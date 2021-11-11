Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211111/almaz-antey-to-take-part-in-dubai-airshow-2021-1090650416.html
Almaz-Antey to Take Part in Dubai Airshow 2021
Almaz-Antey to Take Part in Dubai Airshow 2021
The Russian defence industry firm "Almaz-Antey" will take part in the international aerospace exhibition "Dubai Airshow 2021", which is scheduled to take place... 11.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-11T07:00+0000
2021-11-11T09:33+0000
military
russia
almaz-antey
dubai airshow
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104826/33/1048263387_0:0:3157:1776_1920x0_80_0_0_4db03aec0c85a59217fbe7053490a40e.jpg
"Almaz-Antey" will present its anti-aircraft missile system S-350E "Vityaz", which is designed to defend objects from massive air attacks by various types of weapons. Besides this, the company is set to present its non-strategic missile defence system 98R6Е "Abakan", designed to destroy modern and advanced tactical and operational ballistic missiles. Apart from this, "Almaz-Antey" is set to display such missile defence systems as the S-400 "Triumf", "Viking", and "Thor". Visitors will also have a chance to see the space surveillance radar "Sula", which is capable of tracking objects at a distance up to 6,000 kilometres.The tasks of the ROSC-1 radar-optical complex, which will also be presented at the expo, include the detection and counteraction of UAVs through the use of electronic control and UAV interceptors, as well as an assessment of the ornithological situation in areas adjacent to airfields.According to "Almaz-Antey" Director-General Yan Novikov, the company sees the expansion of its presence on the international defence market as one of its priorities. The company has the right to make supplies for foreign customers."Almaz-Antey" is one of Russia's largest military-industrial complex associations. It includes more than 60 firms and employs over 130,000 people and supplies its products to more than 50 countries around the world.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104826/33/1048263387_239:0:2860:1966_1920x0_80_0_0_abc501f42ccbf6b93d97d0c43833de4a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
military, russia, almaz-antey, dubai airshow

Almaz-Antey to Take Part in Dubai Airshow 2021

07:00 GMT 11.11.2021 (Updated: 09:33 GMT 11.11.2021)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the photo bankThe Almaz-Antey stand at the 2015 Dubai Airshow international exhibition. (File)
The Almaz-Antey stand at the 2015 Dubai Airshow international exhibition. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2021
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
The Russian defence industry firm "Almaz-Antey" will take part in the international aerospace exhibition "Dubai Airshow 2021", which is scheduled to take place from 14 to 18 November in the United Arab Emirates.
"Almaz-Antey" will present its anti-aircraft missile system S-350E "Vityaz", which is designed to defend objects from massive air attacks by various types of weapons. Besides this, the company is set to present its non-strategic missile defence system 98R6Е "Abakan", designed to destroy modern and advanced tactical and operational ballistic missiles.
Apart from this, "Almaz-Antey" is set to display such missile defence systems as the S-400 "Triumf", "Viking", and "Thor".
Visitors will also have a chance to see the space surveillance radar "Sula", which is capable of tracking objects at a distance up to 6,000 kilometres.
The tasks of the ROSC-1 radar-optical complex, which will also be presented at the expo, include the detection and counteraction of UAVs through the use of electronic control and UAV interceptors, as well as an assessment of the ornithological situation in areas adjacent to airfields.
According to "Almaz-Antey" Director-General Yan Novikov, the company sees the expansion of its presence on the international defence market as one of its priorities. The company has the right to make supplies for foreign customers.
"We hope that this time we will be able to reach new mutually beneficial agreements, as a result of which the company will acquire new contracts, and the customer will receive security and a peaceful sky", he said, noting that participation in the Dubai Airshow has become a tradition for "Almaz-Antey".
"Almaz-Antey" is one of Russia's largest military-industrial complex associations. It includes more than 60 firms and employs over 130,000 people and supplies its products to more than 50 countries around the world.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:32 GMTSNP MPs Deny Defence Secretary’s Claim They Got Drunk on Armistice Day Trip to Gibraltar
09:38 GMT'Mad Money' Jim Cramer Names Three Metaverse Companies One Should Invest In
09:27 GMTUS Naval Presence Off Russia's Black Sea Coast 'Clearly a Provocation', EU Politician Says
09:19 GMT'Biden's Policies Making Life Worse': Republicans Bash Biden Over Record-High Inflation
08:28 GMTRisk of Clashes in Black Sea Escalates as NATO 'Tests' Russia, Deputy FM Warns
08:10 GMTSinkholes, Depletion, & Waste: Dead Sea Vanishing, But Israel Doesn't Have Concrete Plans to Save It
08:04 GMTMigrants Residing in Camps on Poland-Belarus Border
07:36 GMTCzech Cabinet Tenders Resignation
07:29 GMTMystery of Lost Norwegian Underwater Cable: Sea Monsters, Giant Squid, and Russian Submarines
07:10 GMT'Must Be Stopped': Norwegian Military's Plans for Firing Ranges in Russia's Proximity Blasted
07:00 GMTAlmaz-Antey to Take Part in Dubai Airshow 2021
06:59 GMTFears of Nepotism Voiced as NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg Tipped to Head Norway's Central Bank
06:47 GMTMamma Mia! 'F*** Joe Biden' Pizza Becomes Hit in Florida
06:43 GMTAndrew Cuomo Wanted Female Staffers to Defend Him 'a la Joe Biden' in Sexual Harassment Case
06:29 GMT'You Must Put Your Job as an MP First', Boris Johnson Says Following Paterson Lobbying Row
06:23 GMTAs US Marks Veterans Day, Ex-WWII Soldier Fears Youth Failing to Learn From History
05:26 GMTLive Updates: Russia to React to Possible EU Sanctions on Aeroflot Over Belarus-Poland Border Crisis
03:57 GMTCuomo Accusers Told Probers Ex-Gov. Was 'Checking Out' Every Woman at Work, New Transcripts Show
03:42 GMTGerman Greens Want to Get Post of Foreign Minister in Future Government, Reports Say
03:36 GMTAlgerian Foreign Minister Calls for Restoring Syrian Membership in Arab League