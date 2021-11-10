Sputnik comes live from Washington DC, where European Commission chief Ursula Von der Leyen is holding a press conference after her talks with US President Joe Biden.Their meeting comes after a number of deals were struck by Brussels and Washington including the decision to stop the years' long trade war, cancelling steel and aluminium tariffs, and launching several eco-initiatives.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Von der Leyen Addresses Journalists After Negotiations With Biden
Both Biden and Von der Leyen are expected to discuss the fight against the pandemic and climate issues after their meetings at the G20 summit in Rome and at the COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.
