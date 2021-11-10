https://sputniknews.com/20211110/von-der-leyen-addresses-journalists-after-negotiations-with-biden-1090626046.html

Von der Leyen Addresses Journalists After Negotiations With Biden

Von der Leyen Addresses Journalists After Negotiations With Biden

Both Biden and Von der Leyen are expected to discuss the fight against the pandemic and climate issues after their meetings at the G20 summit in Rome and at... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-10T17:40+0000

2021-11-10T17:40+0000

2021-11-10T17:40+0000

joe biden

europe

us

ursula von der leyen

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090630250_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b0299b4478109c5db80fa91497f40243.jpg

Sputnik comes live from Washington DC, where European Commission chief Ursula Von der Leyen is holding a press conference after her talks with US President Joe Biden.Their meeting comes after a number of deals were struck by Brussels and Washington including the decision to stop the years' long trade war, cancelling steel and aluminium tariffs, and launching several eco-initiatives.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Von der Leyen Addresses Journalists After Negotiations With Biden Von der Leyen Addresses Journalists After Negotiations With Biden 2021-11-10T17:40+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

joe biden, europe, us, ursula von der leyen, видео