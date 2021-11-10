https://sputniknews.com/20211110/uk-pm-johnson-holds-press-conference-at-cop26-in-glasgow-1090627636.html

UK PM Johnson Holds Press Conference at COP26 in Glasgow

UK PM Johnson Holds Press Conference at COP26 in Glasgow

The COP26 opened at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow on 31 October and is lasting until 12 November, with representatives from around 200 countries... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-10T15:09+0000

2021-11-10T15:09+0000

2021-11-10T15:10+0000

cop26 climate summit

boris johnson

glasgow

uk

climate change

cop26

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090629108_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f64f8e69d4485f57dd7d417d22207592.jpg

Sputnik comes live from the SEC in Glasgow, Scotland, where UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is holding a press conference to tackle climate concerns. The statement from the head of the British government comes as the countries which have participated in the 26th UN Climate Summit Conference of the Parties (COP26) are preparing a draft declaration on their joint activity against global warming.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

glasgow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

UK PM Johnson Holds Press Conference at COP26 in Glasgow UK PM Johnson Holds Press Conference at COP26 in Glasgow 2021-11-10T15:09+0000 true PT27M06S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

boris johnson, glasgow, uk, видео, climate change, cop26