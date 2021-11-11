Emmanuel Macron, Kamala Harris Address Paris Peace Forum

French President Emmanuel Macron and US Vice President Kamala Harris are addressing the Paris Peace Forum, which they are attending alongside several dozen other global leaders.Harris arrived in France on 10 November for a five-day visit to discuss a number of issues in the two countries' bilateral relations, which were recently hit by the AUKUS scandal. Some view the US vice president's visit as a first step towards remedying the damaged ties in line with Parris' earlier announcement that it would be restoring relations with Washington after the latter’s unexpected deal with Australia on handing over nuclear submarine technology left France without a contract with Canberra on diesel-powered subs.
