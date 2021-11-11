Registration was successful!
Czech President Zeman OKs Resignation of Babis-Led Cabinet
Czech President Zeman OKs Resignation of Babis-Led Cabinet
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Czech President Milos Zeman on Thursday accepted the resignation of the government led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis, his spokesman Jiri...
czech republic
milos zeman
europe
"On Thursday, 11 November 2021, President Milos Zeman accepted the resignation of the government of Prime Minister Andrej Babis. The president instructed the cabinet members to fulfil their duties until the appointment of a new government", Ovcacek said in a statement.The Czech government led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis agreed to step down following the election loss earlier on Thursday.Until the new prime minister is appointed, the Cabinet will continue to operate.The October election resulted in the victory of a three-party coalition known as Together. Teamed up with the Pirates and Mayors, the new alliance is set to hold 108 seats in the 200-seat lower house of parliament.
czech republic, milos zeman, europe

Czech President Zeman OKs Resignation of Babis-Led Cabinet

15:22 GMT 11.11.2021 (Updated: 15:42 GMT 11.11.2021)
© REUTERS / FRANCOIS LENOIRCzech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 30, 2019.
Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 30, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2021
© REUTERS / FRANCOIS LENOIR
Daria Bedenko
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Czech President Milos Zeman on Thursday accepted the resignation of the government led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis, his spokesman Jiri Ovcacek said.
"On Thursday, 11 November 2021, President Milos Zeman accepted the resignation of the government of Prime Minister Andrej Babis. The president instructed the cabinet members to fulfil their duties until the appointment of a new government", Ovcacek said in a statement.
The Czech government led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis agreed to step down following the election loss earlier on Thursday.
Until the new prime minister is appointed, the Cabinet will continue to operate.
The October election resulted in the victory of a three-party coalition known as Together. Teamed up with the Pirates and Mayors, the new alliance is set to hold 108 seats in the 200-seat lower house of parliament.
