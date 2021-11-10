Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211110/us-wants-russia-to-explain-military-buildup-near-ukraines-border-1090634388.html
US Wants Russia to Explain 'Military Buildup' Near Ukraine’s Border
US Wants Russia to Explain 'Military Buildup' Near Ukraine’s Border
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US wants Moscow to give more information and explain the buildup of military forces near the Russian border with Ukraine, Pentagon... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-10T18:10+0000
2021-11-10T19:01+0000
pentagon
john kirby
us
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/16/1090120040_0:23:3073:1751_1920x0_80_0_0_37127f3e618ecc0c4c95dedfe3bf8f3d.jpg
"[The buildup] is unusual in its size and scope […] We are certainly doing what we can to better come to grips with it and to understand it", Kirby told a press briefing. "We urge Russia to be transparent with the international community about what this means, what they’re doing […] We certainly want to better understand it. That understanding would be exponentially assisted by more transparency coming out of Moscow".Kirby added that he would like to see officials in Moscow answer questions from the media about the buildup honestly and transparently.Moscow has previously denounced claims of a Russian military build-up at the border with Ukraine, which were based on reports by several American media outlets, namely Politico, The Washington Post, and Foreign Policy. The Russian Foreign Ministry called the publications a part of a fake news campaign against Russia. Neither John Kirby nor other US officials have so far confirmed the reports about the alleged deployment of Russian forces closer to the border with Ukraine. In the past, Moscow has moved parts of its forces westward, when clashes erupted between Kiev's military and the forces of the self-declared People's Republics in Ukraine's east. The Kremlin stressed that it has the right to deploy its forces to defend its territory in case the conflict spills over the border and defended the right to move its forces, like any other sovereign nation.
https://sputniknews.com/20211110/russian-military-detects-us-air-force-e-8c-reconnaissance-strike-coordination-plane-over-black-sea-1090613825.html
Perhaps the US could explain why they have bombed most of the Middle East back to the stone age and while they are at it please explain why they have over 800 bases around the World. Please explain why they have exported obesity globally with their degenerate fast food - they are dying and the ending is coming fast!!!
8
Russian forces are on Russian land why are they supposed to answer to the international community about its troops on its own land, maybe John Kirby can tell us why's NATO forces encroaching on Russia's border and U.s. war ships doing in the back sea miles away from the Russian territorial waters
7
5
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/16/1090120040_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_acfc40a98c9db1f141e23563a93b4483.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pentagon, john kirby, us, russia

US Wants Russia to Explain 'Military Buildup' Near Ukraine’s Border

18:10 GMT 10.11.2021 (Updated: 19:01 GMT 10.11.2021)
© REUTERS / ALEXANDER DRAGOThe Pentagon logo is seen behind the podium in the briefing room at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., January 8, 2020.
The Pentagon logo is seen behind the podium in the briefing room at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., January 8, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
© REUTERS / ALEXANDER DRAGO
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US wants Moscow to give more information and explain the buildup of military forces near the Russian border with Ukraine, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.
"[The buildup] is unusual in its size and scope […] We are certainly doing what we can to better come to grips with it and to understand it", Kirby told a press briefing. "We urge Russia to be transparent with the international community about what this means, what they’re doing […] We certainly want to better understand it. That understanding would be exponentially assisted by more transparency coming out of Moscow".
Kirby added that he would like to see officials in Moscow answer questions from the media about the buildup honestly and transparently.
E-8C - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
Russian Military Detects US Air Force E-8C Reconnaissance, Strike Coordination Plane Over Black Sea
07:00 GMT
Moscow has previously denounced claims of a Russian military build-up at the border with Ukraine, which were based on reports by several American media outlets, namely Politico, The Washington Post, and Foreign Policy. The Russian Foreign Ministry called the publications a part of a fake news campaign against Russia.
Neither John Kirby nor other US officials have so far confirmed the reports about the alleged deployment of Russian forces closer to the border with Ukraine. In the past, Moscow has moved parts of its forces westward, when clashes erupted between Kiev's military and the forces of the self-declared People's Republics in Ukraine's east. The Kremlin stressed that it has the right to deploy its forces to defend its territory in case the conflict spills over the border and defended the right to move its forces, like any other sovereign nation.
0316010
Discuss
Popular comments
Perhaps the US could explain why they have bombed most of the Middle East back to the stone age and while they are at it please explain why they have over 800 bases around the World. Please explain why they have exported obesity globally with their degenerate fast food - they are dying and the ending is coming fast!!!
AKAnton Krupp
10 November, 21:37 GMT8
000000
Russian forces are on Russian land why are they supposed to answer to the international community about its troops on its own land, maybe John Kirby can tell us why's NATO forces encroaching on Russia's border and U.s. war ships doing in the back sea miles away from the Russian territorial waters
George Sam-Reddy
10 November, 21:39 GMT7
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:54 GMT'Cure Your Limp Democracy': Non-Profit's Ad on 'Electile Dysfunction' Goes Viral in US
18:53 GMTAfghanistan's Chief of Staff Plans to Recruit 150,000 New Soldiers
18:36 GMTBiden Intends to Discuss COVID-19 Origins With Xi During Upcoming Summit
18:11 GMTImran Khan: Daesh Terrorists Enter Pakistan From Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
18:10 GMTRussia Eyes Wider Consular Presence in Canada, With New Mission in Vancouver - Ambassador
18:10 GMTUS Wants Russia to Explain 'Military Buildup' Near Ukraine’s Border
18:01 GMTThree Houthi Ballistic Missiles Reportedly Strike Saudi Base in Dhahran Al-Janub
17:58 GMTElection Watchdog Says Over 17K 2020 Ballot Images Destroyed in Georgia Making Audits Impossible
17:54 GMT'Tale as Old as Time': Users Scoff Over Meta Announcement of Targeting Restrictions
17:40 GMTVon der Leyen Addresses Journalists After Negotiations With Biden
17:21 GMT'Deep S***': NRA 'Secret Tapes' Revealing Group's Post-Columbine Strategy Leaked After Two Decades
17:18 GMTBiden Vows to Strike Back at Price Gouging in US Energy Sector
17:11 GMTRNA Molecule Triggers COVID-19 Immunity in Mice Without Vaccination - Yale University
16:23 GMTRosenbaum 'Threatened My Life Twice' Says Rittenhouse as He Takes the Stand
16:23 GMTBill Gates Could Have Been Richer Than Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk Combined, Report Says
16:21 GMTPHOTO: Rare 'Pink Leopard' Spotted in India's Rajasthan for First Time
16:19 GMTMagnitude 6.6 Earthquake Detected Near Ryukyu Islands, Japan, No Tsunami Warning Issued
16:14 GMTUK Carrier Strike Group Tracked, Sidestepped Chinese Submarines During Trip Through South China Sea
16:03 GMT'Like Throwing Toothpicks at Mountain': Ex-Australian PM Mocks Effect of AUKUS Subs Plan on China
15:54 GMTUS Consumer Prices Up 6.2% in Year to October, Keeping Pressure on Economy