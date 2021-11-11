https://sputniknews.com/20211111/czech-cabinet-tenders-resignation-1090647801.html

Czech Cabinet Tenders Resignation

After parliamentary elections in October, Prime Minister Babis' party ANO admitted defeat, as it came second after the opposition alliance SPOLU (Together). 11.11.2021, Sputnik International

The Czech government, led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis, agreed to step down on Thursday, following an election loss. After President Milos Zeman accepts the resignation, the cabinet will continue to perform its duties until a new PM is appointed.Following the vote, Together and the Pirates/Mayors alliance stated they would immediately start negotiations to create a new government. In total, they have 108 of 200 seats in the Czech Parliament, meaning they are able to form a firm simple majority.Zeman previously asked the head of the Together coalition, Petr Fiala, to take charge of the new government. Fiala accepted the mandate but stressed that negotiations with their coalition partners are still ongoing.

