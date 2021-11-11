https://sputniknews.com/20211111/as-us-marks-veterans-day-ex-wwii-soldier-fears-youth-failing-to-learn-from-history-1090646152.html

As US Marks Veterans Day, Ex-WWII Soldier Fears Youth Failing to Learn From History

On 11 November, the United States observes Veterans Day, which the US Congress set aside as a legal public holiday honouring all Americans who've served in the military. In addition, the date marks the end of World War I in 1918.Some middle schools, Cohn added, are focused on history, but it is not a general trend.Children, for example, he said are not familiar with terms or phrases associated with the 7 December 1941 attack on Pearl Harbour such as "a day that will live in infamy". He also said young people are not familiar with D-Day, when the Allied forces landed in Normandy on 6 June 1944 in addition to VE Day (Victory over Nazi Germany in Europe) and VJ Day (Victory Over Japan).On 25 April 1945, Soviet and US troops met on the Elbe River near the town of Torgau, Germany. The meeting was a key milestone in the process of ending World War II and came about as US troops advanced from the west and Soviet troops advanced from the east, thus splitting Nazi Germany in two.The veteran noted that he always celebrates Veterans Day by commemorating his fallen comrades. Usually, he goes to Arlington Cemetery near Washington, DC, to participate in wreath laying ceremonies in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, but this time has had to skip it due to health issues.Cohn welcomed the US administration's efforts to help veterans but noted that some minor improvements still can be made.The veteran admitted that he does not know how to avoid wars in the future.

