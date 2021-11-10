War on Memes: US Surgeon General Announces Online Tool to Fight Against COVID 'Misinformation'

"With the authorisation of COVID-19 vaccines for children 5 to 11 years old, it is more important than ever that families have access to accurate, science-based information. Health misinformation is spreading fast and far online and throughout our communities", Murthy said. "The good news is that we all have the power to help stop the spread of health misinformation during this pandemic and beyond. That's where this toolkit comes in – to provide Americans with resources to help limit and reduce this threat to public health".