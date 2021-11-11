Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Czech Cabinet Tenders Resignation
https://sputniknews.com/20211111/as-us-marks-veterans-day-ex-wwii-soldier-fears-youth-failing-to-learn-from-history-1090646152.html
As US Marks Veterans Day, Ex-WWII Soldier Fears Youth Failing to Learn From History
As US Marks Veterans Day, Ex-WWII Soldier Fears Youth Failing to Learn From History
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Veterans Day in the US is a sad feast for Americans who engaged in active combat and lost friends, but the major problem is that the... 11.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-11T06:23+0000
2021-11-11T06:31+0000
soviet union
us
wwii
veterans
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103859/34/1038593414_0:75:3001:1763_1920x0_80_0_0_55848efb56ec305464897249d592c318.jpg
On 11 November, the United States observes Veterans Day, which the US Congress set aside as a legal public holiday honouring all Americans who've served in the military. In addition, the date marks the end of World War I in 1918.Some middle schools, Cohn added, are focused on history, but it is not a general trend.Children, for example, he said are not familiar with terms or phrases associated with the 7 December 1941 attack on Pearl Harbour such as "a day that will live in infamy". He also said young people are not familiar with D-Day, when the Allied forces landed in Normandy on 6 June 1944 in addition to VE Day (Victory over Nazi Germany in Europe) and VJ Day (Victory Over Japan).On 25 April 1945, Soviet and US troops met on the Elbe River near the town of Torgau, Germany. The meeting was a key milestone in the process of ending World War II and came about as US troops advanced from the west and Soviet troops advanced from the east, thus splitting Nazi Germany in two.The veteran noted that he always celebrates Veterans Day by commemorating his fallen comrades. Usually, he goes to Arlington Cemetery near Washington, DC, to participate in wreath laying ceremonies in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, but this time has had to skip it due to health issues.Cohn welcomed the US administration's efforts to help veterans but noted that some minor improvements still can be made.The veteran admitted that he does not know how to avoid wars in the future.
soviet union
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103859/34/1038593414_274:0:2725:1838_1920x0_80_0_0_a04b57d7170dac9eeaad4e16cf199515.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
soviet union, us, wwii, veterans

As US Marks Veterans Day, Ex-WWII Soldier Fears Youth Failing to Learn From History

06:23 GMT 11.11.2021 (Updated: 06:31 GMT 11.11.2021)
© Sputnik / Georgi Khomzor / Go to the photo bankSoviet and American soldiers meet on Elbe
Soviet and American soldiers meet on Elbe - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2021
© Sputnik / Georgi Khomzor
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Veterans Day in the US is a sad feast for Americans who engaged in active combat and lost friends, but the major problem is that the same mistakes may be repeated because history is no longer taught properly in schools, World War II veteran Frank Cohn told Sputnik.
On 11 November, the United States observes Veterans Day, which the US Congress set aside as a legal public holiday honouring all Americans who've served in the military. In addition, the date marks the end of World War I in 1918.

"The big problem is that history is no longer taught properly in the schools. When forgotten, the same mistakes are made again", said Cohn, 96, who fought against the Nazis in Europe and participated in a historic meeting between US and Soviet troops on the Elbe River in Germany in April 1945.

Some middle schools, Cohn added, are focused on history, but it is not a general trend.
Children, for example, he said are not familiar with terms or phrases associated with the 7 December 1941 attack on Pearl Harbour such as "a day that will live in infamy". He also said young people are not familiar with D-Day, when the Allied forces landed in Normandy on 6 June 1944 in addition to VE Day (Victory over Nazi Germany in Europe) and VJ Day (Victory Over Japan).

"That is not a good thing", he warned.

On 25 April 1945, Soviet and US troops met on the Elbe River near the town of Torgau, Germany. The meeting was a key milestone in the process of ending World War II and came about as US troops advanced from the west and Soviet troops advanced from the east, thus splitting Nazi Germany in two.
© Sputnik / Anatoliy Garanin / Go to the photo bankRecruits leave for front during mobilization, June 23, 1941
Recruits leave for front during mobilization, June 23, 1941 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2021
Recruits leave for front during mobilization, June 23, 1941
© Sputnik / Anatoliy Garanin
/
Go to the photo bank
The veteran noted that he always celebrates Veterans Day by commemorating his fallen comrades. Usually, he goes to Arlington Cemetery near Washington, DC, to participate in wreath laying ceremonies in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, but this time has had to skip it due to health issues.

"Veterans Day has always been a sad holiday for me while others enjoy the time off or go shopping. I could never fit into that mood, but to each his own", he said.

Cohn welcomed the US administration's efforts to help veterans but noted that some minor improvements still can be made.

"If anyone was neglected, I guess it was the Vietnam veterans, but people have come around so that pretty much now, there seems to be no longer a distinction - we are all veterans", he said.

The veteran admitted that he does not know how to avoid wars in the future.

"The way to beat a Hitler would be to clobber him when he first starts. However, in a democracy, such actions will not work for us, and then when he gains strength it becomes a big deal", Cohn said.

001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:36 GMTCzech Cabinet Tenders Resignation
07:29 GMTMystery of Lost Norwegian Underwater Cable: Sea Monsters, Giant Squid, and Russian Submarines
07:10 GMT'Must Be Stopped': Norwegian Military's Plans for Firing Ranges in Russia's Proximity Blasted
06:59 GMTFears of Nepotism Voiced as NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg Tipped to Head Norway's Central Bank
06:47 GMTMamma Mia! 'F*** Joe Biden' Pizza Becomes Hit in Florida
06:43 GMTAndrew Cuomo Wanted Female Staffers to Defend Him 'a la Joe Biden' in Sexual Harassment Case
06:29 GMT'You Must Put Your Job as an MP First', Boris Johnson Says Following Paterson Lobbying Row
06:23 GMTAs US Marks Veterans Day, Ex-WWII Soldier Fears Youth Failing to Learn From History
05:26 GMTLive Updates: Poland and Turkey Join in Decrying 'Hybrid Attack by Belarus' Amid Migrant Crisis
03:57 GMTCuomo Accusers Told Probers Ex-Gov. Was 'Checking Out' Every Woman at Work, New Transcripts Show
03:42 GMTGerman Greens Want to Get Post of Foreign Minister in Future Government, Reports Say
03:36 GMTAlgerian Foreign Minister Calls for Restoring Syrian Membership in Arab League
03:30 GMT‘Just Journey’: Biden Explains Supply Chains, Saying Again That Americans Don’t Understand Them
03:06 GMTPentagon to Launch 'Zero Trust' Cybersecurity Office in December Due to SolarWinds Attack - Report
03:05 GMTElon Musk Sells $1.1Bln in Tesla Stock to Cover Tax Obligations
02:22 GMTQuidditch Is Over? US TikToker Captures Lonely Broomstick Flying in the Sky - Video
02:11 GMTDeSantis Threatens to Send Migrants Flown Into Florida to Biden's Home State of Delaware
02:00 GMTPizza Express Pokes Fun at Eva Longoria After She Says Had Best Italian Food at Their Restaurant
01:10 GMTOnline Petition to Exclude Travis Scott From Coachella 2022 Reaches 30,000 Signatures
00:55 GMTNewsom Claims He Cancelled Trip to Climate Summit Because Kids Wanted Him Home for Halloween