Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211111/algerian-foreign-minister-calls-for-restoring-syrian-membership-in-arab-league-1090643569.html
Algerian Foreign Minister Calls for Restoring Syrian Membership in Arab League
Algerian Foreign Minister Calls for Restoring Syrian Membership in Arab League
Algerian Foreign Minister Calls for Restoring Syrian Membership in Arab League
2021-11-11T03:36+0000
2021-11-11T04:14+0000
middle east
africa
syria
ramtane lamamra
arab league
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102593/40/1025934031_0:194:5703:3402_1920x0_80_0_0_d8e680671b67dd90a7d26f3444f4428c.jpg
"It's time to return Syria to the fold of the Arab League without interfering in its internal affairs … We initially did not agree with the suspension of Syria's membership and we do not believe that this step helped to improve the situation", Lamamra told Algerian reporters late Wednesday.Lamamra has also welcomed the official visit of UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Damascus.The 22-nation Arab League suspended Syria's membership in 2011 after a civil war broke out in the country. Several member states then recalled their ambassadors from Syria. Years later, some of them have begun taking steps to reengage Damascus and reopen embassies.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102593/40/1025934031_434:0:5447:3760_1920x0_80_0_0_cab4dc8c4713ee3675e491a536436b00.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, africa, syria, ramtane lamamra, arab league

Algerian Foreign Minister Calls for Restoring Syrian Membership in Arab League

03:36 GMT 11.11.2021 (Updated: 04:14 GMT 11.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Hassan AmmarRepresentatives of the Arab League attend the Arab Initiative follow-up committee at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015
Representatives of the Arab League attend the Arab Initiative follow-up committee at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2021
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
Subscribe
ALGERIA (Sputnik) – Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra has called for restoring Syrian membership in the Arab League.
"It's time to return Syria to the fold of the Arab League without interfering in its internal affairs … We initially did not agree with the suspension of Syria's membership and we do not believe that this step helped to improve the situation", Lamamra told Algerian reporters late Wednesday.
Lamamra has also welcomed the official visit of UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Damascus.
The 22-nation Arab League suspended Syria's membership in 2011 after a civil war broke out in the country. Several member states then recalled their ambassadors from Syria. Years later, some of them have begun taking steps to reengage Damascus and reopen embassies.
400000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:57 GMTCuomo Accusers Told Probers Ex-Gov. Was 'Checking Out' Every Woman at Work, New Transcripts Show
03:42 GMTGerman Greens Want to Get Post of Foreign Minister in Future Government, Reports Say
03:36 GMTAlgerian Foreign Minister Calls for Restoring Syrian Membership in Arab League
03:30 GMT‘Just Journey’: Biden Explains Supply Chains, Saying Again That Americans Don’t Understand Them
03:06 GMTPentagon to Launch 'Zero Trust' Cybersecurity Office in December Due to SolarWinds Attack - Report
03:05 GMTElon Musk Sells $1.1Bln in Tesla Stock to Cover Tax Obligations
02:22 GMTQuidditch Is Over? US TikToker Captures Lonely Broomstick Flying in the Sky - Video
02:11 GMTDeSantis Threatens to Send Migrants Flown Into Florida to Biden's Home State of Delaware
02:00 GMTPizza Express Pokes Fun at Eva Longoria After She Says Had Best Italian Food at Their Restaurant
01:10 GMTOnline Petition to Exclude Travis Scott From Coachella 2022 Reaches 30,000 Signatures
00:55 GMTNewsom Claims He Cancelled Trip to Climate Summit Because Kids Wanted Him Home for Halloween
00:13 GMTSanta Fe DA Says No Proof of Sabotage in Fatal Alec Baldwin Movie Set Shooting
00:01 GMTXi Says Cooperation With US ‘Only Right Choice’ Ahead of Biden Meeting Tentatively Set for Monday
Yesterday‘Rust’ Film Crew Member Sues Actor Baldwin, Others Over Fatal Shooting
YesterdayMeghan Markle Thanks Prince Harry Who Quoted Spider-Man When Talking About Responsibility
YesterdayBBC Quits Stonewalls 'Diversity Champions Programme' and 'Workplace Equality Index'
YesterdayUS Sues Uber for Overcharging Disabled Riders With ‘Wait Time’ Fees
YesterdayViolent Domestic Extremists to Pose Significant Threat to US Homeland Into 2022
YesterdayStaffers at Astroworld Were Instructed to Refer to Possible Dead Fans as 'Smurfs' - Report
Yesterday‘Through Racial Lens’: Nearly Half of Elite Private Schools in US Adopted CRT, Study Shows