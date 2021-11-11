Algerian Foreign Minister Calls for Restoring Syrian Membership in Arab League

"It's time to return Syria to the fold of the Arab League without interfering in its internal affairs … We initially did not agree with the suspension of Syria's membership and we do not believe that this step helped to improve the situation", Lamamra told Algerian reporters late Wednesday.Lamamra has also welcomed the official visit of UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Damascus.The 22-nation Arab League suspended Syria's membership in 2011 after a civil war broke out in the country. Several member states then recalled their ambassadors from Syria. Years later, some of them have begun taking steps to reengage Damascus and reopen embassies.
