War on Memes: US Surgeon General Announces Online Tool to Fight Against COVID 'Misinformation'

US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy released a brochure this week, warning people against spreading... unchecked memes.The official announced the launch of the Community Toolkit for Addressing Health Misinformation to stop fake news, also adding that memes, video clips, and "cherry-picked statistics" online often "lack context".The announcement prompted a wave of memes from Twitterians, criticising the tool or simply mocking it.
The release recommends not to share health information online unless it is confirmed by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention website.
"With the authorisation of COVID-19 vaccines for children 5 to 11 years old, it is more important than ever that families have access to accurate, science-based information. Health misinformation is spreading fast and far online and throughout our communities", Murthy said. "The good news is that we all have the power to help stop the spread of health misinformation during this pandemic and beyond. That's where this toolkit comes in – to provide Americans with resources to help limit and reduce this threat to public health".
Stopping misinformation requires all of us. But it’s not always clear how to do it.
