Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Thousands of Migrants Camp Out at Belarus-Poland Border
https://sputniknews.com/20211110/thousands-of-migrants-camp-out-at-belarus-poland-border-1090613133.html
Thousands of Migrants Camp Out at Belarus-Poland Border
Thousands of Migrants Camp Out at Belarus-Poland Border
The situation on the border remains tense, as Warsaw has accused Minsk of encouraging migrants from the Middle East and Africa to cross into the EU via... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-10T08:13+0000
2021-11-10T08:13+0000
belarus
europe
poland
migration
migrants
border
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0d/1089891988_0:0:3095:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_3eee157bedcca3e4e90c5fab45537d18.jpg
Sputnik is live from the Poland-Belarus border, where several thousand people are stuck, trying to get into the European Union. The migrants set up camps on the border, while Poland has declared a state of emergency and dispatched additional troops to the area to prevent any illegal crossings.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
mmmm, several thousand people are stuck. Come on RT how much more political do you want to get. This is the never ending caravan of migrants into the EU/ West and it has to stop. Poland stay strong don’t open the gates or it’s a tsunami waiting to follow
0
1
belarus
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0d/1089891988_364:0:3095:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6aaf6bf48c4c0f98aacb351e14e24d90.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
belarus, europe, poland, migration, migrants, border

Thousands of Migrants Camp Out at Belarus-Poland Border

08:13 GMT 10.11.2021
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko / Go to the photo bankPolish border guards watch a refugee camp behind barbed wire installed on the border between Belarus and Poland near the village of Usnarz Dolny, Belarus
Polish border guards watch a refugee camp behind barbed wire installed on the border between Belarus and Poland near the village of Usnarz Dolny, Belarus - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
The situation on the border remains tense, as Warsaw has accused Minsk of encouraging migrants from the Middle East and Africa to cross into the EU via Belarus.
Sputnik is live from the Poland-Belarus border, where several thousand people are stuck, trying to get into the European Union.
The migrants set up camps on the border, while Poland has declared a state of emergency and dispatched additional troops to the area to prevent any illegal crossings.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
mmmm, several thousand people are stuck. Come on RT how much more political do you want to get. This is the never ending caravan of migrants into the EU/ West and it has to stop. Poland stay strong don’t open the gates or it’s a tsunami waiting to follow
Tom One
10 November, 11:16 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:13 GMTThousands of Migrants Camp Out at Belarus-Poland Border
08:10 GMTRussia Ready for Substantive Dialogue With Canada on Syria, Ambassador Says
08:04 GMT'Presidents Are Not Kings': Judge OKs House's Access to 6 January Capitol Riot-Related Docs
07:51 GMTMPs and Constituents Divided Over Geoffrey Cox's Second Job Scandal
07:07 GMTSweden to Lower Threshold for Legal Gender Change to Twelve
07:00 GMTRussian Military Detects US Air Force E-8C Reconnaissance, Strike Coordination Plane Over Black Sea
06:46 GMTAustrian Interior Minister Asks EU to Help Poland Protect External Borders
06:46 GMTRussian Foreign Ministry Refutes Polish President Duda's Accusations Over Migration Border Crisis
06:20 GMTKishida Elected Japan's 101st Prime Minister
06:17 GMTBias & Discrimination? What's Behind Surging Crime Rates Among Arabs in Israel?
05:54 GMTNorway Ponders New COVID-19 Measures Amid Infection Record
05:51 GMTSajid Javid Announces Compulsory COVID Vaccination for NHS Workers Starting April 2022
05:35 GMTDanish Military Called to Let Russian Ship Sail Free Ahead of Arrest in Legal Dispute – Report
04:59 GMTLive Updates: Poland Records Almost 600 Attempts to Illegally Cross Border in Past 24 Hours
04:27 GMT'Cigar Jokes & Anal Sex Dreams': Former Aid Releases Memoirs About Her Work With Cuomo
04:15 GMTCould Post-Brexit Row Over Northern Ireland Protocol Trigger Repetition of The Troubles?
03:57 GMTUS Media Watchdog Grades Big Tech Average 'F' Over Suppression of Free Speech
03:25 GMTPrince Harry Says Wrote to Twitter CEO About ‘Allowing a Coup’ Just Day Before January 6 - Report
02:05 GMTGesture of Goodwill
01:35 GMTShooting in Scotland, South Dakota, Leaves Two Dead - Reports