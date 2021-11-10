Registration was successful!
LIVE: Thousands of Migrants Camp Out at Belarus-Poland Border
War on Memes: US Surgeon General Announces Online Tool to Fight Against COVID 'Misinformation'
War on Memes: US Surgeon General Announces Online Tool to Fight Against COVID 'Misinformation'
The release recommends not to share health information online unless it is confirmed by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention website.
US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy released a brochure this week, warning people against spreading... unchecked memes.The official announced the launch of the Community Toolkit for Addressing Health Misinformation to stop fake news, also adding that memes, video clips, and "cherry-picked statistics" online often "lack context".The announcement prompted a wave of memes from Twitterians, criticising the tool or simply mocking it.
pandemic, us, vivek murthy, coronavirus

War on Memes: US Surgeon General Announces Online Tool to Fight Against COVID 'Misinformation'

The release recommends not to share health information online unless it is confirmed by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention website.
US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy released a brochure this week, warning people against spreading... unchecked memes.
The official announced the launch of the Community Toolkit for Addressing Health Misinformation to stop fake news, also adding that memes, video clips, and "cherry-picked statistics" online often "lack context".

"With the authorisation of COVID-19 vaccines for children 5 to 11 years old, it is more important than ever that families have access to accurate, science-based information. Health misinformation is spreading fast and far online and throughout our communities", Murthy said. "The good news is that we all have the power to help stop the spread of health misinformation during this pandemic and beyond. That's where this toolkit comes in – to provide Americans with resources to help limit and reduce this threat to public health".

"If you're not sure, don't share", the document adds.

The announcement prompted a wave of memes from Twitterians, criticising the tool or simply mocking it.
