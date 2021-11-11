Registration was successful!
LIVE: Poland Holds Independence Day March in Warsaw
Biden Announces Plan for Supply Chain Crisis
Biden Announces Plan for Supply Chain Crisis
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about President Biden's plan to solve the supply chain crisis, if vaccine mandates... 11.11.2021
Biden Announces Plan for Supply Chain Crisis
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about President Biden's plan to solve the supply chain crisis, if vaccine mandates for children are going to find success, and the brewing migrant crisis on the border of Poland and Belarus.
Mark Frost - Economist | Who Has Benefited During Supply Chain Crisis?Dr. Gene Olinger - Professor, Scientist | Risk Benefit Analysis of Vaccinating ChildrenMark Sleboda - Security Analyst | Poland and Belarus in Standoff Over BorderIn the first hour, Mark Frost joined the show with an explanation of the supply chain breakdown as President Biden announces a plan to solve the crisis.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Dr. Gene Olinger for an analysis on vaccinating children against COVID-19. The FDA has authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children 5-11, but concerns remain about the risk of developing myocarditis.In the third hour, Mark Sleboda joined the conversation to talk about the migrant crisis brewing in Europe after Poland accused Belarus of deliberately allowing migrants to cross into Poland as a means of destabilizing the EU.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
belarus, joe biden, radio, europe, poland, migrants, vaccine, supply chain, fault lines, migrant crisis

Biden Announces Plan for Supply Chain Crisis

11:00 GMT 11.11.2021
Biden Announces Plan for Supply Chain Crisis
Shane Stranahan - Sputnik International
Shane Stranahan
All materials
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about President Biden's plan to solve the supply chain crisis, if vaccine mandates for children are going to find success, and the brewing migrant crisis on the border of Poland and Belarus.
Mark Frost - Economist | Who Has Benefited During Supply Chain Crisis?
Dr. Gene Olinger - Professor, Scientist | Risk Benefit Analysis of Vaccinating Children
Mark Sleboda - Security Analyst | Poland and Belarus in Standoff Over Border
In the first hour, Mark Frost joined the show with an explanation of the supply chain breakdown as President Biden announces a plan to solve the crisis.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Dr. Gene Olinger for an analysis on vaccinating children against COVID-19. The FDA has authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children 5-11, but concerns remain about the risk of developing myocarditis.
In the third hour, Mark Sleboda joined the conversation to talk about the migrant crisis brewing in Europe after Poland accused Belarus of deliberately allowing migrants to cross into Poland as a means of destabilizing the EU.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
12:08 GMTLiverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Given First Premier League Manager’s Job at ‘Ambitious’ Aston Villa
12:08 GMT'Epitome of Russianness': World Marks 200 Years of Legendary Russian Author Fyodor Dostoevsky
11:50 GMTRussia Scrambles Su-30 Warplane as UK RC-135 Aircraft Approaches Crimea
11:47 GMTPoland Holds Independence Day March in Warsaw
11:40 GMTGeoffrey Cox's Side Job Earnings 'Dwarfed' His MP Pay, Report Says Amid 'Sleaze' Probe Row
11:02 GMTHunter Biden Snaps Back at Journalist Who Asked Him About 'Laptop From Hell'
10:41 GMTFormer South African President Who Freed Nelson Mandela Dies at 85
10:32 GMTSNP MPs Deny Defence Secretary’s Claim They Got Drunk on Armistice Day Trip to Gibraltar
09:38 GMT'Mad Money' Jim Cramer Names Three Metaverse Companies One Should Invest In
09:27 GMTUS Naval Presence Off Russia's Black Sea Coast 'Clearly a Provocation', EU Politician Says
09:19 GMT'Biden's Policies Making Life Worse': Republicans Bash Biden Over Record-High Inflation
08:28 GMTRisk of Clashes in Black Sea Escalates as NATO 'Tests' Russia, Deputy FM Warns
08:10 GMTSinkholes, Depletion, & Waste: Dead Sea Vanishing, But Israel Doesn't Have Concrete Plans to Save It
08:04 GMTMigrants Residing in Camps on Poland-Belarus Border
07:36 GMTCzech Cabinet Tenders Resignation
07:29 GMTMystery of Lost Norwegian Underwater Cable: Sea Monsters, Giant Squid, and Russian Submarines
07:10 GMT'Must Be Stopped': Norwegian Military's Plans for Firing Ranges in Russia's Proximity Blasted
07:00 GMTAlmaz-Antey to Take Part in Dubai Airshow 2021
06:59 GMTFears of Nepotism Voiced as NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg Tipped to Head Norway's Central Bank
06:47 GMTMamma Mia! 'F*** Joe Biden' Pizza Becomes Hit in Florida