial military...

Mawlavi Ataullah Omari, a Taliban commander in the northern Balkh province, announced the launch of a new air force at a base near Mazar-e Sharif, the Bakhtar news agency reported.Zia-ul-Haq Aghasi, the new head of the Balkh air force, urged other military professionals to come out of hiding, two days after the Taliban promised amnesty for US-trained pilots.Many Afghan pilots fled Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover in August. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that more than a hundred pilots flew from Tajikistan to the UAE's Abu Dhabi on Wednesday and were being screened for admission to the US.

