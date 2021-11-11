Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Migrants Residing in Camps on Poland-Belarus Border
https://sputniknews.com/20211111/czech-cabinet-tenders-resignation-1090647801.html
Czech Cabinet Tenders Resignation
Czech Cabinet Tenders Resignation
After parliamentary elections in October, Prime Minister Babis' party ANO admitted defeat, as it came second after the opposition alliance SPOLU (Together). 11.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-11T07:36+0000
2021-11-11T08:02+0000
czech republic
government
milos zeman
andrej babis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106768/95/1067689573_0:0:4146:2333_1920x0_80_0_0_f4a8e4b9f9e4c32178900ec589659c5e.jpg
The Czech government, led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis, agreed to step down on Thursday, following an election loss. After President Milos Zeman accepts the resignation, the cabinet will continue to perform its duties until a new PM is appointed.Following the vote, Together and the Pirates/Mayors alliance stated they would immediately start negotiations to create a new government. In total, they have 108 of 200 seats in the Czech Parliament, meaning they are able to form a firm simple majority.Zeman previously asked the head of the Together coalition, Petr Fiala, to take charge of the new government. Fiala accepted the mandate but stressed that negotiations with their coalition partners are still ongoing.
czech republic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106768/95/1067689573_0:0:3888:2916_1920x0_80_0_0_2d1c0dc4e5971fd0d674318bfcaa7cc8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
czech republic, government, milos zeman, andrej babis

Czech Cabinet Tenders Resignation

07:36 GMT 11.11.2021 (Updated: 08:02 GMT 11.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Petr David JosekCzech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis gestures during a press conference in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, March 26, 2018. Babis said that the country is expelling three staffers from the Russian embassy as part of a coordinated European effort to the poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter in Britain. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis gestures during a press conference in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, March 26, 2018. Babis said that the country is expelling three staffers from the Russian embassy as part of a coordinated European effort to the poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter in Britain. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2021
© AP Photo / Petr David Josek
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
After parliamentary elections in October, Prime Minister Babis' party ANO admitted defeat, as it came second after the opposition alliance SPOLU (Together).
The Czech government, led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis, agreed to step down on Thursday, following an election loss. After President Milos Zeman accepts the resignation, the cabinet will continue to perform its duties until a new PM is appointed.
Following the vote, Together and the Pirates/Mayors alliance stated they would immediately start negotiations to create a new government. In total, they have 108 of 200 seats in the Czech Parliament, meaning they are able to form a firm simple majority.
© REUTERS / Bernadett SzaboLeader of Civic Democratic Party (ODS) and Together (SPOLU) coalition candidate for prime minister Petr Fiala attends the last radio debate before the country's parliamentary election in Prague, Czech Republic, 8 October 2021.
Leader of Civic Democratic Party (ODS) and Together (SPOLU) coalition candidate for prime minister Petr Fiala attends the last radio debate before the country's parliamentary election in Prague, Czech Republic, 8 October 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2021
Leader of Civic Democratic Party (ODS) and Together (SPOLU) coalition candidate for prime minister Petr Fiala attends the last radio debate before the country's parliamentary election in Prague, Czech Republic, 8 October 2021.
© REUTERS / Bernadett Szabo
Zeman previously asked the head of the Together coalition, Petr Fiala, to take charge of the new government. Fiala accepted the mandate but stressed that negotiations with their coalition partners are still ongoing.
100020
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:10 GMTSinkholes, Depletion, & Waste: Dead Sea Vanishing, But Israel Doesn't Have Concrete Plans to Save It
08:04 GMTMigrants Residing in Camps on Poland-Belarus Border
07:36 GMTCzech Cabinet Tenders Resignation
07:29 GMTMystery of Lost Norwegian Underwater Cable: Sea Monsters, Giant Squid, and Russian Submarines
07:10 GMT'Must Be Stopped': Norwegian Military's Plans for Firing Ranges in Russia's Proximity Blasted
06:59 GMTFears of Nepotism Voiced as NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg Tipped to Head Norway's Central Bank
06:47 GMTMamma Mia! 'F*** Joe Biden' Pizza Becomes Hit in Florida
06:43 GMTAndrew Cuomo Wanted Female Staffers to Defend Him 'a la Joe Biden' in Sexual Harassment Case
06:29 GMT'You Must Put Your Job as an MP First', Boris Johnson Says Following Paterson Lobbying Row
06:23 GMTAs US Marks Veterans Day, Ex-WWII Soldier Fears Youth Failing to Learn From History
05:26 GMTLive Updates: Poland and Turkey Join in Decrying 'Hybrid Attack by Belarus' Amid Migrant Crisis
03:57 GMTCuomo Accusers Told Probers Ex-Gov. Was 'Checking Out' Every Woman at Work, New Transcripts Show
03:42 GMTGerman Greens Want to Get Post of Foreign Minister in Future Government, Reports Say
03:36 GMTAlgerian Foreign Minister Calls for Restoring Syrian Membership in Arab League
03:30 GMT‘Just Journey’: Biden Explains Supply Chains, Saying Again That Americans Don’t Understand Them
03:06 GMTPentagon to Launch 'Zero Trust' Cybersecurity Office in December Due to SolarWinds Attack - Report
03:05 GMTElon Musk Sells $1.1Bln in Tesla Stock to Cover Tax Obligations
02:22 GMTQuidditch Is Over? US TikToker Captures Lonely Broomstick Flying in the Sky - Video
02:11 GMTDeSantis Threatens to Send Migrants Flown Into Florida to Biden's Home State of Delaware
02:00 GMTPizza Express Pokes Fun at Eva Longoria After She Says Had Best Italian Food at Their Restaurant