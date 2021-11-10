https://sputniknews.com/20211110/through-racial-lens-nearly-half-of-elite-private-schools-in-us-adopted-crt-study-shows-1090637990.html

‘Through Racial Lens’: Nearly Half of Elite Private Schools in US Adopted CRT, Study Shows

‘Through Racial Lens’: Nearly Half of Elite Private Schools in US Adopted CRT, Study Shows

‘Through Racial Lens’: Nearly Half of The Elitist Private Schools in US Adopted CRT, Study Shows

2021-11-10T21:52+0000

2021-11-10T21:52+0000

2021-11-10T22:05+0000

us

school

republicans

education

critical race theory

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090639139_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a5a4af1337a462d8527ac25202c6019e.jpg

A website illustrating the proliferation of CRT curricula and training in American educational institutions has shown that most elite K-12 private US schools teach their students CRT, Fox News reported on Wednesday.William Jacobson, Cornell University law professor and founder of CriticalRace.org, observed 50 of the most elite K-12 schools and discovered that 21 of them have introduced CRT into their programs, while 40 have adjusted their curriculum to implement antiracism training.He told Fox News that "the election results in Virginia showed that opposition to CRT in its various forms is motivating a diverse, multi-racial, multi-ethnic coalition of parents to act against the racialization of education.”According to him, racialization and antiracist teaching has “deeply penetrated education” and promotes “an obsessive focus on viewing almost everything through a racial lens."The professor also stressed that some parents fear to speak out against CRT due to possible accusations of being “racist” despite the fact that many parents say that they reject both CRT and hate.CRT is based on the assumption that race is not a natural, biologically determined characteristic of physically distinct subgroups of human beings, but a socially constructed (culturally invented) category used by for the oppression and exploitation of the colored population. CRT supporters believe that the law and legal institutions in the US are inherently racist as they function to create and maintain social, economic and political inequality between whites and people of colour.Earlier, the National Education Association (NEA) approved a plan, sometimes referred to as “Project 1619,” for the widespread adoption of CRT, and to directly counter "attempts to ban critical racial theory.”The introduction of the theory in some educational establishments across the US has triggered controversy, especially from parents, who claim that it is no more than “brainwashing” despite the fact that some teachers say that the lessons usually come down to discussions about slavery.Some Republican officials have organized stiff opposition to the inclusion of CRT in school curricula, even implementing a ban on CRT. So far, it is restricted in a number of states, including Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Idaho and Tennessee.As the debate continues as to whether the theory aims to rewrite US history, it certainly has become a source of partisan struggle in several states. In Virginia, Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin defeated his Democratic adversaryTerry McAuliffe, in no small part due to his negative attitude towards the teaching of CRT in schools.

https://sputniknews.com/20211028/texas-senate-committee-investigates-school-libraries-books-on-racism-and-sexuality-1090271325.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

us, school, republicans, education, critical race theory