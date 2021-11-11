Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Poland Holds Independence Day March in Warsaw
https://sputniknews.com/20211111/cop26--greenwashing-migrant-crisis-in-belarus-economic-recovery--workers-1090637295.html
COP26 & Greenwashing; Migrant Crisis in Belarus; Economic Recovery & Workers
COP26 & Greenwashing; Migrant Crisis in Belarus; Economic Recovery & Workers
Billions pledged at COP26 to fight climate change. Will wealthy nations follow through with their promises? 11.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-11T10:52+0000
2021-11-11T10:54+0000
belarus
world bank
climate change
poland
nfl
iraq
afghanistan
economy
migrants
development
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090637146_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_700a75d98411e99d9372f65f8e6ab217.png
COP26 & Greenwashing; Migrant Crisis In Belarus; Economic Recovery & Workers
Billions pledged at COP26 to fight climate change. Will wealthy nations follow through with their promises?
John Ross, author and economist, a senior fellow of the Chongyang Institute at Renmin University of China, joins us to talk about plans coming out of COP26 for funding its climate change goals, where a promotion for private investment has taken the driver’s seat and the conversation around degrowth has been sidelined. We discuss the pledge of $100 billion dollars to finance climate initiatives in developing countries, how institutions like the World Bank will manage them, and the problematic history of these. We also talk about the geopolitics of climate change, and the risk that involving soft-power arms of wealthier nations could perpetuate inequality and have minimal impact on climate change mitigation.Peter Oliver, journalist and RT correspondent in Berlin, tells us about the ongoing migrant crisis on the Belarus/Poland border, where thousands of immigrants, mainly from Iraq and Afghanistan, find themselves in limbo and unable to enter the EU. We also talk about how this wave of migration began, the infrastructure of this economy in origin countries, the accusations leveled at Belarus for allegedly weaponizing migrants, the militarization of the border, and the risks for an escalation of tensions between Belarus and the EU.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, professor of economics at the University of Missouri - Kansas City and former president of the National Economic Association, joins us to talk about reports that the economy is on its way to recovery and how the boon of this recovery has been unequally spread around, benefiting large corporations and the wealthy, while sidestepping middle and working-class communities, and how inflation is negating any gains in income that people have seen as we get out of the pandemic. We also talk about whether we will see more labor organizing in the future after a series of recent strikes have demonstrated that workers are willing to leverage their power.Cordell Woodland, producer for Fault Lines at Radio Sputnik, talks to us about the controversy surrounding Aaron Rodgers and his anti-vaccine position, how it could affect the team’s performance, and the aftermath of the NBA guiding referees to stop calling fouls on non-basketball related moves.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
the luxury migrant Tikhanovskaïa was admitted to lithuania, a territory of the nato zone, while the migrants, less wealthy than Tikhanovskaïa, are turned away at the borders of the nato and euro zone *** these differences in treatment, between good and bad migrants, are discriminatory *** Tikhanovskaya should be expelled from Lithuania to Belarus, her country of origin
0
1
belarus
poland
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Austin Pelli
Austin Pelli
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090637146_227:0:1160:700_1920x0_80_0_0_5f4a97493a34f393481b39dc1d971a0c.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
belarus, world bank, climate change, poland, nfl, iraq, afghanistan, economy, migrants, development, uber, labor, recovery, inequality, nba, strikes, unions, eu, vaccines, political misfits, covid-19, delta variant of covid-19, cop26, аудио, radio

COP26 & Greenwashing; Migrant Crisis in Belarus; Economic Recovery & Workers

10:52 GMT 11.11.2021 (Updated: 10:54 GMT 11.11.2021)
COP26 & Greenwashing; Migrant Crisis In Belarus; Economic Recovery & Workers
Subscribe
Austin Pelli
All materials
Michelle Witte - Sputnik International
Michelle Witte
All materialsWrite to the author
Billions pledged at COP26 to fight climate change. Will wealthy nations follow through with their promises?
John Ross, author and economist, a senior fellow of the Chongyang Institute at Renmin University of China, joins us to talk about plans coming out of COP26 for funding its climate change goals, where a promotion for private investment has taken the driver’s seat and the conversation around degrowth has been sidelined. We discuss the pledge of $100 billion dollars to finance climate initiatives in developing countries, how institutions like the World Bank will manage them, and the problematic history of these. We also talk about the geopolitics of climate change, and the risk that involving soft-power arms of wealthier nations could perpetuate inequality and have minimal impact on climate change mitigation.
Peter Oliver, journalist and RT correspondent in Berlin, tells us about the ongoing migrant crisis on the Belarus/Poland border, where thousands of immigrants, mainly from Iraq and Afghanistan, find themselves in limbo and unable to enter the EU. We also talk about how this wave of migration began, the infrastructure of this economy in origin countries, the accusations leveled at Belarus for allegedly weaponizing migrants, the militarization of the border, and the risks for an escalation of tensions between Belarus and the EU.
Dr. Linwood Tauheed, professor of economics at the University of Missouri - Kansas City and former president of the National Economic Association, joins us to talk about reports that the economy is on its way to recovery and how the boon of this recovery has been unequally spread around, benefiting large corporations and the wealthy, while sidestepping middle and working-class communities, and how inflation is negating any gains in income that people have seen as we get out of the pandemic. We also talk about whether we will see more labor organizing in the future after a series of recent strikes have demonstrated that workers are willing to leverage their power.
Cordell Woodland, producer for Fault Lines at Radio Sputnik, talks to us about the controversy surrounding Aaron Rodgers and his anti-vaccine position, how it could affect the team’s performance, and the aftermath of the NBA guiding referees to stop calling fouls on non-basketball related moves.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
the luxury migrant Tikhanovskaïa was admitted to lithuania, a territory of the nato zone, while the migrants, less wealthy than Tikhanovskaïa, are turned away at the borders of the nato and euro zone *** these differences in treatment, between good and bad migrants, are discriminatory *** Tikhanovskaya should be expelled from Lithuania to Belarus, her country of origin
kkkoursk koursk
11 November, 14:40 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:08 GMTLiverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Given First Premier League Manager’s Job at ‘Ambitious’ Aston Villa
12:08 GMT'Epitome of Russianness': World Marks 200 Years of Legendary Russian Author Fyodor Dostoevsky
11:50 GMTRussia Scrambles Su-30 Warplane as UK RC-135 Aircraft Approaches Crimea
11:47 GMTPoland Holds Independence Day March in Warsaw
11:40 GMTGeoffrey Cox's Side Job Earnings 'Dwarfed' His MP Pay, Report Says Amid 'Sleaze' Probe Row
11:02 GMTHunter Biden Snaps Back at Journalist Who Asked Him About 'Laptop From Hell'
10:41 GMTFormer South African President Who Freed Nelson Mandela Dies at 85
10:32 GMTSNP MPs Deny Defence Secretary’s Claim They Got Drunk on Armistice Day Trip to Gibraltar
09:38 GMT'Mad Money' Jim Cramer Names Three Metaverse Companies One Should Invest In
09:27 GMTUS Naval Presence Off Russia's Black Sea Coast 'Clearly a Provocation', EU Politician Says
09:19 GMT'Biden's Policies Making Life Worse': Republicans Bash Biden Over Record-High Inflation
08:28 GMTRisk of Clashes in Black Sea Escalates as NATO 'Tests' Russia, Deputy FM Warns
08:10 GMTSinkholes, Depletion, & Waste: Dead Sea Vanishing, But Israel Doesn't Have Concrete Plans to Save It
08:04 GMTMigrants Residing in Camps on Poland-Belarus Border
07:36 GMTCzech Cabinet Tenders Resignation
07:29 GMTMystery of Lost Norwegian Underwater Cable: Sea Monsters, Giant Squid, and Russian Submarines
07:10 GMT'Must Be Stopped': Norwegian Military's Plans for Firing Ranges in Russia's Proximity Blasted
07:00 GMTAlmaz-Antey to Take Part in Dubai Airshow 2021
06:59 GMTFears of Nepotism Voiced as NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg Tipped to Head Norway's Central Bank
06:47 GMTMamma Mia! 'F*** Joe Biden' Pizza Becomes Hit in Florida