Arlington Celebrates National Veterans Day With Observance Ceremony

National Veterans Day is a federal holiday in the United States for honouring military veterans who served in the US Armed Forces. It is celebrated annually on... 11.11.2021, Sputnik International

An Observance Ceremony is being held to mark National Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery's Memorial Amphitheatre on Thursday.The ceremony follows a joint service flyover and full honours procession, along with a wreath-laying event honouring the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.Up to 5,000 visitors are expected to gather at Arlington National Cemetery to attend the ceremony.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

