https://sputniknews.com/20211111/biden-announces-plan-for-supply-chain-crisis-1090652494.html
Biden Announces Plan for Supply Chain Crisis
Biden Announces Plan for Supply Chain Crisis
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about President Biden's plan to solve the supply chain crisis, if vaccine mandates... 11.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-11T11:00+0000
2021-11-11T11:00+0000
2021-11-11T11:00+0000
belarus
joe biden
radio
europe
poland
migrants
vaccine
supply chain
fault lines
migrant crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0b/1090652159_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_ed5d725f0613d90cda6e9d27e46c84af.png
Biden Announces Plan for Supply Chain Crisis
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about President Biden's plan to solve the supply chain crisis, if vaccine mandates for children are going to find success, and the brewing migrant crisis on the border of Poland and Belarus.
Mark Frost - Economist | Who Has Benefited During Supply Chain Crisis?Dr. Gene Olinger - Professor, Scientist | Risk Benefit Analysis of Vaccinating ChildrenMark Sleboda - Security Analyst | Poland and Belarus in Standoff Over BorderIn the first hour, Mark Frost joined the show with an explanation of the supply chain breakdown as President Biden announces a plan to solve the crisis.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Dr. Gene Olinger for an analysis on vaccinating children against COVID-19. The FDA has authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children 5-11, but concerns remain about the risk of developing myocarditis.In the third hour, Mark Sleboda joined the conversation to talk about the migrant crisis brewing in Europe after Poland accused Belarus of deliberately allowing migrants to cross into Poland as a means of destabilizing the EU.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
belarus
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Shane Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
Shane Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0b/1090652159_258:0:1191:700_1920x0_80_0_0_173b4a408e3d0aae662256ff22a1c1e8.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Shane Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
belarus, joe biden, radio, europe, poland, migrants, vaccine, supply chain, fault lines, migrant crisis, аудио
Biden Announces Plan for Supply Chain Crisis
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about President Biden's plan to solve the supply chain crisis, if vaccine mandates for children are going to find success, and the brewing migrant crisis on the border of Poland and Belarus.
Mark Frost - Economist | Who Has Benefited During Supply Chain Crisis?
Dr. Gene Olinger - Professor, Scientist | Risk Benefit Analysis of Vaccinating Children
Mark Sleboda - Security Analyst | Poland and Belarus in Standoff Over Border
In the first hour, Mark Frost joined the show with an explanation of the supply chain breakdown as President Biden announces a plan to solve the crisis.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Dr. Gene Olinger for an analysis on vaccinating children against COVID-19. The FDA has authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children 5-11, but concerns remain about the risk of developing myocarditis.
In the third hour, Mark Sleboda joined the conversation to talk about the migrant crisis brewing in Europe after Poland accused Belarus of deliberately allowing migrants to cross into Poland as a means of destabilizing the EU.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com