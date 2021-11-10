Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: Von der Leyen Addresses Journalists After Negotiations With Biden
Both Biden and Von der Leyen are expected to discuss the fight against the pandemic and climate issues after their meetings at the G20 summit in Rome and at
joe biden
europe
us
ursula von der leyen
Sputnik comes live from Washington DC, where European Commission chief Ursula Von der Leyen is holding a press conference after her talks with US President Joe Biden.Their meeting comes after a number of deals were struck by Brussels and Washington including the decision to stop the years' long trade war, cancelling steel and aluminium tariffs, and launching several eco-initiatives.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
News
joe biden, europe, us, ursula von der leyen

Von der Leyen Addresses Journalists After Negotiations With Biden

17:40 GMT 10.11.2021
Both Biden and Von der Leyen are expected to discuss the fight against the pandemic and climate issues after their meetings at the G20 summit in Rome and at the COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Sputnik comes live from Washington DC, where European Commission chief Ursula Von der Leyen is holding a press conference after her talks with US President Joe Biden.
Their meeting comes after a number of deals were struck by Brussels and Washington including the decision to stop the years' long trade war, cancelling steel and aluminium tariffs, and launching several eco-initiatives.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
