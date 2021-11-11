Registration was successful!
Arlington Celebrates National Veterans Day With Observance Ceremony
https://sputniknews.com/20211111/arlington-celebrates-national-veterans-day-with-observance-ceremony-1090662275.html
Arlington Celebrates National Veterans Day With Observance Ceremony
Arlington Celebrates National Veterans Day With Observance Ceremony
National Veterans Day is a federal holiday in the United States for honouring military veterans who served in the US Armed Forces. It is celebrated annually on 11 November.
An Observance Ceremony is being held to mark National Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery's Memorial Amphitheatre on Thursday.The ceremony follows a joint service flyover and full honours procession, along with a wreath-laying event honouring the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.Up to 5,000 visitors are expected to gather at Arlington National Cemetery to attend the ceremony.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Arlington Celebrates National Veterans Day With Observance Ceremony

16:24 GMT 11.11.2021
National Veterans Day is a federal holiday in the United States for honouring military veterans who served in the US Armed Forces. It is celebrated annually on 11 November.
An Observance Ceremony is being held to mark National Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery's Memorial Amphitheatre on Thursday.
The ceremony follows a joint service flyover and full honours procession, along with a wreath-laying event honouring the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Up to 5,000 visitors are expected to gather at Arlington National Cemetery to attend the ceremony.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
