UK Police Formally Considering Calls to Investigate 'Cash for Peerage' Allegations

UK Police Formally Considering Calls to Investigate 'Cash for Peerage' Allegations

The development comes several days after The Sunday Times and openDemocracy published the results of their investigation, which showed that the Conservative... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International

The Metropolitan Police Service (MPS), commonly known as Scotland Yard, is formally considering calls to investigate allegations that the Conservative Party has offered peerages to individuals in exchange for hefty donations. The force said it has not yet made a decision on whether to launch a criminal investigation into the matter.SNP MP Pete Wishart wrote to the police following media reports that seats in the House of Lords, the upper house of the UK Parliament, have been given to wealthy businessmen as a "reward" for massive donations to the Conservative Party.The joint report revealed that in the past eleven years the 22 biggest party donors were awarded peerages after giving a total of £54 million to the Tories.The individuals include nine Conservative Party treasurers, who are responsible for fundraising efforts. Each of them has donated at least £3 million to the party, the investigation shows. Peerages are awarded for life. "It is corruption plain and simple - and it absolutely stinks", said SNP MP Peter Wishart, commenting on the media reports.Wishart's letter to Scotland Yard Chief Dame Cressida Dick asked the force to probe the allegations.The government of Boris Johnson has since categorically denied the accusations that there was a link between donations and how peerages were given.The ongoing accusations come at a difficult time for the incumbent government, which has faced a huge public outcry over its handling of the Owen Paterson scandal. The Conservative Party has come under huge criticism since it attempted to reform a parliament standards system that found Mr Paterson guilty of violating lobbying rules.Last week, a report by Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone, found that Mr Paterson lobbied the government on behalf of two companies, which paid him thousands of pounds. The report, approved by a group of cross-party MPs, recommended a 30-day suspension.Instead of voting for the lawmaker's suspension, the government decided to launch an overhaul of the standards system, but following a massive outcry from the public and lawmakers made an about-face. Authorities later issued an apology, calling the decision to supersede the vote on Owen Paterson's suspension a "mistake".Environment Secretary George Eustice said the government was trying to give politicians under investigation the right to appeal themselves rather than protecting a fellow party member.Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, dismissed the explanation outright, calling Boris Johnson's government "corrupt".Boris Johnson later insisted that his government takes the allegations of corruption "very, very seriously" and will hold every MP to account after authorities modify the current system used to investigate officials.

