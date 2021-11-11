https://sputniknews.com/20211111/czech-president-zeman-oks-resignation-of-babis-led-cabinet-1090661368.html

Czech President Zeman OKs Resignation of Babis-Led Cabinet

Czech President Zeman OKs Resignation of Babis-Led Cabinet

PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Czech President Milos Zeman on Thursday accepted the resignation of the government led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis, his spokesman Jiri... 11.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-11T15:22+0000

2021-11-11T15:22+0000

2021-11-11T15:42+0000

czech republic

milos zeman

europe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/13/1082674143_0:119:2521:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_1f44897a759a6dd18f96a62d1605d759.jpg

"On Thursday, 11 November 2021, President Milos Zeman accepted the resignation of the government of Prime Minister Andrej Babis. The president instructed the cabinet members to fulfil their duties until the appointment of a new government", Ovcacek said in a statement.The Czech government led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis agreed to step down following the election loss earlier on Thursday.Until the new prime minister is appointed, the Cabinet will continue to operate.The October election resulted in the victory of a three-party coalition known as Together. Teamed up with the Pirates and Mayors, the new alliance is set to hold 108 seats in the 200-seat lower house of parliament.

czech republic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

czech republic, milos zeman, europe