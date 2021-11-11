Almaz-Antey to Take Part in Dubai Airshow 2021

"Almaz-Antey" will present its anti-aircraft missile system S-350E "Vityaz", which is designed to defend objects from massive air attacks by various types of weapons. Besides this, the company is set to present its non-strategic missile defence system 98R6Е "Abakan", designed to destroy modern and advanced tactical and operational ballistic missiles. Apart from this, "Almaz-Antey" is set to display such missile defence systems as the S-400 "Triumf", "Viking", and "Thor". Visitors will also have a chance to see the space surveillance radar "Sula", which is capable of tracking objects at a distance up to 6,000 kilometres.The tasks of the ROSC-1 radar-optical complex, which will also be presented at the expo, include the detection and counteraction of UAVs through the use of electronic control and UAV interceptors, as well as an assessment of the ornithological situation in areas adjacent to airfields.According to "Almaz-Antey" Director-General Yan Novikov, the company sees the expansion of its presence on the international defence market as one of its priorities. The company has the right to make supplies for foreign customers."Almaz-Antey" is one of Russia's largest military-industrial complex associations. It includes more than 60 firms and employs over 130,000 people and supplies its products to more than 50 countries around the world.
The Russian defence industry firm "Almaz-Antey" will take part in the international aerospace exhibition "Dubai Airshow 2021", which is scheduled to take place from 14 to 18 November in the United Arab Emirates.
"Almaz-Antey" will present its anti-aircraft missile system S-350E "Vityaz", which is designed to defend objects from massive air attacks by various types of weapons. Besides this, the company is set to present its non-strategic missile defence system 98R6Е "Abakan", designed to destroy modern and advanced tactical and operational ballistic missiles.
Apart from this, "Almaz-Antey" is set to display such missile defence systems as the S-400 "Triumf", "Viking", and "Thor".
Visitors will also have a chance to see the space surveillance radar "Sula", which is capable of tracking objects at a distance up to 6,000 kilometres.
The tasks of the ROSC-1 radar-optical complex, which will also be presented at the expo, include the detection and counteraction of UAVs through the use of electronic control and UAV interceptors, as well as an assessment of the ornithological situation in areas adjacent to airfields.
According to "Almaz-Antey" Director-General Yan Novikov, the company sees the expansion of its presence on the international defence market as one of its priorities. The company has the right to make supplies for foreign customers.
"We hope that this time we will be able to reach new mutually beneficial agreements, as a result of which the company will acquire new contracts, and the customer will receive security and a peaceful sky", he said, noting that participation in the Dubai Airshow has become a tradition for "Almaz-Antey".
"Almaz-Antey" is one of Russia's largest military-industrial complex associations. It includes more than 60 firms and employs over 130,000 people and supplies its products to more than 50 countries around the world.