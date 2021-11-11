Registration was successful!
LIVE: Wreath-Laying Ceremony Held in Arlington to Mark 100th Anniversary of Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
Emmanuel Macron, Kamala Harris Address Paris Peace Forum
Emmanuel Macron, Kamala Harris Address Paris Peace Forum
French President Emmanuel Macron and US Vice President Kamala Harris are addressing the Paris Peace Forum, which they are attending alongside several dozen other global leaders.Harris arrived in France on 10 November for a five-day visit to discuss a number of issues in the two countries' bilateral relations, which were recently hit by the AUKUS scandal. Some view the US vice president's visit as a first step towards remedying the damaged ties in line with Parris' earlier announcement that it would be restoring relations with Washington after the latter’s unexpected deal with Australia on handing over nuclear submarine technology left France without a contract with Canberra on diesel-powered subs.
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
Emmanuel Macron, Kamala Harris Address Paris Peace Forum

16:09 GMT 11.11.2021
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
The US vice president has arrived in Paris for a five-day visit – the first high-level event between France and the United States following a major spat over Washington’s decision to sign the AUKUS security agreement with Australia and the UK without consulting with other allies. France has since agreed to work with the US on restoring ties.
French President Emmanuel Macron and US Vice President Kamala Harris are addressing the Paris Peace Forum, which they are attending alongside several dozen other global leaders.
Harris arrived in France on 10 November for a five-day visit to discuss a number of issues in the two countries' bilateral relations, which were recently hit by the AUKUS scandal. Some view the US vice president's visit as a first step towards remedying the damaged ties in line with Parris' earlier announcement that it would be restoring relations with Washington after the latter’s unexpected deal with Australia on handing over nuclear submarine technology left France without a contract with Canberra on diesel-powered subs.
