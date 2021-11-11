https://sputniknews.com/20211111/chinas-ruling-party-urges-army-people-to-unite-around-xi-1090661585.html

China's Ruling Party Urges Army, People to Unite Around Xi

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The central committee of China's ruling Communist Party has urged both civilians and servicemen to rally around President Xi Jinping

xi jinping

asia & pacific

china

The core political body released the document — the third of its kind in the party's centennial history — at the end of a four-day meeting, which precedes the 2022 national congress.The governing party established Xi's central position as general-secretary of both the Communist Party and the central committee to reflect the will of the party, the armed forces and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups to drive forward the national rejuvenation, the document said.Xi, who also chairs the Central Military Commission, the country's high military command, is expected to have his term prolonged for another five years at the 2022 National Congress, after the party removed the two-term limit on the presidency in 2018.

