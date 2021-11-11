Czech Cabinet Tenders Resignation
07:36 GMT 11.11.2021 (Updated: 08:02 GMT 11.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Petr David JosekCzech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis gestures during a press conference in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, March 26, 2018. Babis said that the country is expelling three staffers from the Russian embassy as part of a coordinated European effort to the poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter in Britain. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
© AP Photo / Petr David Josek
After parliamentary elections in October, Prime Minister Babis' party ANO admitted defeat, as it came second after the opposition alliance SPOLU (Together).
The Czech government, led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis, agreed to step down on Thursday, following an election loss. After President Milos Zeman accepts the resignation, the cabinet will continue to perform its duties until a new PM is appointed.
Following the vote, Together and the Pirates/Mayors alliance stated they would immediately start negotiations to create a new government. In total, they have 108 of 200 seats in the Czech Parliament, meaning they are able to form a firm simple majority.
© REUTERS / Bernadett SzaboLeader of Civic Democratic Party (ODS) and Together (SPOLU) coalition candidate for prime minister Petr Fiala attends the last radio debate before the country's parliamentary election in Prague, Czech Republic, 8 October 2021.
Zeman previously asked the head of the Together coalition, Petr Fiala, to take charge of the new government. Fiala accepted the mandate but stressed that negotiations with their coalition partners are still ongoing.