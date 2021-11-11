https://sputniknews.com/20211111/algerian-foreign-minister-calls-for-restoring-syrian-membership-in-arab-league-1090643569.html

Algerian Foreign Minister Calls for Restoring Syrian Membership in Arab League

Algerian Foreign Minister Calls for Restoring Syrian Membership in Arab League

Algerian Foreign Minister Calls for Restoring Syrian Membership in Arab League

2021-11-11T03:36+0000

2021-11-11T03:36+0000

2021-11-11T04:14+0000

middle east

africa

syria

ramtane lamamra

arab league

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102593/40/1025934031_0:194:5703:3402_1920x0_80_0_0_d8e680671b67dd90a7d26f3444f4428c.jpg

"It's time to return Syria to the fold of the Arab League without interfering in its internal affairs … We initially did not agree with the suspension of Syria's membership and we do not believe that this step helped to improve the situation", Lamamra told Algerian reporters late Wednesday.Lamamra has also welcomed the official visit of UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Damascus.The 22-nation Arab League suspended Syria's membership in 2011 after a civil war broke out in the country. Several member states then recalled their ambassadors from Syria. Years later, some of them have begun taking steps to reengage Damascus and reopen embassies.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

middle east, africa, syria, ramtane lamamra, arab league