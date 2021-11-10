Registration was successful!
COP26 Climate Summit
The UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland is being held from 31 October - 12 November, gathering world leaders from around 200 countries. Politicians are set to craft a strategy on reaching a net-zero emissions level by 2050 and to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
Sputnik comes live from the SEC in Glasgow, Scotland, where UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is holding a press conference to tackle climate concerns. The statement from the head of the British government comes as the countries which have participated in the 26th UN Climate Summit Conference of the Parties (COP26) are preparing a draft declaration on their joint activity against global warming.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
UK PM Johnson Holds Press Conference at COP26 in Glasgow

15:09 GMT 10.11.2021
The COP26 opened at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow on 31 October and is lasting until 12 November, with representatives from around 200 countries negotiating ways to reach a net-zero level of carbon emissions by 2050 and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels.
Sputnik comes live from the SEC in Glasgow, Scotland, where UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is holding a press conference to tackle climate concerns. The statement from the head of the British government comes as the countries which have participated in the 26th UN Climate Summit Conference of the Parties (COP26) are preparing a draft declaration on their joint activity against global warming.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
