https://sputniknews.com/20211111/almaz-antey-to-take-part-in-dubai-airshow-2021-1090650416.html

Almaz-Antey to Take Part in Dubai Airshow 2021

Almaz-Antey to Take Part in Dubai Airshow 2021

The Russian defence industry firm "Almaz-Antey" will take part in the international aerospace exhibition "Dubai Airshow 2021", which is scheduled to take place... 11.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-11T07:00+0000

2021-11-11T07:00+0000

2021-11-11T09:33+0000

military

russia

almaz-antey

dubai airshow

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104826/33/1048263387_0:0:3157:1776_1920x0_80_0_0_4db03aec0c85a59217fbe7053490a40e.jpg

"Almaz-Antey" will present its anti-aircraft missile system S-350E "Vityaz", which is designed to defend objects from massive air attacks by various types of weapons. Besides this, the company is set to present its non-strategic missile defence system 98R6Е "Abakan", designed to destroy modern and advanced tactical and operational ballistic missiles. Apart from this, "Almaz-Antey" is set to display such missile defence systems as the S-400 "Triumf", "Viking", and "Thor". Visitors will also have a chance to see the space surveillance radar "Sula", which is capable of tracking objects at a distance up to 6,000 kilometres.The tasks of the ROSC-1 radar-optical complex, which will also be presented at the expo, include the detection and counteraction of UAVs through the use of electronic control and UAV interceptors, as well as an assessment of the ornithological situation in areas adjacent to airfields.According to "Almaz-Antey" Director-General Yan Novikov, the company sees the expansion of its presence on the international defence market as one of its priorities. The company has the right to make supplies for foreign customers."Almaz-Antey" is one of Russia's largest military-industrial complex associations. It includes more than 60 firms and employs over 130,000 people and supplies its products to more than 50 countries around the world.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

military, russia, almaz-antey, dubai airshow