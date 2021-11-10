Thousands of Migrants Camp Out at Belarus-Poland Border

Sputnik is live from the Poland-Belarus border, where several thousand people are stuck, trying to get into the European Union. The migrants set up camps on the border, while Poland has declared a state of emergency and dispatched additional troops to the area to prevent any illegal crossings.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Tom One
mmmm, several thousand people are stuck. Come on RT how much more political do you want to get. This is the never ending caravan of migrants into the EU/ West and it has to stop. Poland stay strong don’t open the gates or it’s a tsunami waiting to follow
