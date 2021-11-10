https://sputniknews.com/20211110/uk-supreme-court-to-announce-ruling-on-significant-lloyd-v-google-case-over-user-privacy-breach-1090617409.html

UK Supreme Court to Announce Ruling on 'Significant' Lloyd v Google Case Over User Privacy Breach

UK Supreme Court to Announce Ruling on 'Significant' Lloyd v Google Case Over User Privacy Breach

Between 2011 and 2012, the US tech giant Google was caught collecting web browsing data from iPhone users. The company earlier assured users that such tracking... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-10T08:54+0000

2021-11-10T08:54+0000

2021-11-10T09:28+0000

supreme court

google

iphone

lawsuit

government

users

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090615801_39:0:661:350_1920x0_80_0_0_d504b3e34f43d28f0181d21ef07cec0c.jpg

On Wednesday, the UK Supreme Court is due to announce its judgment on a billion-pound legal action against Google over claims the company secretly tracked iPhone users' internet activity.The lawsuit was earlier lodged by Richard Lloyd, former executive director of the technology magazine Which?.Lloyd, who is supported by the campaign group Google You Owe Us, launched his "representative action" against the US tech giant on behalf of about 4.4 million people in England and Wales.The former Which? director hopes to win between £1 billion ($1.35 billion) and £3 billion ($4.06 billion) in compensation for alleged breaches of the Data Protection Act 2018 that "controls how your personal information is used by organisations, businesses, or the government".The UK Supreme Court initially refused to hear the claim first brought by Lloyd in 2018, but the Court of Appeal overturned a decision in October 2019.In April 2021, the Court of Appeal's judgment was challenged by Google and in the coming hours, a panel of five Supreme Court justices is slated to give their ruling on the matter.The tech giant rejects allegations that it covertly installed an advertising tracking cookie on the Safari web browser used on iPhones, Macs, or iPads between 2011 and 2012, arguing that the default privacy settings of the browser prevent the company from doing so.He spoke as Sky News pointed to "the real importance" of the Supreme Court's judgment, which may affect case law in the UK.The verdict is expected to pave the way for representative actions in the country pertaining to other data protection cases, which will help consumer rights activists lodge claims against companies violating privacy laws.

https://sputniknews.com/20210314/google-facing-5bn-lawsuit-claiming-it-is-tracking-users-in-incognito-mode-1082338097.html

https://sputniknews.com/20200603/google-faces-5bln-lawsuit-in-us-for-tracking-private-internet-use-1079505975.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

supreme court, google, iphone, lawsuit, government, users, uk