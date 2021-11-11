https://sputniknews.com/20211111/biden-announces-plan-for-supply-chain-crisis-1090652494.html

Biden Announces Plan for Supply Chain Crisis

Biden Announces Plan for Supply Chain Crisis

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about President Biden's plan to solve the supply chain crisis, if vaccine mandates... 11.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-11T11:00+0000

2021-11-11T11:00+0000

2021-11-11T11:00+0000

belarus

joe biden

radio

europe

poland

migrants

vaccine

supply chain

fault lines

migrant crisis

Biden Announces Plan for Supply Chain Crisis On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about President Biden's plan to solve the supply chain crisis, if vaccine mandates for children are going to find success, and the brewing migrant crisis on the border of Poland and Belarus.

Mark Frost - Economist | Who Has Benefited During Supply Chain Crisis?Dr. Gene Olinger - Professor, Scientist | Risk Benefit Analysis of Vaccinating ChildrenMark Sleboda - Security Analyst | Poland and Belarus in Standoff Over BorderIn the first hour, Mark Frost joined the show with an explanation of the supply chain breakdown as President Biden announces a plan to solve the crisis.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Dr. Gene Olinger for an analysis on vaccinating children against COVID-19. The FDA has authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children 5-11, but concerns remain about the risk of developing myocarditis.In the third hour, Mark Sleboda joined the conversation to talk about the migrant crisis brewing in Europe after Poland accused Belarus of deliberately allowing migrants to cross into Poland as a means of destabilizing the EU.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

2021

